Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 51, Houston 28
Arcadia 60, Dola Hardin Northern 31
Arlington 85, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 19
Attica Seneca E. 35, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 28
Avon 44, Amherst Steele 38
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 69, Bloomdale Elmwood 27
Beaver Eastern 58, Chillicothe Zane Trace 51
Bellbrook 52, Eaton 33
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 58, Richwood N. Union 48
Bellville Clear Fork 52, Galion 27
Belpre 38, Corning Miller 37
Berea-Midpark 38, N. Olmsted 28
Beverly Ft. Frye 74, Steubenville 34
Botkins 40, Russia 31
Bradford 55, DeGraff Riverside 28
Brunswick 57, Shaker Hts. 33
Bucyrus Wynford 65, Morral Ridgedale 50
Burton Berkshire 55, Wickliffe 22
Caldwell 54, Madonna, W.Va. 50
Caledonia River Valley 68, Ontario 36
Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Milton-Union 40
Canal Fulton Northwest 38, Massillon Tuslaw 35
Cardington-Lincoln 57, Galion Northmor 26
Carey 49, Upper Sandusky 21
Carlisle 58, Day. Northridge 31
Chagrin Falls Kenston 62, Chardon 43
Cin. Mariemont 31, Cin. Wyoming 21
Cin. Oak Hills 56, Cin. Colerain 42
Cin. Summit Country Day 77, Hamilton New Miami 25
Cin. Walnut Hills 68, Loveland 58
Cin. West Clermont 57, Milford 43
Circleville 52, Ashville Teays Valley 33
Circleville Logan Elm 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 24
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 75, Mentor Lake Cath. 45
Clyde 51, Vermilion 24
Cols. Grandview Hts. 37, Delaware Buckeye Valley 33
Columbus Grove 56, Miller City 36
Cortland Maplewood 46, Cortland Lakeview 33
Cuyahoga Falls 56, Twinsburg 37
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 50, Akr. Manchester 34
Danville 79, Cols. KIPP 25
Delaware Christian 68, Granville Christian 26
Delaware Hayes 51, Cols. DeSales 46
Eastlake N. 64, Madison 30
Fairborn 64, W. Carrollton 41
Frankfort Adena 54, New Hope Christian 36
Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Cols. Wellington 7
Germantown Valley View 57, Franklin 40
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 60, Strasburg-Franklin 28
Granville 68, Johnstown Northridge 32
Green 59, Akr. Firestone 48
Hamilton Badin 48, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 32
Hilliard Darby 37, Hilliard Davidson 30
Hillsboro 41, Jackson 24
Kings Mills Kings 50, Cin. Withrow 30
LaGrange Keystone 48, Elyria Open Door 29
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23
Leetonia 47, Toronto 33
Leipsic 44, Continental 30
Lewistown Indian Lake 36, Spring. NW 20
Logan 52, New Albany 39
Lore City Buckeye Trail 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 37
Louisville 68, Can. Cent. Cath. 23
Louisville Aquinas 69, Akr. Springfield 35
Lucas 71, Crestline 21
Lyndhurst Brush 70, Painesville Riverside 38
Macedonia Nordonia 50, Wadsworth 48
Mansfield Christian 47, Kidron Cent. Christian 35
Marietta 56, Cambridge 51
Marion Elgin 66, Bucyrus 39
Martins Ferry 38, Shadyside 33
Mayfield 65, Willoughby S. 60
Medina Buckeye 45, Fairview 40
Medina Highland 49, Kent Roosevelt 25
Miami Valley Christian Academy 51, Norwood 30
Middlefield Cardinal 50, Orwell Grand Valley 37
Minster 56, Ottoville 39
Mogadore Field 62, Akr. Ellet 22
Mohawk, Pa. 58, Youngs. Boardman 23
Monroe 58, Brookville 26
Morrow Little Miami 51, Cin. Mt. Healthy 33
N. Ridgeville 46, Lakewood 44
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37, Sycamore Mohawk 24
Nelsonville-York 51, Glouster Trimble 49
New Boston Glenwood 58, Lucasville Valley 45
New Lexington 54, New Concord John Glenn 35
Newton Falls 44, Warren Champion 39
Oak Harbor 40, Milan Edison 39
