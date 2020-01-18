Ohio to be mostly spared from winter storm pounding US

CLEVELAND (AP) — Forecasts show that Ohio will be mostly spared from the brunt of a winter storm affecting other parts of the U.S. this weekend.

There are high wind warnings in much of Ohio on Saturday afternoon with gusts reaching 40 miles per hour.

Parts of northern Ohio are expected to see a wintry mix as rain turns to snow and possibly icy rain Saturday with possible snow accumulations of an inch or two in some areas. Motorists in northeast Ohio are being cautioned to drive carefully as some roadways could be slick.

Lows in northeast Ohio are expected to drop to the mid 20s overnight and into the teens in northwest Ohio. Snow squalls with high temperatures in the 20s are being forecast across northern Ohio on Sunday.

Rain is expected to taper off Saturday afternoon and evening in central and southern Ohio with temperatures in the mid 40s in Columbus and low 50s in Cincinnati. The cold front moving in early Sunday is expected to send overnight lows into the teens in those parts of the state.

High temperatures in the 20s are forecast for Sunday in central and southern Ohio.