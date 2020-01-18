Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 50, Crystal Lake South 41
Barrington 51, Dundee-Crown 35
Breese Mater Dei 59, Effingham St. Anthony 58, OT
Brownstown – St. Elmo 74, Patoka 67
Carbondale 41, Nashville 33
Carnahan, Mo. 70, Highland 48
Champaign Judah Christian 62, Heritage 55
Champaign Judah Christian 62, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 55
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 51, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 44
Chicago Ag Science 60, Chicago Vocational 48
Danville Schlarman 70, N. Vermillion, Ind. 46
Dematha, Md. 57, Simeon 49
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 62, IC Catholic 43
Galesburg 76, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 53
Galesburg 76, Danville 56
Gary 21st Century, Ind. 87, Harlan 53
Hinsdale Central 55, Antioch 42
Jacksonville 47, Rochester 31
Kankakee Trinity Academy 46, Donovan 34
Kenwood 74, Rich Central 64
Latin 50, Walther Christian Academy 34
Milford 52, Chrisman 30
Okaw Valley 63, Neoga 51
Palestine-Hutsonville 81, Oblong 68
Pekin 58, Richwoods 43
Rochelle 64, Westmont 63
Rolling Meadows 64, Maine West 58
Romeoville 66, Lincoln Way Central 62
Springfield 75, Dunlap 65
Springfield Lanphier 85, Bloomington 82
St. Charles East 90, Taft 72
Warren 61, Oregon 54
Waubonsie Valley 68, Belvidere North 35
Burlington Central MLK Tournament=
Burlington Central 68, Woodstock Marian 43
DeKalb 51, Burlington Central 48
DeKalb 72, Johnsburg 35
Lyons 51, Belvidere North 35
Waubonsie Valley 64, Woodstock North 44
Central Catholic MLK Tournament=
Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54
Chester Tournament=
Consolation Championship=
Valmeyer 67, New Athens 57
Deerfield/Niles North MLK Tournament=
Deerfield 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 31
Deerfield 70, Lake View 36
Freeport (Manny’s) MLK Shootout=
Freeport 51, Byron 46
Hononegah Tournament=
Rockford Boylan 88, Normal Community 86
Rockford Boylan 88, Normal West 86, 2OT
Jefferson MLK Tournament=
Batavia 49, Thornton Fractional South 42
Batavia 70, Machesney Park Harlem 61
Thornton Fractional South 36, Rockford Guilford 33
Lake Zurich Tournament=
Buffalo Grove 68, Round Lake 58
Cary-Grove 51, Lake Zurich 45
Glenbrook South 71, Mundelein 63
Lakes Community Tournament=
Naperville Central 45, Highland Park 36
Nazareth 58, Grayslake North 52
Niles West 54, Lakes Community 44
Litchfield Tournament=
Pana 66, Ramsey 28
Taylorville 94, Hillsboro 76
Triad 72, Mt. Zion 41
Little Illini Conference Tournament=
Paris 60, Robinson 27
Maine Township MLK Shootout=
Maine East 71, Amundsen 50
Maine South 41, Crete-Monee 31
McLean County Tournament=
Colfax Ridgeview 62, Fisher 36
Downs Tri-Valley 54, Heyworth 43
El Paso-Gridley 52, Lexington 31
Mounds Meridian MLK Shootout=
Century 63, Hardin County 54
New Trier Tournament=
Evanston Township 74, Hillcrest 69
Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Loyola 46
New Trier 59, Oak Lawn Community 48
Pecatonica MLK Shootout=
Lanark Eastland 67, Galena 49
Pecatonica 60, Polo 39
Polo 70, Durand 66
Sangamon County Tournament=
Consolation Championship=
Athens 64, Buffalo Tri-City 47
Third=
Auburn 50, Calvary 37
South Beloit MLK Tournament=
Dakota 73, Harvard 51
East Dubuque 51, North Boone 24
Forreston 41, South Beloit 35
Harvard 77, Ashton-Franklin Center 56
Mooseheart 58, Ashton-Franklin Center 34
Sterling MLK Shootout=
Hinsdale South 83, Dixon 41
Sterling 64, Antioch 53
Sterling 78, Dixon 51
Vermilion County Tournament=
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28, Catlin (Salt Fork) 23
Hoopeston Area High School 50, Westville 35
Wheaton Warrensville South MLK Tournament=
Lisle (Benet Academy) 54, Downers North 41
Plainfield East 70, Glenbard North 64
Wheaton-Warrensville South Tournament=
Downers North 49, Glenbard North 44
Lake Forest Academy 59, Huntley 49
Lisle (Benet Academy) 62, Plainfield East 47
Warren 57, Wheaton Academy 42
York 54, Schaumburg Christian 30
Winchester Tournament=
Jacksonville Routt 58, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 48
Liberty 66, Barry (Western) 53
Consolation Championship=
Concord (Triopia) 71, North Greene 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 45, Blue Ridge 23
Aurora (West Aurora) 44, Aurora (East) 41
Aurora Christian 61, Chicago Christian 27
Barrington 57, St. Charles East 39
Belleville West 61, Salem 34
Carbondale 54, Cahokia 43
Champaign St. Thomas More 51, Illinois Valley Central 42
Chatham Glenwood 39, Jacksonville 28
Chester 65, Christopher 32
Chicago Resurrection 58, Ridgewood 17
Conant 60, St. Viator 47
Decatur MacArthur 66, Springfield Lanphier 54
Dunlap 39, Pekin 31
Harvest Christian Academy 47, Westminster Christian 28
Illiana Christian 56, Peotone 33
Illini Bluffs 44, Bloomington Central Catholic 34
Illini Central 42, Champaign Judah Christian 39
Joliet Central 60, Thornton Fractional South 35
Joliet West 59, Metea Valley 14
LaSalle-Peru 67, Rochelle 57
Lake Zurich 55, Mundelein 30
Larkin 60, Elgin 43
McCracken County, Ky. 56, Massac County 45
McGivney Catholic High School 52, Piasa Southwestern 45
Mendota 42, Rock Falls 31
Metamora 67, East Peoria 19
Nashville 48, Belleville East 45
Niles West 57, Gurnee Warren 49
Normal Community 50, Urbana 34
North Shore Country Day 45, Amundsen 21
O’Fallon 55, Taylorville 17
Oak Lawn Richards 55, Andrew 51
Ottawa 44, Sandwich 34
Payton 46, Regina 24
Peoria Notre Dame 61, Champaign Centennial 40
Putnam County 36, Peoria Christian 21
Richwoods 64, Danville 31
Rolling Meadows 41, Wheeling 20
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 77, Eisenhower 29
Sandburg 60, Schaumburg 50
Springfield 47, Rochester 37
Stanford Olympia 55, Peoria Heights (Quest) 24
Stevenson 56, Palatine 26
Teutopolis 55, Triad 18
Washington 55, Bartonville (Limestone) 15
Watseka (coop) 51, S. Newton, Ind. 24
Whitney Young 48, Nazareth 45
Aquin Tournament=
Freeport (Aquin) 66, Galena 65
Galena, Kan. 41, Dixon 37
Winnebago 50, Freeport (Aquin) 46
Benton Shootout=
Anna-Jonesboro 39, Hamilton County 26
Freeburg 32, Benton 29
Mt. Zion 57, Mount Vernon 43
Bishop McNamara Tournament=
DePaul College Prep 80, Chicago (CICS Chicago Quest) 6
Kankakee (McNamara) 58, St. Laurence 55
Providence 73, Aurora Central Catholic 54
Byron MLK Tournament=
Byron 46, Hall 29
Byron 58, Forreston 38
Forreston 48, Rockford East 40
Hall 60, Rockford East 31
Machesney Park Harlem 54, St. Bede 18
Machesney Park Harlem 62, Durand 45
Coal City Tournament=
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 56, Plano 29
Dekalb MLK Tournament=
Belvidere North 64, Johnsburg 53
Burlington Central 62, Minooka 28
Carmel 49, Hinsdale Central 31
Carmel 54, Burlington Central 44
DeKalb 51, Hinsdale South 41
Dundee-Crown 53, Plainfield East 30
Hinsdale Central 34, Minooka 21
Huntley 41, Belvidere North 28
Lincoln Way Central 45, DeKalb 40
Lincoln-Way East 55, Huntley 47
Lincoln-Way East 64, Johnsburg 31
Maine South 56, Lincoln Way Central 44
Maine South 62, Hinsdale South 17
Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, Plainfield East 37
Rockford Boylan 64, Dundee-Crown 57
Rockford Boylan 82, Naperville Neuqua Valley 60
Eldorado Tournament=
Eldorado 66, Goreville 32
Fairfield 40, Vienna 22
Harrisburg 47, Gallatin County 34
Mt. Carmel 49, Carmi White County 38
Elverado Tournament=
Galatia 52, Elverado 41
Highland Tournament=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 73, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 15
Collinsville 50, Breese Central 39
Illinois Math and Science MLK Tournament=
Newark 59, Aurora Math-Science 14
Kewanee MLK Tournament=
Geneseo 75, Kewanee 36
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament=
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 36, Arcola 33
Lincoln Trail Tournament=
Stark County 56, Galva 38
Little Illini Conference Tournament=
Marshall 48, Newton 36
LIttle Illini Conference Tournament=
Paris 60, Robinson 27
McLean County Tournament=
Fieldcrest 83, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 32
Heyworth 44, LeRoy 37
Lexington 62, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34
MLK Dream Classic Tournament=
Champaign Central 67, Hammond Noll, Ind. 32
Morton Shootout=
Morton 56, Galesburg 33
Peoria (H.S.) 60, Galesburg 40
Peoria (H.S.) 63, Lincoln 39
Mounds Meridian MLK Shootout=
Mounds Meridian 54, Century 41
North Greene Tournament=
Championship=
Concord (Triopia) 40, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 33
Fifth=
North Greene 43, South County 40
Seventh=
Barry (Western) 55, Brussels 10
Third=
Greenfield-Northwestern 43, Winchester (West Central) 42
NTC/CIC Conference Shootout=
Clinton 66, Neoga 60
Farina South Central 51, Macon Meridian 24
Moweaqua Central A&M 67, North Clay 47
Shelbyville 72, Dieterich 58
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 36, Warrensburg-Latham 31
Vermilion County Tournament=
Bismarck-Henning 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9
Catlin (Salt Fork) 45, Westville 20
Hoopeston Area High School 32, Armstrong 29
Willowbrook Tournament=
Bartlett 66, Lake Park 63
Glenbard West 55, Plainfield North 42
Loyola 61, Hillcrest 47
Naperville North 45, S. Bend St. Joseph’s, Ind. 35
Northwestern, Ind. 61, Maine West 58
Plainfield Central 71, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 49
Willows MLK Tournament=
Christian Liberty Academy 44, Schaumburg Christian 19
Christian Liberty Academy 50, Lake Forest Academy 31
Lake Forest Academy 48, Schaumburg Christian 43
Willows 38, Cristo Rey 21
Willows 47, Alden-Hebron 45
