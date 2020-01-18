Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 51, Houston 28

Arcadia 60, Dola Hardin Northern 31

Arlington 85, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 19

Attica Seneca E. 35, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 28

Avon 44, Amherst Steele 38

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 69, Bloomdale Elmwood 27

Beaver Eastern 58, Chillicothe Zane Trace 51

Bellbrook 52, Eaton 33

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 58, Richwood N. Union 48

Bellville Clear Fork 52, Galion 27

Belpre 38, Corning Miller 37

Berea-Midpark 38, N. Olmsted 28

Beverly Ft. Frye 74, Steubenville 34

Botkins 40, Russia 31

Bradford 55, DeGraff Riverside 28

Brunswick 57, Shaker Hts. 33

Bucyrus Wynford 65, Morral Ridgedale 50

Burton Berkshire 55, Wickliffe 22

Caldwell 54, Madonna, W.Va. 50

Caledonia River Valley 68, Ontario 36

Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Milton-Union 40

Canal Fulton Northwest 38, Massillon Tuslaw 35

Cardington-Lincoln 57, Galion Northmor 26

Carey 49, Upper Sandusky 21

Carlisle 58, Day. Northridge 31

Chagrin Falls Kenston 62, Chardon 43

Cin. Mariemont 31, Cin. Wyoming 21

Cin. Oak Hills 56, Cin. Colerain 42

Cin. Summit Country Day 77, Hamilton New Miami 25

Cin. Walnut Hills 68, Loveland 58

Cin. West Clermont 57, Milford 43

Circleville 52, Ashville Teays Valley 33

Circleville Logan Elm 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 24

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 75, Mentor Lake Cath. 45

Clyde 51, Vermilion 24

Cols. Grandview Hts. 37, Delaware Buckeye Valley 33

Columbus Grove 56, Miller City 36

Cortland Maplewood 46, Cortland Lakeview 33

Cuyahoga Falls 56, Twinsburg 37

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 50, Akr. Manchester 34

Danville 79, Cols. KIPP 25

Delaware Christian 68, Granville Christian 26

Delaware Hayes 51, Cols. DeSales 46

Eastlake N. 64, Madison 30

Fairborn 64, W. Carrollton 41

Frankfort Adena 54, New Hope Christian 36

Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Cols. Wellington 7

Germantown Valley View 57, Franklin 40

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 60, Strasburg-Franklin 28

Granville 68, Johnstown Northridge 32

Green 59, Akr. Firestone 48

Hamilton Badin 48, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 32

Hilliard Darby 37, Hilliard Davidson 30

Hillsboro 41, Jackson 24

Kings Mills Kings 50, Cin. Withrow 30

LaGrange Keystone 48, Elyria Open Door 29

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23

Leetonia 47, Toronto 33

Leipsic 44, Continental 30

Lewistown Indian Lake 36, Spring. NW 20

Logan 52, New Albany 39

Lore City Buckeye Trail 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 37

Louisville 68, Can. Cent. Cath. 23

Louisville Aquinas 69, Akr. Springfield 35

Lucas 71, Crestline 21

Lyndhurst Brush 70, Painesville Riverside 38

Macedonia Nordonia 50, Wadsworth 48

Mansfield Christian 47, Kidron Cent. Christian 35

Marietta 56, Cambridge 51

Marion Elgin 66, Bucyrus 39

Martins Ferry 38, Shadyside 33

Mayfield 65, Willoughby S. 60

Medina Buckeye 45, Fairview 40

Medina Highland 49, Kent Roosevelt 25

Miami Valley Christian Academy 51, Norwood 30

Middlefield Cardinal 50, Orwell Grand Valley 37

Minster 56, Ottoville 39

Mogadore Field 62, Akr. Ellet 22

Mohawk, Pa. 58, Youngs. Boardman 23

Monroe 58, Brookville 26

Morrow Little Miami 51, Cin. Mt. Healthy 33

N. Ridgeville 46, Lakewood 44

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37, Sycamore Mohawk 24

Nelsonville-York 51, Glouster Trimble 49

New Boston Glenwood 58, Lucasville Valley 45

New Lexington 54, New Concord John Glenn 35

Newton Falls 44, Warren Champion 39

Oak Harbor 40, Milan Edison 39

Oak Hill 74, Wellston 28

Old Fort 52, Tiffin Calvert 48

Olmsted Falls 47, Avon Lake 34

Oxford Talawanda 56, Day. Stivers 20

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Parma Normandy 34

Parma Padua 48, Lorain Clearview 42

Perry 85, Beachwood 28

Poland Seminary 59, Youngs. Mooney 42

Reedsville Eastern 36, Crown City S. Gallia 35

Richfield Revere 38, Barberton 36

Rocky River 56, Parma 51

Rocky River Magnificat 69, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 37

