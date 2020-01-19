49ers running back Tevin Coleman injures right shoulder

Sports
Associated Press0

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — 49ers running back Tevin Coleman has been carted off the field in the second quarter of the NFC championship game with a right shoulder injury.

Coleman came up hurt at the end of a 4-yard run and left the game at the 9:32 mark of the second quarter Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after being tackled by safety Adrian Amos. San Francisco scored a touchdown the next play to take a 17-0 lead, a 9-yard run by Raheem Mostert for his TD rush of the game.

Coleman, who hurt his elbow last week in a win over Minnesota but ran for 105 yards and two scores, had six rushes for 21 yards when he left. The team said he was questionable to return.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Mahomes’ feet, arm, lift Chiefs to Super Bowl over Titans

Associated Press

Messi gives Setién winning start with Barcelona

Associated Press

Anquan Boldin shares poignant inspiration for social justice

Associated Press