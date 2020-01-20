Associated Press Boys state basketball poll

Sports
Associated Press3

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (14) 13-1 158
2, Gahanna Lincoln (1) 15-0 138
3, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 12-1 121
4, Hilliard Bradley 12-1 117
5, Cols. South 14-1 82
6, Cin. La Salle 13-1 68
7, Chillicothe 12-1 59
8, Youngs. Boardman (1) 10-1 43
9, Cols. Walnut Ridge 11-2 38
10, Green 12-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 22. Lima Sr. 15.

DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (15) 9-3 167
2, Tol. Rogers (2) 11-1 122
3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 11-1 115
4, Trotwood-Madison 11-1 82
5, Lima Shawnee 13-0 73
6, Heath 14-0 58
(tie) Cin. Wyoming 12-0 58
8, Thornville Sheridan 12-2 47
9, Lancaster Fairfield Union 13-2 38
10, Jackson 13-2 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cle. Cent. Cath. 15. Sandusky 14. Beloit W. Branch 13. Dresden Tri-Valley 12. Chillicothe Unioto 12.

DIVISION III
1, Versailles (8) 14-0 129
2, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 13-0 128
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 12-3 111
4, Cin. Deer Park (2) 13-1 107
5, Oak Hill 13-2 79
6, Fairview Park Fairview 11-1 77
7, Willard 11-1 55
8, Proctorville Fairland (1) 14-1 47
9, Mantua Crestwood 11-1 33
10, Richwood N. Union (1) 12-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 22. Wheelersburg 22. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. Sardinia Eastern 12.

DIVISION IV
1, Norwalk St. Paul (3) 11-1 116
2, New Boston Glenwood (6) 13-1 113
3, Columbus Grove (2) 12-0 110
4, Lucas (1) 12-0 94
5, Zanesville Rosecrans (2) 11-1 79
6, McDonald (1) 13-1 72
7, Richmond Hts. (2) 10-4 61
8, Tol. Christian 11-1 57
9, Delphos St. John’s 10-2 45
10, Mogadore 8-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 24. Berlin Hiland 23. Peebles 19. Antwerp 15. Greenwich S. Cent. 14. Malvern 12.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ex-M’s ace Félix Hernández has minor league deal with Braves

Associated Press

Powell’s big 4th quarter leads Raptors past Hawks, 122-117

Associated Press

Ex-Houston QB D’Eriq King announces he’s committed to Miami

Associated Press