Oak Hill 74, Wellston 28
Old Fort 52, Tiffin Calvert 48
Olmsted Falls 47, Avon Lake 34
Oxford Talawanda 56, Day. Stivers 20
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Parma Normandy 34
Parma Padua 48, Lorain Clearview 42
Perry 85, Beachwood 28
Poland Seminary 59, Youngs. Mooney 42
Reedsville Eastern 36, Crown City S. Gallia 35
Richfield Revere 38, Barberton 36
Rocky River 56, Parma 51
Rocky River Magnificat 69, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 37
Sandusky 65, Tiffin Columbian 44
Sandusky Perkins 60, Norwalk 49
Sandusky St. Mary 60, Kansas Lakota 33
Sidney 52, Riverside Stebbins 40
Sidney Fairlawn 43, Newton Local 28
Sidney Lehman 63, Union City Mississinawa Valley 26
Sparta Highland 59, Mt. Gilead 38
Springboro 59, Lebanon 41
Streetsboro 59, Rootstown 42
Strongsville 62, Mentor 50
Sunbury Big Walnut 46, Mansfield Madison 35
Tipp City Tippecanoe 56, Piqua 11
Tol. Christian 64, W. Unity Hilltop 48
Trenton Edgewood 68, Cin. NW 27
Troy 49, Xenia 30
Vandalia Butler 39, Greenville 32
Vanlue 49, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42
Versailles 51, Arcanum 39
W. Jefferson 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 32
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Newcomerstown 37
W. Liberty-Salem 37, Milford Center Fairbanks 32
Warren Harding 56, Austintown Fitch 42
Warsaw River View 32, Zanesville 26
Waynesville 62, New Lebanon Dixie 22
Westlake 47, Grafton Midview 35
Whitehall-Yearling 73, Cols. School for Girls 20
Willard 69, Port Clinton 19
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 76, Bridgeport 33
Wooster 61, Dalton 33
Zanesville Maysville 76, McConnelsville Morgan 66
Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Fairfield Christian 43
Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Crooksville 26
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 68, Malvern 31
2020 Premier Health Flyin’ To The Hoop=
Beavercreek 39, Day. Carroll 34
Battle at the Hawks Nest=
Cols. Watterson 49, Cle. St. Joseph 39
Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Akr. Hoban 42
Elyria Cath. 59, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 38
Tol. St. Ursula 38, Cin. Purcell Marian 25
Classic In The Country XVII=
Castalia Margaretta 62, New Madison Tri-Village 59
Ft. Loramie 79, Loudonville 19
Kettering Fairmont 78, Can. Glenoak 35
Mason 53, Can. McKinley 30
Mt. Notre Dame 62, Shaker Hts. Laurel 57
Napoleon 72, Newark 31
W. Chester Lakota W. 47, N. Can. Hoover 41
Coach Young Classic=
Seaman N. Adams 59, Williamsburg 35
Tri-State Hoops Throwdown=
Boyd Co., Ky. 71, Thornville Sheridan 66
Proctorville Fairland 63, Raceland, Ky. 25
South Charleston, W.Va. 65, Albany Alexander 61
Spring Valley, W.Va. 64, Portsmouth Notre Dame 57
Vincent Warren 44, Middletown Fenwick 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Uniontown Lake, ccd.
Beloit W. Branch vs. Alliance Marlington, ppd.
Brookfield vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.
Carrollton vs. Minerva, ppd.
Chagrin Falls vs. Ashtabula Edgewood, ppd.
Chesterland W. Geauga vs. Ashtabula Lakeside, ppd.
Creston Norwayne vs. Copley, ppd.
E. Can. vs. Tuscarawas Cent. Cath., ppd.
Fredericktown vs. Mansfield Temple Christian, ccd.
Hamler Patrick Henry vs. N. Baltimore, ppd.
Independence vs. Garfield Hts. Trinity, ccd.
Kirtland vs. Fairport Harbor Harding, ppd.
Monclova Christian vs. Lima Temple Christian, ccd.
Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. Rose Hill Christian, Ky., ppd.
Washington C.H. Miami Trace vs. Greenfield McClain, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Windham vs. Mantua Crestwood, ppd.
Youngs. Liberty vs. Columbiana Crestview, ccd.
