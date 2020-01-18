BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 57, Springfield Montco 31

Albert Gallatin 63, Greensburg Salem 62

Aliquippa 79, Ellwood City 43

Allderdice 65, Brashear 52

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 60, Moniteau 53

Allentown Allen 92, Pleasant Valley 50

Allentown Central Catholic 66, Bethlehem Freedom 60

Altoona 55, Harrisburg 48

Ambridge 64, Beaver Area 37

Annville-Cleona 58, Pequea Valley 35

Archbishop Ryan 57, Lansdale Catholic 45

Archbishop Wood 69, Devon Prep 53

Athens 53, Wyalusing 31

Beaver Falls 75, New Brighton 36

Bedford 60, Bishop McCort 58

Berlin-Brothersvalley 103, Turkeyfoot Valley 59

Bishop Canevin 59, West Greene 40

Bishop Carroll 72, Forest Hills 41

Bishop Guilfoyle 58, Westmont Hilltop 49

Blackhawk 78, Central Valley 59

Blue Ridge 48, Carbondale 41

Boiling Springs 85, Greencastle Antrim 64

Bonner-Prendergast 81, Archbishop Carroll 62

Bradford 42, Punxsutawney 33

California 72, Carmichaels 65

Calvary Christian 64, Lower Moreland 53

Cambridge Springs 78, Cochranton 50

Camp Hill Trinity 61, Camp Hill 50

Canon-McMillan 66, Seneca Valley 57

Carlynton 75, Burgettstown 50

Carlynton 75, Burgettstown Ms/hs 50

Cedar Cliff 71, Hershey 51

Cedar Crest 58, Manheim Township 49

Central Bucks East 52, Central Bucks West 48

Central Bucks South 59, Quakertown 55

Central Dauphin 67, Carlisle 48

Central Martinsburg 47, Penns Valley 26

Central York 72, York 56

Chambersburg 55, State College 42

Charleroi 55, Washington 51

Chartiers Valley 60, Trinity 59

Church Farm School 63, Collegium Charter School 56

Clairton 90, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 70

Clarion 64, North Clarion 36

Clarion-Limestone 82, Cranberry 56

Clearfield 59, Bald Eagle Area 42

Cocalico 41, Manheim Central 39

Conneaut, Ohio 62, Iroquois 38

Dallas 55, Nanticoke Area 45

Danville 78, Lewisburg 61

Dayspring Christian 55, West Shore 45

Delone 50, York County Tech 39

Derry 57, Penns Manor 52

East Pennsboro 61, Middletown 59

East Stroudsburg South 56, Northampton 52

Eastern York 55, Kennard-Dale 50

Elizabethtown 64, Ephrata 50

Elk County Catholic 42, Ridgway 32

Episcopal Academy 65, Penn Charter 51

Erie 50, North Allegheny 44

Erie East 49, Unionville 39

Farrell 58, West Middlesex 39

Fort Cherry 68, Keystone Oaks 61

Fox Chapel 57, Baldwin 49

Franklin 62, Greenville 52

Franklin Regional 45, Hampton 42

Frazier 52, Bethlehem Center 48

Friends Central 83, Abington Friends 53

Garnet Valley 65, West Chester Rustin 61

Geibel Catholic 86, Avella 50

General McLane 65, Mentor Christian, Ohio 20

Greater Johnstown 52, Cambria Heights 47

Greensburg Central Catholic 79, St. Joseph 55

Hanover 59, York Catholic 55, OT

Harbor Creek 52, Oil City 44

Hempfield Area 57, Peters Township 52

Hickory 77, Conneaut Area 45

High Point 72, Conestoga Christian 59

Hill Freedman 53, Sayre 50

Holy Redeemer 66, MMI Prep 30

Homer-Center 63, Saltsburg 61

Hyde, Maine 76, Berwick 66

Imani Christian Academy 75, Propel Montour High School 26

Jamestown 77, Tidioute Charter 40

Jeannette 43, Brentwood 40

Jefferson-Morgan 62, Mapletown 50

Jenkintown 38, Faith Christian Academy 32

Kane Area 69, Curwensville 39

Karns City 69, Venango 39

Kennedy Catholic 64, Meadville 60

Keystone 85, Forest Area 48

La Salle 59, Father Judge 49

Lake-Lehman 65, Tunkhannock 53

Lakeview 40, Wilmington 37

Lakeview 40, Wilmington, Ohio 37

Lampeter-Strasburg 41, Garden Spot 40

Lancaster Catholic 69, ELCO 55

Lancaster McCaskey 72, Hempfield 55

Lancaster Mennonite 69, Lebanon Catholic 39

Lebanon Christian 65, Red Lion Christian 27

Leechburg 65, Propel Andrew Street 41

Ligonier Valley 69, North Star 58

Lincoln Park Charter 74, Elwood City Riverside 46

Line Mountain 59, Montgomery 29

Lititz Christian 58, Berks Christian 42

Littlestown 53, Fairfield 45

Malvern Prep 76, Haverford School 49

Maplewood 69, Saegertown 51

Mars 63, Indiana 37

McGuffey 56, Brownsville 33

McKeesport 81, Laurel Highlands 77

Meadowbrook Christian 48, Columbia County Christian 47

Mechanicsburg 68, Red Land 26

Mercyhurst Prep 50, Girard 35

Methacton 70, Perkiomen Valley 47

Montour 49, West Mifflin 34

Moon 46, West Allegheny 42

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 42, George School 26

Moravian Academy 77, Pen Argyl 22

Nazareth Area 44, Bethlehem Catholic 39

Neumann-Goretti 77, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 69

New Castle 56, Hopewell 39

New Oxford 68, Dallastown Area 58

North Penn-Mansfield 67, Towanda 54

North Penn/Liberty 86, Williamson 63

