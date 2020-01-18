Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 65, Dola Hardin Northern 46
Akr. Ellet 49, Hudson 44
Anna 51, Casstown Miami E. 28
Antwerp 72, Van Wert Lincolnview 44
Arcadia 60, Harrod Allen E. 46
Arlington 60, Spencerville 51
Attica Seneca E. 60, Morral Ridgedale 53
Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Chillicothe Huntington 51
Botkins 68, Lima Bath 58
Brookfield 80, Vienna Mathews 66
Brookville 46, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 41
Bucyrus Wynford 68, Bucyrus 45
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 70, Brooke, W.Va. 63
Cambridge 51, Carrollton 30
Castalia Margaretta 62, Clyde 56
Chillicothe Zane Trace 51, Chillicothe Unioto 37
Cin. Indian Hill 68, Boone Co., Ky. 51
Cin. Seven Hills 48, Cin. College Prep. 30
Cle. Cent. Cath. 57, Cle. St. Ignatius 51
Cle. Glenville 64, Warrensville Hts. 60
Collins Western Reserve 75, Plymouth 49
Cols. DeSales 70, Cols. Linden McKinley 54
Cols. Franklin Hts. 53, Shekinah Christian 46
Cols. Grandview Hts. 58, Galion Northmor 36
Cols. Ready 100, Andrews Osborne Academy 54
Cols. Walnut Ridge 87, Cin. Woodward 55
Columbus Grove 36, Kalida 23
Convoy Crestview 46, Pandora-Gilboa 26
Creston Norwayne 65, Doylestown Chippewa 43
Crestwood Preparatory College, Ontario 84, Franklin 66
Day. Ponitz Tech. 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 58
Defiance 49, Sherwood Fairview 34
Defiance Ayersville 38, Paulding 37
Defiance Tinora 48, Stryker 41
Delaware Hayes 72, Hudson WRA 59
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Zanesville 52
E. Liverpool 73, St. Clairsville 55
Eaton 61, Greenville 49
Edgerton 45, Montpelier 34
Elmore Woodmore 68, Northwood 65, OT
Fairview, Ky. 65, Franklin Furnace Green 56
Frankfort Adena 59, Piketon 41
Ft. Recovery 48, Arcanum 39
Gahanna Lincoln 77, Logan 45
Gallipolis Gallia 49, Bidwell River Valley 47
Glouster Trimble 76, Nelsonville-York 46
Goshen 56, Cin. Shroder 51
Greenwich S. Cent. 70, Ashland Mapleton 46
Hamilton Badin 69, Oxford Talawanda 48
Haviland Wayne Trace 72, Ft. Jennings 43
Howard E. Knox 45, Sparta Highland 37
Huron 54, Norwalk 50, OT
Jackson 74, Circleville 34
Jefferson Area 78, Ashtabula St. John 44
Kent Roosevelt 66, Eastlake N. 32
Kirtland 91, Orwell Grand Valley 49
LaGrange Keystone 60, Milan Edison 41
Lakewood St. Edward 75, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 66
Latham Western 68, Beaver Eastern 59
Lebanon 50, Wilmington 47
Leipsic 58, Hamler Patrick Henry 33
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 56, Cols. Watterson 51
Lewistown Indian Lake 82, DeGraff Riverside 63
Liberty Center 53, Tontogany Otsego 30
Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Elida 50
Lucas 53, Ontario 50
Massillon Tuslaw 67, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44
McArthur Vinton County 76, Fairfield Christian 60
Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Gates Mills Gilmour 61
Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40
Miller City 80, Lima Temple Christian 40
Mineral Ridge 90, Kinsman Badger 52
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 69, N. Baltimore 59
N. Ridgeville 55, Beachwood 54
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 65, Carey 44
New Bremen 62, Russia 49
New Madison Tri-Village 51, Legacy Christian 44
Newark Licking Valley 63, Cols. Horizon Science 47
Newton Falls 67, Girard 45
Norwalk St. Paul 73, Ashland Crestview 46
Oregon Stritch 79, Oak Harbor 72
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Lima Sr. 61
Ottoville 40, St. Henry 29
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 75, Beverly Ft. Frye 25
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 67, Macedonia Nordonia 58
Parma Normandy 50, Hunting Valley University 40
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 55, Marion Harding 48
Peebles 64, Felicity-Franklin 49
Pemberville Eastwood 56, Gibsonburg 41
Perry 52, Chardon NDCL 51
Perrysburg 78, Ashland 65
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47, New Lebanon Dixie 34
Poland Seminary 47, Neshannock, Pa. 40
Powell Olentangy Liberty 74, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 72
Reynoldsburg 48, Dublin Scioto 47
Sandusky 85, Fremont Ross 62
Shaker Hts. 57, Massillon Jackson 55
Sheffield Brookside 51, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45
Sidney Fairlawn 70, Newton Local 55
Sidney Lehman 44, Ansonia 36
Smithville 61, Jeromesville Hillsdale 34
Southeastern 61, Williamsport Westfall 42
St. Marys Memorial 63, Coldwater 48
St. Marys, W.Va. 52, New Matamoras Frontier 49
Sullivan Black River 61, Loudonville 52
Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Lancaster Fairfield Union 33
Sycamore Mohawk 69, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55
Sylvania Southview 73, Tol. Scott 47
Tiffin Calvert 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49
Tiffin Columbian 77, Kenton 57
Tipp City Bethel 58, Carlisle 47
Tol. Christian 61, Findlay Liberty-Benton 47
Tol. Maumee Valley 68, Bluffton 51
Tol. St. John’s 59, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, OT
Upper Sandusky 63, Bellevue 38
Vandalia Butler 50, Spring. Shawnee 47
Versailles 51, Arcanum 39
Vincent Warren 75, Parkersburg, W.Va. 66
W. Jefferson 56, Spring. NE 46
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 59, Malvern 56
Wauseon 71, Sylvania Northview 62, OT
Wellston 64, Stewart Federal Hocking 54
West Salem Northwestern 85, Apple Creek Waynedale 76
Westerville Cent. 91, Cin. Western Hills 79
Westerville N. 46, Mt. Vernon 32
Wheelersburg 69, Portsmouth 32
Whitehall-Yearling 63, Cols. Eastmoor 53
Williamstown, W.Va. 70, Marietta 57
Youngs. Mooney 60, Linsly, W.Va. 56
2020 Premier Health Flyin’ To The Hoop=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 72, Kettering Alter 52
Grayson, Ga. 71, Huber Hts. Wayne 56
Lakewood St. Edward 75, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 66
Pickerington N. 62, Milton, Ga. 56
Coach Young Classic=
Georgetown 48, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40
Hillsboro 58, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 45
S. Point 66, W. Union 40
Sardinia Eastern Brown 75, Chesapeake 45
Seaman N. Adams 60, Mt. Orab Western Brown 51
Williamsburg 56, Lynchburg-Clay 47
King Classic=
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 65, Middletown Fenwick 39
Cin. St. Xavier 54, Cin. Sycamore 39
Middletown 47, Cin. Purcell Marian 46
STVM 79, Cin. Elder 68
Springboro 48, Kings Mills Kings 30
Mercy Medical Classic=
Akr. Hoban 56, Uniontown Lake 32
Dalton 67, Rootstown 45
Elyria Open Door 78, Warren JFK 74
Louisville 52, Peninsula Woodridge 45
Navarre Fairless 45, Can. South 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hicksville vs. Pioneer N. Central, ppd.
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.
W. Unity Hilltop vs. Monclova Christian, ccd.
Wickliffe vs. Grand River Academy, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/