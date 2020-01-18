Immobile treble helps title contender Lazio crush Samp 5-1

MILAN (AP) — Ciro Immobile scored a hat trick on Saturday to help Lazio crush Sampdoria 5-1 as Simone Inzaghi’s side continued to look like a genuine title contender.

It was a record-extending 11th successive Serie A win for Lazio and saw the team close within three points of leader Juventus, and one behind second-placed Inter Milan.

Immobile has 23 league goals this season, nine more than any other player — and three more than Sampdoria.

It was a miserable 23rd birthday for Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Lazio dominated from the start and was 3-0 up inside 20 minutes.

Immobile also had a hand in the opener as Audero could only parry his effort, allowing Felipe Caicedo to tap in the rebound.

Immobile, who turns 30 on Monday, then converted a penalty following a Nicola Murru handball, and doubled his tally three minutes later.

Sampdoria managed to hold Lazio at bay for the remainder of the first half but substitute Bastos extended the home side’s lead nine minutes into the second period, shortly after coming off the bench.

Immobile completed his hat trick with another penalty, in the 65th, after Omar Colley handled.

Karol Linetty grabbed a consolation goal but Sampdoria’s misery was complete three minutes later when defender Julian Chabot was shown a straight red card for a foul on Lazio forward Bobby Adekanye as he was running clear on goal.

Napoli was playing Fiorentina later, after Torino’s match at Sassuolo.