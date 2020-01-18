Olaniyi, Garcia lead Stony Brook over Albany 70-62

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Olaniyi and Andrew Garcia scored 20 points apiece as Stony Brook topped Albany 70-62 on Saturday night.

Makale Foreman had 11 points for Stony Brook (13-7, 4-1 America East Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Mouhamadou Gueye added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Ahmad Clark had 21 points and seven assists for the Great Danes (10-9, 3-1), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Cameron Healy added 15 points. Trey Hutcheson had 11 points.

Stony Brook faces Binghamton at home on Wednesday. Albany takes on UMass Lowell at home on Wednesday.

