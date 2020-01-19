Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 65, Dola Hardin Northern 46

Akr. Ellet 49, Hudson 44

Anna 51, Casstown Miami E. 28

Antwerp 72, Van Wert Lincolnview 44

Arcadia 60, Harrod Allen E. 46

Arlington 60, Spencerville 51

Attica Seneca E. 60, Morral Ridgedale 53

Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Chillicothe Huntington 51

Botkins 68, Lima Bath 58

Brookfield 80, Vienna Mathews 66

Brookville 46, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 41

Bucyrus Wynford 68, Bucyrus 45

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 70, Brooke, W.Va. 63

Cambridge 51, Carrollton 30

Castalia Margaretta 62, Clyde 53

Chillicothe Zane Trace 51, Chillicothe Unioto 37

Cin. Indian Hill 68, Boone Co., Ky. 51

Cin. Seven Hills 48, Cin. College Prep. 30

Cle. Cent. Cath. 57, Cle. St. Ignatius 51

Cle. Glenville 64, Warrensville Hts. 60

Collins Western Reserve 75, Plymouth 49

Cols. DeSales 70, Cols. Linden McKinley 54

Cols. Franklin Hts. 53, Shekinah Christian 46

Cols. Grandview Hts. 58, Galion Northmor 36

Cols. Ready 100, Andrews Osborne Academy 54

Cols. Walnut Ridge 87, Cin. Woodward 55

Columbus Grove 36, Kalida 23

Convoy Crestview 46, Pandora-Gilboa 26

Creston Norwayne 65, Doylestown Chippewa 43

Crestwood Preparatory College, Ontario 84, Franklin 66

Day. Ponitz Tech. 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 58

Defiance 49, Sherwood Fairview 34

Defiance Ayersville 38, Paulding 37

Defiance Tinora 48, Stryker 41

Delaware Hayes 72, Hudson WRA 59

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Zanesville 52

E. Liverpool 73, St. Clairsville 55

Eaton 61, Greenville 49

Edgerton 45, Montpelier 34

Elmore Woodmore 68, Northwood 65, OT

Fairview, Ky. 65, Franklin Furnace Green 56

Frankfort Adena 59, Piketon 41

Ft. Recovery 48, Arcanum 39

Gahanna Lincoln 77, Logan 45

Gallipolis Gallia 49, Bidwell River Valley 47

Glouster Trimble 76, Nelsonville-York 46

Goshen 56, Cin. Shroder 51

Greenwich S. Cent. 70, Ashland Mapleton 46

Hamilton Badin 69, Oxford Talawanda 48

Haviland Wayne Trace 72, Ft. Jennings 43

Howard E. Knox 45, Sparta Highland 37

Huron 54, Norwalk 50, OT

Jackson 74, Circleville 34

Jefferson Area 78, Ashtabula St. John 44

Kent Roosevelt 66, Eastlake N. 32

Kirtland 91, Orwell Grand Valley 49

LaGrange Keystone 60, Milan Edison 41

Lakewood St. Edward 75, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 66

Latham Western 68, Beaver Eastern 59

Lebanon 50, Wilmington 47

Leipsic 58, Hamler Patrick Henry 33

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 56, Cols. Watterson 51

Lewistown Indian Lake 82, DeGraff Riverside 63

Liberty Center 53, Tontogany Otsego 30

Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Elida 50

Lucas 53, Ontario 50

Massillon Tuslaw 67, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44

McArthur Vinton County 76, Fairfield Christian 60

Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Gates Mills Gilmour 61

Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40

Miller City 80, Lima Temple Christian 40

Mineral Ridge 90, Kinsman Badger 52

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 69, N. Baltimore 59

N. Ridgeville 55, Beachwood 54

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 65, Carey 44

New Bremen 62, Russia 49

New Madison Tri-Village 51, Legacy Christian 44

Newark Licking Valley 63, Cols. Horizon Science 47

Newton Falls 67, Girard 45

Norwalk St. Paul 73, Ashland Crestview 46

Oregon Stritch 79, Oak Harbor 72

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Lima Sr. 61

Ottoville 40, St. Henry 29

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 75, Beverly Ft. Frye 25

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 67, Macedonia Nordonia 58

Parma Normandy 50, Hunting Valley University 40

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 55, Marion Harding 48

Peebles 64, Felicity-Franklin 49

Pemberville Eastwood 56, Gibsonburg 41

Perry 52, Chardon NDCL 51

Perrysburg 78, Ashland 65

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47, New Lebanon Dixie 34

Poland Seminary 47, Neshannock, Pa. 40

Powell Olentangy Liberty 74, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 72

Reynoldsburg 48, Dublin Scioto 47

Richmond Edison 79, Clayton Northmont 44

Sandusky 85, Fremont Ross 62

Shaker Hts. 57, Massillon Jackson 55

Sheffield Brookside 51, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45

Sidney Fairlawn 70, Newton Local 55

Sidney Lehman 44, Ansonia 36

Smithville 61, Jeromesville Hillsdale 34

Southeastern 61, Williamsport Westfall 42

St. Marys Memorial 63, Coldwater 48

St. Marys, W.Va. 52, New Matamoras Frontier 49

Sullivan Black River 61, Loudonville 52

Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Lancaster Fairfield Union 33

Sycamore Mohawk 69, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55

Sylvania Southview 73, Tol. Scott 47

Tiffin Calvert 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49

Tiffin Columbian 77, Kenton 57

Tipp City Bethel 58, Carlisle 47

Tol. Christian 61, Findlay Liberty-Benton 47

Tol. Maumee Valley 68, Bluffton 51

Tol. St. John’s 59, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, OT

Upper Sandusky 63, Bellevue 38

Vandalia Butler 50, Spring. Shawnee 47

Versailles 51, Arcanum 39

Vincent Warren 75, Parkersburg, W.Va. 66

W. Jefferson 56, Spring. NE 46

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 59, Malvern 56

Wauseon 71, Sylvania Northview 62, OT

Wellston 64, Stewart Federal Hocking 54

West Salem Northwestern 85, Apple Creek Waynedale 76

Westerville Cent. 91, Cin. Western Hills 79

Westerville N. 46, Mt. Vernon 32

Wheelersburg 69, Portsmouth 32

Whitehall-Yearling 63, Cols. Eastmoor 53

Williamstown, W.Va. 70, Marietta 57

Youngs. Mooney 60, Linsly, W.Va. 56

2020 Premier Health Flyin’ To The Hoop=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 72, Kettering Alter 52

Grayson, Ga. 71, Huber Hts. Wayne 56

Lakewood St. Edward 75, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 66

Pickerington N. 62, Milton, Ga. 56

Coach Young Classic=

Georgetown 48, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40

Hillsboro 58, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 45

S. Point 66, W. Union 40

Sardinia Eastern Brown 75, Chesapeake 45

Seaman N. Adams 60, Mt. Orab Western Brown 51

Williamsburg 56, Lynchburg-Clay 47

King Classic=

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 65, Middletown Fenwick 39

Cin. St. Xavier 54, Cin. Sycamore 39

Middletown 47, Cin. Purcell Marian 46

STVM 79, Cin. Elder 68

Springboro 48, Kings Mills Kings 30

Mercy Medical Classic=

Akr. Hoban 56, Uniontown Lake 32

Dalton 67, Rootstown 45

Elyria Open Door 78, Warren JFK 74

Louisville 52, Peninsula Woodridge 45

Navarre Fairless 45, Can. South 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hicksville vs. Pioneer N. Central, ppd.

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.

W. Unity Hilltop vs. Monclova Christian, ccd.

Wickliffe vs. Grand River Academy, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/