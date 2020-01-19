Allen has career high 19, Bakersfield tops Chicago St 72-54

CHICAGO (AP) — Cam Allen scored a career-high 19 points off the bench to lead Cal State Bakersfield to a 72-54 win over Chicago State on Sunday.

Greg Lee also scored 19 points for the Roadrunners (9-10, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference) and Justin Edler-Davis added 11, also off the bench.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was delayed because of the weather.

The delayed didn’t phase Bakersfield, which went 8 of 17 from 3-point range, shot 51% overall and had a 33-17 rebounding advantage. The Roadrunners only let the Cougars, who shot 41%, get one offensive rebound.

Rajeir Jones had 17 points for the Cougars (4-17, 0-6), whose losing streak reached 11 games.

