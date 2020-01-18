Vaughn, Rider visit Canisius

Rider (9-7, 3-3) vs. Canisius (7-10, 2-4)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Dimencio Vaughn and Rider will battle Malik Johnson and Canisius. Vaughn is averaging 18.6 points over the last five games. Johnson is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Rider has relied heavily on its seniors. Vaughn, Tyere Marshall, Frederick Scott, Stevie Jordan and Willy Nunez Jr. have collectively accounted for 83 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 93 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Golden Griffins have given up just 67.5 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 72.1 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Johnson has had his hand in 43 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last three games. Johnson has 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Rider is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 9-1 when scoring at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Rider is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Broncs are 2-7 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius is ranked second in the MAAC with an average of 71.6 possessions per game.

