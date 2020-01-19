Andrus, Prairie View visit Jackson St.

Prairie View (7-10, 3-1) vs. Jackson State (5-13, 2-3)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Gerard Andrus and Prairie View will go up against Tristan Jarrett and Jackson State. The senior Andrus has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Jarrett, a junior, is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jackson State’s Jarrett has averaged 18.3 points while Roland Griffin has put up 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Panthers, Andrus has averaged 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while Darius Williams has put up 11.8 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Tigers have given up just 66.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 78.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JARRETT: Jarrett has connected on 27.3 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 64.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-10 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

FLOOR SPACING: Prairie View’s Chancellor Ellis has attempted 91 3-pointers and connected on 41.8 percent of them, and is 6 for 11 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Jackson State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 20th-highest rate in the country. The Prairie View offense has turned the ball over on 20.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 256th among Division I teams).

