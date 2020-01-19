Aldridge, DeRozan help Spurs escape to beat Heat 107-102

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points, DeMar DeRozan added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Miami Heat 107-102 Sunday.

Miami’s Duncan Robinson missed a 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds left and the Heat trailing 105-102. Miami fouled Marco Belinelli, who made both free throws to cap the scoring.

Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which had won its previous two games. Goran Dragic added 19 points and Kendrick Nunn had 18.

The Spurs rebounded — barely — after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against Atlanta in a 121-120 defeat Friday.

Robinson opened the game making his first four 3-pointers as the Heat built an 11-point lead. Robinson finished 4 for 10 from deep.

Mills rallied the Spurs with 14 points bridging the first and second quarters, including 3-for-5 shooting on 3-pointers. Mills finished with 18 points on 4-for-10 shooting on 3s.

Mills fueled a late run by diving out of bounds and throwing the ball off Meyers Leonard to salvage an offensive possession. With cheers of “Patty, Patty,” still ringing throughout the AT&T Center, Aldridge drained a hook shot to pull the Spurs within 98-97 with 4:39 remaining.

Derrick White used a backhanded stab to deflect and steal an attempted entry pass at the top of the key by Adebayo. That led to a three-point play by Aldridge for a 102-98 lead with 3:20 remaining.

Heat: G Tyler Herro missed the game with a bruised left knee. … F James Johnson was limited to five points in 15 minutes after helping Miami win for just the fourth time ever in San Antonio last season. Johnson had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Heat’s 110-105 victory March 20, 2019. … Leonard was the only starter not to score in double figures, but he had six rebounds and two assists and was a plus-7 on the court along with five points.

Spurs: Rudy Gay missed his second straight game with an undisclosed illness. … Mills is the 110th player in league history with 1,000 3-pointers and just the 18th second-round pick to do so.

The Spurs celebrated the league’s first Indigenous People Night, which Mills spearheaded.

Of Aboriginal descent, Mills is just the third indigenous player to compete for Australia in the Olympics. He has been active in assisting his homeland throughout his NBA career, especially with the country ravaged recently by brush fires. His work with the indigenous people of Australia led him to become active with the Native American population in Texas.

“He’s just a caring individual,” coach Gregg Popovich said of Mills. “He cares about people, this was something that fit perfectly for him and his interests that’s why he carried through with it and tried to bring attention to it.”

Heat: Host Sacramento on Monday night.

Spurs: At Phoenix on Monday night.

