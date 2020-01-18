UCLA looks to extend streak vs Cal

Cal (8-9, 2-2) vs. UCLA (8-9, 1-3)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal. In its last five wins against the Golden Bears, UCLA has won by an average of 14 points. Cal’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2016, a 75-63 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UCLA’s Chris Smith has averaged 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jalen Hill has put up 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Golden Bears, Matt Bradley has averaged 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while Grant Anticevich has put up 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 36.5 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: UCLA is 0-9 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 8-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bruins are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 65 points or fewer and 0-9 when opponents exceed 65 points. The Golden Bears are 7-0 when they make six or more 3-pointers and 1-9 when the team hits fewer than six from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent this year. That figure is ranked 14th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal stands at just 24.4 percent (ranked 298th).

