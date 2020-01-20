Updated on Sunday, 19 January 2020 at 6:24 PM EST:

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers possible throughout the evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 12°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

MONDAY: A stray snow shower possible throughout the morning and early afternoon, and then gradually tapering off during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 29°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then diminishing to around 5 mph during the late afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the overnight. Lows around 10°. North winds around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 35°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and early afternoon, and then diminishing to around 5 mph during the late afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 15°. North winds around 5 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 43°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 26°.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 52°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Lows around 36°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 44°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 32°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 44°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the cold front that pushed through our area yesterday can now be found stretching all the way from Oklahoma through South Carolina and up to Cape Ann, MA. A surface trough of low pressure is slowly meandering it’s way through the lower Great Lakes Region. Two large areas of high pressure are located to our northwest; one in South Dakota, and the other in the Prairies of Canada in southwestern Manitoba, both at 1041 mb. Higher up in the atmosphere, a strong trough – extending from New Brunswick all way into down to Evansville at the 700 mb is present, as well as vorticty maximum that is stretched out across the lower Great Lakes.

As we make our way through this evening, isolated snow showers will continue to be possible as the surface trough and upper level disturbances move through our area. Once we head into the late evening hours, I am expecting that the activity in our area will begin to dwindle down. Nonetheless, Lake Effect Snow will continue in the usual Snow Belt areas, which will likely help to keep our clouds around. The surface trough of low pressure appears to want to drop down to around I-70 before it begins to diminish gradually during the early morning hours on Monday. For this reason, I am keeping a stray snow shower or snow flurry in the forecast for overnight tonight and into the morning hours Monday, and as a buffer and to blend it all together, I have included the stray snow shower possible through early Monday Afternoon before tapering away.

One interesting thing I am noticing though, is that the winds appear to shift out of the north sometime Monday Morning. It is possible we may see a few light snow showers trying to develop during the morning that could come from a moisture connection in the Great Lakes.

As we head into late Monday Afternoon, a surface ridge of high pressure appears to move into our area, and this will likely start to take some of the clouds out of the area. This ridge being attached to the high pressures off to our north which will likely move into Iowa by the time we get into late Monday Afternoon/early Monday Evening. Thus I have went ahead and gone with mostly clear skies during the overnight on Monday Night. Given that the winds should be calm, and the preceding cloud cover during the day will help to reduce daytime heating, I went ahead and put Monday Night’s low temperature down to 10°. I am hesitant to lower it any further given the lack of snow on the ground. Also, because the center of the high pressure does not appear to move over our region, rather it will head into Missouri on Tuesday Morning, I am not removing the clouds entirely from the forecast either.

Nonetheless, as we head into Tuesday Night, the center of high pressure will finally move into southern Ohio and into West Virginia. This may result in me removing the clouds entirely for Tuesday Night, but for now, I am keeping it with mostly clear. However, given the fact that Tuesday will be mostly clear, I believe there is enough of a chance that the temperatures will get into the low to mid-30s for a high on Tuesday Afternoon, thus likely resulting in our low temperature on Tuesday Night being not quite as cool as Monday Night’s, thus I have opted to keep it around 15° for the time being.

High pressure slides off to the east on Wednesday, and this will likely bring a southerly breeze into our area (or at least a southwesterly breeze). Clouds will gradually be increasing throughout the day on Wednesday to partly cloudy skies, and then to mostly cloudy on Wednesday Night. Moisture will be pulled up the high pressure as an upper level trough gets ready to move into the area from the Plains.

I am keeping Thursday dry but giving it mostly cloudy skies for now, and the same for Thursday Night. Despite the cloud cover, I think the southerly wind flow will be able to overcome that somewhat, resulting in high temperatures on Thursday at around 50°, and overnight low on Thursday Night only around 28°.

The upper level trough develops into a closed low pressure as a surface low pressure develops down around Oklahoma/Arkansas and begins to occlude on Friday Morning as it enters Missouri. This low pressure does not appear to be very strong, but it will be enough to bring some rain back into our area. For now, it appears that Friday and Saturday will feature the rain, which is why I have gone a little bit lower on their temperatures compared to Thursday. Nonetheless, there is the possibility that some of these rain showers will want to mix over with snow, especially Saturday Night and possibly into early Sunday Morning. This is something I will look more closely into later this evening and tomorrow afternoon, but for now it appears to be more rain than snow.

That’s your weather!

