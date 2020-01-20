Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cols. St. Charles 54, Chillicothe 51
Hundred, W.Va. 72, Beallsville 65
Massillon Perry 55, Massillon 43
Worthington Christian 70, Johnstown-Monroe 47
2020 Premier Health Flyin’ To The Hoop=
Cin. Taft 76, Day. Thurgood Marshall 70
Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, Cin. Gamble Montessori 38
Kettering Fairmont 48, Cin. Hughes 46
Ottoville 61, Anna 57
Pace Academy, Ga. 78, Cin. Aiken 47
SPIRE 78, Springfield 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Please follow and like us: