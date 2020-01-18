Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 50, Crystal Lake South 41

Barrington 51, Dundee-Crown 35

Breese Mater Dei 59, Effingham St. Anthony 58, OT

Brownstown – St. Elmo 74, Patoka 67

Carbondale 41, Nashville 33

Carnahan, Mo. 70, Highland 48

Champaign Judah Christian 62, Heritage 55

Champaign Judah Christian 62, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 55

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 51, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 44

Chicago Ag Science 60, Chicago Vocational 48

Danville Schlarman 70, N. Vermillion, Ind. 46

Dematha, Md. 57, Simeon 49

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 62, IC Catholic 43

Galesburg 76, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 53

Galesburg 76, Danville 56

Gary 21st Century, Ind. 87, Harlan 53

Hinsdale Central 55, Antioch 42

Jacksonville 47, Rochester 31

Kankakee Trinity Academy 46, Donovan 34

Kenwood 74, Rich Central 64

Latin 50, Walther Christian Academy 34

Milford 52, Chrisman 30

Okaw Valley 63, Neoga 51

Palestine-Hutsonville 81, Oblong 68

Pekin 58, Richwoods 43

Rochelle 64, Westmont 63

Rolling Meadows 64, Maine West 58

Romeoville 66, Lincoln Way Central 62

Springfield 75, Dunlap 65

Springfield Lanphier 85, Bloomington 82

St. Charles East 90, Taft 72

Warren 61, Oregon 54

Waubonsie Valley 68, Belvidere North 35

Burlington Central MLK Tournament=

Burlington Central 68, Woodstock Marian 43

DeKalb 51, Burlington Central 48

DeKalb 72, Johnsburg 35

Lyons 51, Belvidere North 35

Waubonsie Valley 64, Woodstock North 44

Central Catholic MLK Tournament=

Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54

Chester Tournament=

Consolation Championship=

Valmeyer 67, New Athens 57

Deerfield/Niles North MLK Tournament=

Deerfield 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 31

Deerfield 70, Lake View 36

Freeport (Manny’s) MLK Shootout=

Freeport 51, Byron 46

Hononegah Tournament=

Rockford Boylan 88, Normal Community 86

Rockford Boylan 88, Normal West 86, 2OT

Jefferson MLK Tournament=

Batavia 49, Thornton Fractional South 42

Batavia 70, Machesney Park Harlem 61

Thornton Fractional South 36, Rockford Guilford 33

Lake Zurich Tournament=

Buffalo Grove 68, Round Lake 58

Cary-Grove 51, Lake Zurich 45

Glenbrook South 71, Mundelein 63

Lakes Community Tournament=

Naperville Central 45, Highland Park 36

Nazareth 58, Grayslake North 52

Niles West 54, Lakes Community 44

Litchfield Tournament=

Pana 66, Ramsey 28

Taylorville 94, Hillsboro 76

Triad 72, Mt. Zion 41

Little Illini Conference Tournament=

Paris 60, Robinson 27

Maine Township MLK Shootout=

Maine East 71, Amundsen 50

Maine South 41, Crete-Monee 31

McLean County Tournament=

Colfax Ridgeview 62, Fisher 36

Downs Tri-Valley 54, Heyworth 43

El Paso-Gridley 52, Lexington 31

Mounds Meridian MLK Shootout=

Century 63, Hardin County 54

New Trier Tournament=

Evanston Township 74, Hillcrest 69

Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Loyola 46

New Trier 59, Oak Lawn Community 48

Pecatonica MLK Shootout=

Lanark Eastland 67, Galena 49

Pecatonica 60, Polo 39

Polo 70, Durand 66

Sangamon County Tournament=

Consolation Championship=

Athens 64, Buffalo Tri-City 47

Third=

Auburn 50, Calvary 37

South Beloit MLK Tournament=

Dakota 73, Harvard 51

East Dubuque 51, North Boone 24

Forreston 41, South Beloit 35

Harvard 77, Ashton-Franklin Center 56

Mooseheart 58, Ashton-Franklin Center 34

Sterling MLK Shootout=

Hinsdale South 83, Dixon 41

Sterling 64, Antioch 53

Sterling 78, Dixon 51

Vermilion County Tournament=

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28, Catlin (Salt Fork) 23

Hoopeston Area High School 50, Westville 35

Wheaton Warrensville South MLK Tournament=

Lisle (Benet Academy) 54, Downers North 41

Plainfield East 70, Glenbard North 64

Wheaton-Warrensville South Tournament=

Downers North 49, Glenbard North 44

Lake Forest Academy 59, Huntley 49

Lisle (Benet Academy) 62, Plainfield East 47

Warren 57, Wheaton Academy 42

York 54, Schaumburg Christian 30

Winchester Tournament=

Jacksonville Routt 58, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 48

Liberty 66, Barry (Western) 53

Consolation Championship=

Concord (Triopia) 71, North Greene 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 45, Blue Ridge 23

Aurora (West Aurora) 44, Aurora (East) 41

Aurora Christian 61, Chicago Christian 27

Barrington 57, St. Charles East 39

Belleville West 61, Salem 34

Carbondale 54, Cahokia 43

Champaign St. Thomas More 51, Illinois Valley Central 42

Chatham Glenwood 39, Jacksonville 28

Chester 65, Christopher 32

Chicago Resurrection 58, Ridgewood 17

Conant 60, St. Viator 47

Decatur MacArthur 66, Springfield Lanphier 54

Dunlap 39, Pekin 31

Harvest Christian Academy 47, Westminster Christian 28

Illiana Christian 56, Peotone 33

Illini Bluffs 44, Bloomington Central Catholic 34

Illini Central 42, Champaign Judah Christian 39

Joliet Central 60, Thornton Fractional South 35

Joliet West 59, Metea Valley 14

LaSalle-Peru 67, Rochelle 57

Lake Zurich 55, Mundelein 30

Larkin 60, Elgin 43

McCracken County, Ky. 56, Massac County 45

McGivney Catholic High School 52, Piasa Southwestern 45

Mendota 42, Rock Falls 31

Metamora 67, East Peoria 19

Nashville 48, Belleville East 45

Niles West 57, Gurnee Warren 49

Normal Community 50, Urbana 34

North Shore Country Day 45, Amundsen 21

O’Fallon 55, Taylorville 17

Oak Lawn Richards 55, Andrew 51

Ottawa 44, Sandwich 34

Payton 46, Regina 24

Peoria Notre Dame 61, Champaign Centennial 40

Putnam County 36, Peoria Christian 21

Richwoods 64, Danville 31

Rolling Meadows 41, Wheeling 20

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 77, Eisenhower 29

Sandburg 60, Schaumburg 50

Springfield 47, Rochester 37

Stanford Olympia 55, Peoria Heights (Quest) 24

Stevenson 56, Palatine 26

Teutopolis 55, Triad 18

Washington 55, Bartonville (Limestone) 15

Watseka (coop) 51, S. Newton, Ind. 24

Whitney Young 48, Nazareth 45

Aquin Tournament=

Freeport (Aquin) 66, Galena 65

Galena, Kan. 41, Dixon 37

Winnebago 50, Freeport (Aquin) 46

Benton Shootout=

Anna-Jonesboro 39, Hamilton County 26

Freeburg 32, Benton 29

Mt. Zion 57, Mount Vernon 43

Bishop McNamara Tournament=

DePaul College Prep 80, Chicago (CICS Chicago Quest) 6

Kankakee (McNamara) 58, St. Laurence 55

Providence 73, Aurora Central Catholic 54

Byron MLK Tournament=

Byron 46, Hall 29

Byron 58, Forreston 38

Forreston 48, Rockford East 40

Hall 60, Rockford East 31

Machesney Park Harlem 54, St. Bede 18

Machesney Park Harlem 62, Durand 45

Coal City Tournament=

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 56, Plano 29

Dekalb MLK Tournament=

Belvidere North 64, Johnsburg 53

Burlington Central 62, Minooka 28

Carmel 49, Hinsdale Central 31

Carmel 54, Burlington Central 44

DeKalb 51, Hinsdale South 41

Dundee-Crown 53, Plainfield East 30

Hinsdale Central 34, Minooka 21

Huntley 41, Belvidere North 28

Lincoln Way Central 45, DeKalb 40

Lincoln-Way East 55, Huntley 47

Lincoln-Way East 64, Johnsburg 31

Maine South 56, Lincoln Way Central 44

Maine South 62, Hinsdale South 17

Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, Plainfield East 37

Rockford Boylan 64, Dundee-Crown 57

Rockford Boylan 82, Naperville Neuqua Valley 60

Eldorado Tournament=

Eldorado 66, Goreville 32

Fairfield 40, Vienna 22

Harrisburg 47, Gallatin County 34

Mt. Carmel 49, Carmi White County 38

Elverado Tournament=

Galatia 52, Elverado 41

Highland Tournament=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 73, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 15

Collinsville 50, Breese Central 39

Illinois Math and Science MLK Tournament=

Newark 59, Aurora Math-Science 14

Kewanee MLK Tournament=

Geneseo 75, Kewanee 36

Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament=

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 36, Arcola 33

Lincoln Trail Tournament=

Stark County 56, Galva 38

Little Illini Conference Tournament=

Marshall 48, Newton 36

LIttle Illini Conference Tournament=

Paris 60, Robinson 27

McLean County Tournament=

Fieldcrest 83, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 32

Heyworth 44, LeRoy 37

Lexington 62, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34

MLK Dream Classic Tournament=

Champaign Central 67, Hammond Noll, Ind. 32

Morton Shootout=

Morton 56, Galesburg 33

Peoria (H.S.) 60, Galesburg 40

Peoria (H.S.) 63, Lincoln 39

Mounds Meridian MLK Shootout=

Mounds Meridian 54, Century 41

North Greene Tournament=

Championship=

Concord (Triopia) 40, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 33

Fifth=

North Greene 43, South County 40

Seventh=

Barry (Western) 55, Brussels 10

Third=

Greenfield-Northwestern 43, Winchester (West Central) 42

NTC/CIC Conference Shootout=

Clinton 66, Neoga 60

Farina South Central 51, Macon Meridian 24

Moweaqua Central A&M 67, North Clay 47

Shelbyville 72, Dieterich 58

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 36, Warrensburg-Latham 31

Vermilion County Tournament=

Bismarck-Henning 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9

Catlin (Salt Fork) 45, Westville 20

Hoopeston Area High School 32, Armstrong 29

Willowbrook Tournament=

Bartlett 66, Lake Park 63

Glenbard West 55, Plainfield North 42

Loyola 61, Hillcrest 47

Naperville North 45, S. Bend St. Joseph’s, Ind. 35

Northwestern, Ind. 61, Maine West 58

Plainfield Central 71, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 49

Willows MLK Tournament=

Christian Liberty Academy 44, Schaumburg Christian 19

Christian Liberty Academy 50, Lake Forest Academy 31

Lake Forest Academy 48, Schaumburg Christian 43

Willows 38, Cristo Rey 21

Willows 47, Alden-Hebron 45