Sandusky 65, Tiffin Columbian 44

Sandusky Perkins 60, Norwalk 49

Sandusky St. Mary 60, Kansas Lakota 33

Sidney 52, Riverside Stebbins 40

Sidney Fairlawn 43, Newton Local 28

Sidney Lehman 63, Union City Mississinawa Valley 26

Sparta Highland 59, Mt. Gilead 38

Springboro 59, Lebanon 41

Streetsboro 59, Rootstown 42

Strongsville 62, Mentor 50

Sunbury Big Walnut 46, Mansfield Madison 35

Tipp City Tippecanoe 56, Piqua 11

Tol. Christian 64, W. Unity Hilltop 48

Trenton Edgewood 68, Cin. NW 27

Troy 49, Xenia 30

Vandalia Butler 39, Greenville 32

Vanlue 49, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42

Versailles 51, Arcanum 39

W. Jefferson 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 32

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Newcomerstown 37

W. Liberty-Salem 37, Milford Center Fairbanks 32

Warren Harding 56, Austintown Fitch 42

Warsaw River View 32, Zanesville 26

Waynesville 62, New Lebanon Dixie 22

Westlake 47, Grafton Midview 35

Whitehall-Yearling 73, Cols. School for Girls 20

Willard 69, Port Clinton 19

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 76, Bridgeport 33

Wooster 61, Dalton 33

Zanesville Maysville 76, McConnelsville Morgan 66

Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Fairfield Christian 43

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Crooksville 26

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 68, Malvern 31

2020 Premier Health Flyin’ To The Hoop=

Beavercreek 39, Day. Carroll 34

Battle at the Hawks Nest=

Cols. Watterson 49, Cle. St. Joseph 39

Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Akr. Hoban 42

Elyria Cath. 59, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 38

Tol. St. Ursula 38, Cin. Purcell Marian 25

Classic In The Country XVII=

Castalia Margaretta 62, New Madison Tri-Village 59

Ft. Loramie 79, Loudonville 19

Kettering Fairmont 78, Can. Glenoak 35

Mason 53, Can. McKinley 30

Mt. Notre Dame 62, Shaker Hts. Laurel 57

Napoleon 72, Newark 31

W. Chester Lakota W. 47, N. Can. Hoover 41

Coach Young Classic=

Seaman N. Adams 59, Williamsburg 35

Tri-State Hoops Throwdown=

Boyd Co., Ky. 71, Thornville Sheridan 66

Proctorville Fairland 63, Raceland, Ky. 25

South Charleston, W.Va. 65, Albany Alexander 61

Spring Valley, W.Va. 64, Portsmouth Notre Dame 57

Vincent Warren 44, Middletown Fenwick 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Uniontown Lake, ccd.

Beloit W. Branch vs. Alliance Marlington, ppd.

Brookfield vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.

Carrollton vs. Minerva, ppd.

Chagrin Falls vs. Ashtabula Edgewood, ppd.

Chesterland W. Geauga vs. Ashtabula Lakeside, ppd.

Creston Norwayne vs. Copley, ppd.

E. Can. vs. Tuscarawas Cent. Cath., ppd.

Fredericktown vs. Mansfield Temple Christian, ccd.

Hamler Patrick Henry vs. N. Baltimore, ppd.

Independence vs. Garfield Hts. Trinity, ccd.

Kirtland vs. Fairport Harbor Harding, ppd.

Monclova Christian vs. Lima Temple Christian, ccd.

Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. Rose Hill Christian, Ky., ppd.

Washington C.H. Miami Trace vs. Greenfield McClain, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Windham vs. Mantua Crestwood, ppd.

Youngs. Liberty vs. Columbiana Crestview, ccd.

