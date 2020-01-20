Associated Press Boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Moeller (14)
|13-1
|158
|2, Gahanna Lincoln (1)
|15-0
|138
|3, Lakewood St. Edward (1)
|12-1
|121
|4, Hilliard Bradley
|12-1
|117
|5, Cols. South
|14-1
|82
|6, Cin. La Salle
|13-1
|68
|7, Chillicothe
|12-1
|59
|8, Youngs. Boardman (1)
|10-1
|43
|9, Cols. Walnut Ridge
|11-2
|38
|10, Green
|12-1
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 22. Lima Sr. 15.
|DIVISION II
|1, Akr. SVSM (15)
|9-3
|167
|2, Tol. Rogers (2)
|11-1
|122
|3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.
|11-1
|115
|4, Trotwood-Madison
|11-1
|82
|5, Lima Shawnee
|13-0
|73
|6, Heath
|14-0
|58
|(tie) Cin. Wyoming
|12-0
|58
|8, Thornville Sheridan
|12-2
|47
|9, Lancaster Fairfield Union
|13-2
|38
|10, Jackson
|13-2
|20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cle. Cent. Cath. 15. Sandusky 14. Beloit W. Branch 13. Dresden Tri-Valley 12. Chillicothe Unioto 12.
|DIVISION III
|1, Versailles (8)
|14-0
|129
|2, Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|13-0
|128
|3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3)
|12-3
|111
|4, Cin. Deer Park (2)
|13-1
|107
|5, Oak Hill
|13-2
|79
|6, Fairview Park Fairview
|11-1
|77
|7, Willard
|11-1
|55
|8, Proctorville Fairland (1)
|14-1
|47
|9, Mantua Crestwood
|11-1
|33
|10, Richwood N. Union (1)
|12-0
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 22. Wheelersburg 22. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. Sardinia Eastern 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Norwalk St. Paul (3)
|11-1
|116
|2, New Boston Glenwood (6)
|13-1
|113
|3, Columbus Grove (2)
|12-0
|110
|4, Lucas (1)
|12-0
|94
|5, Zanesville Rosecrans (2)
|11-1
|79
|6, McDonald (1)
|13-1
|72
|7, Richmond Hts. (2)
|10-4
|61
|8, Tol. Christian
|11-1
|57
|9, Delphos St. John’s
|10-2
|45
|10, Mogadore
|8-2
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 24. Berlin Hiland 23. Peebles 19. Antwerp 15. Greenwich S. Cent. 14. Malvern 12.
