Late goal sends Reunion Islanders out of French Cup

PARIS (AP) — The French Cup run of Reunion Islanders JS Saint-Pierroise is over after a 1-0 loss away to Epinal on Saturday, with the home side scoring deep into extra time to reach the last 16.

Saint-Pierroise had caused an upset in the previous round by knocking out second-division Niort and the players again traveled 6,000 miles from off the east coast of Africa to play in France.

Saint-Pierroise, the former club of France midfielder Dimitri Payet, was looking to become the first club from the Reunion Islands to reach the last 16 and almost forced a penalty shootout, despite having forward Jean-Michel Fontaine sent off in the 15th minute.

But substitute Adel Berkane rifled home a half-volley for fourth-tier Epinal with two minutes left in extra time, after the visitors lost composure and failed to clear a corner from the left.

Also, there were wins for first-division sides Nice and Lille.

Lille won 2-0 at fifth-division Gonfreville thanks to goals from forwards Loïc Rémy and Victor Osimhen, while coach Patrick Vieira’s Nice side held on to beat third-tier Red Star 2-1.

Later Saturday, Nantes faced Lyon in all-top tier match.

