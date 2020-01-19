Cambridge bridal show: “Every girl has a dream”

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Brides and grooms have to check off the to-do list before saying, “I do.”

A bridal show was held today at Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center in Cambridge. Plenty of brides-to-be attended.

The co-owner of Jillian’s Formal Wear Jill Jones says every bride has a vision.

“Every girl has a dream of what she sees herself looking like on here wedding day and so we have to help her narrow that down when she comes in. So what we offer is everything from very simple dresses, to very elaborate dresses. And they run all over the range of prices. And we stock small sizes to plus sizes so that every girl can try on dresses and find the dress of her dreams.”

The banquet hall was filled with vendors of all kinds — from caricatures for wedding guests to DJ artists and decorators.

The owner and operator of DJ Associates Chris Fouss says it’s important to make the special day stress free.

“Kind of make the bride and groom really feel comfortable about what’s going on. Make sure that they have enough time to — just to relax and all that stress is gone. Try to eliminate as much stress as we can.”

According to WeddingWire.com, 19% of proposals happen in December and 40% of engaged couples begin planning the special day a month after the proposal.