Zanesville school basketball tournament funds athletic programs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Players get the chance to shoot some hoops during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend at the 13th annual Bishop Fenwick Basketball Tournament in Downtown Zanesville.

Coordinator for the event Ryan Bernath says the tournament was cancelled in prior years because of weather conditions.

“It’s our 13th Annual Bishop Fenwick Tournament. We always do it over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. We have 44 teams this year, third through sixth grade, boys and girls divisions. 88 games in total and the championship games this afternoon.”

Bernath, says the event is a major fundraiser for the school’s athletic programs.

“All the proceeds from the tournament support all the athletic teams we have at Bishop Fenwick. So that’s our K-8 program — basketball, soccer, volleyball, football — everything that we offer K-8 to our students, this tournament supports throughout the year.”

The tournament was held inside the three building’s gyms and was attending by hundreds of people.