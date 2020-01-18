Wake Forest seeks revenge on BC

Boston College (9-8, 3-3) vs. Wake Forest (8-8, 1-5)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College goes for the season sweep over Wake Forest after winning the previous matchup in Chestnut Hill. The teams last faced each other on Nov. 6, when the Eagles forced 17 Wake Forest turnovers and turned the ball over just seven times on their way to a seven-point victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Boston College’s Steffon Mitchell, Derryck Thornton and Jared Hamilton have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Childress has connected on 28.9 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Deacs. Wake Forest has 25 assists on 65 field goals (38.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Boston College has assists on 30 of 58 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Demon Deacons have averaged 24.3 free throws per game.

