NC A&T, Morgan State meet in conference play

NC A&T (7-12, 3-1) vs. Morgan State (9-11, 3-2)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MEAC foes meet as NC A&T battles Morgan State. Each team last played this past Saturday. Morgan State won at home over Howard 68-58, while NC A&T came up short in a 79-75 game at Coppin State.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis has averaged 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while Troy Baxter has put up 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Aggies, Ronald Jackson has averaged 14 points and 9.4 rebounds while Kameron Langley has put up 7.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

RAMPING IT UP: The Bears have scored 74.4 points per game and allowed 70.2 points per game across five conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 58.1 points scored and 79.7 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: R. Jackson has connected on 34.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Morgan State is 0-9 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 9-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Morgan State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78.5 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 72.4 points per game.