Northeast Bradford 63, Cowanesque Valley 35

Northeastern 57, South Western 43

Northern Lebanon 54, Donegal 53

Northumberland Christian 70, Belleville Mennonite 24

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 80, Marian Catholic 72

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 87, Shenango 52

Parkland 59, Easton 49

Penn Cambria 68, Central Cambria 57

Pennsbury 73, Harry S. Truman 50

Philadelphia Central 42, Engineering And Science 39

Philadelphia George Washington 68, New Foundations 63

Philadelphia Northeast def. Penn Treaty, forfeit

Philadelphia West Catholic 58, Cardinal O’Hara 55

Philipsburg-Osceola 80, Huntingdon 63

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 65, Cornell 48

Pittsburgh North Catholic 88, Freedom Area 43

Pittsburgh Obama 53, Perry Traditional Academy 30

Pittston Area 45, Crestwood 34

Plum 46, Armstrong 36

Portage Area 71, Conemaugh Valley 52

Purchase Line 62, Northern Cambria 56

Quaker Valley 88, George Jr. Republic 57

Red Lion 51, Spring Grove 36

Redbank Valley 53, Union 44

Richland 52, Hollidaysburg 45

Ringgold 71, Connellsville 68

Rocky Grove 66, Reynolds 48

Sayre Area 60, Canton 52

Seneca 52, Northwestern 37

Serra Catholic 86, Bentworth 45

Seton-LaSalle 74, Avonworth 46

Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, Mohawk 27

Shady Side Academy 57, Burrell 37

Shaler 73, Kiski Area 60

Sharon 68, Slippery Rock 53

Sheffield M/hs 67, Dubois Central Catholic 42

Shipley 69, Germantown Friends 53

Shippensburg 72, Big Spring 51

South Fayette 65, Thomas Jefferson 62

South Park 54, East Allegheny 50

South Side 53, Laurel 45

South Williamsport 44, Columbia-Montour 39

Southmoreland 53, Elizabeth Forward 52

Springdale 81, Northgate 60

Springside Chestnut Hill 61, Germantown Academy 56

St. Joseph’s Prep 82, Conwell Egan 54

Steel Valley 72, Valley 61

Steelton-Highspire 79, West Perry 32

Sto-Rox 62, Apollo-Ridge 60

Stroudsburg 71, Emmaus 59

Sullivan County 59, Lourdes Regional 37

Summit Academy 61, Riverview 60

Tacony Academy 42, Olney Charter 39

The Hill School 63, Blair, N.J. 57

Titusville 61, Fort Leboeuf 47

Tyrone 80, Bellefonte 42

Union Area 55, Eden Christian 44

United 69, Blairsville 46

Upper Bucks Christian School 44, West-Mont Christian 15

Upper Dublin 44, Hatboro-Horsham 28

Upper St. Clair 94, North Hills 70

Vincentian Academy 91, Rochester 35

Warren 62, Corry 55

Warwick 63, Penn Manor 24

Waynesboro 20, Northern York 10

Wellsboro 67, Troy 60

West Shamokin 53, Marion Center 40

Western Beaver County 55, Quigley Catholic 50

Westinghouse 72, Carrick 53

Wilkes-Barre Area 73, Hazleton Area 63

Winchester Thurston 66, Propel Braddock Hills 50

Wissahickon 59, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53

Woodland Hills 48, Gateway 43

Wyoming Seminary 72, Northwest Area 24

Wyoming Valley West 56, Berwick 44

Youngsville 45, Eisenhower 30

Cathedral Prep Tournament=

Erie Cathedral Prep 54, Thurgood Marshall Academy, D.C. 34

Imhotep Charter 65, Andrews Osborne Academy, Ohio 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 74, Springfield Montco 40

Abington Friends 61, Friends Central 45

Abington Heights 65, Honesdale 41

Abraham Lincoln 48, Philadelphia MC&S 7

Allderdice 80, Brashear 18

Altoona 55, Harrisburg 48

Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 59, Springside Chestnut Hill 26

Beaver Area 56, West Allegheny 10

Bentworth 47, Jefferson-Morgan 28

Bermudian Springs 76, Biglerville 48

Bethlehem Catholic 44, Nazareth Area 26

Bethlehem Freedom 35, Allentown Central Catholic 30

Bishop Guilfoyle 60, Westmont Hilltop 25

Bishop McCort 50, Bedford 44

Boiling Springs 31, Greencastle Antrim 29

Brookville 63, Johnsonburg 20

California 43, Clairton 37

Cambria Heights 80, Greater Johnstown 42

Camp Hill Trinity 47, Camp Hill 28

Canton 39, Sayre Area 25

Cedar Cliff 44, Hershey 36

Central Bucks South 35, Quakertown 31

Central Bucks West 66, Central Bucks East 45

Central Cambria 53, Penn Cambria 38

Central Columbia 60, Lewisburg 24

Central Dauphin 64, Carlisle 24

Central Mountain 43, Milton 32

Clearfield 53, Bald Eagle Area 40

Conrad Weiser 40, Fleetwood 38

Cranberry 53, Clarion-Limestone 22

Cumberland Valley 38, Mifflin County 34

Downingtown West 45, Oxford 28

Dubois 59, Marion Center 46

Dunmore 50, Riverside 36

East Pennsboro 36, Middletown 31

East Stroudsburg South 56, Northampton 52

Edison 51, Masterman 21

Elwood City Riverside 54, Propel Andrew Street 21

Engineering And Science 58, Bodine 19

Ephrata 56, Elizabethtown 45

Faith Christian Academy 58, MAST Charter 30

Forest Hills 59, Bishop Carroll 37

Fox Chapel 41, Baldwin 38

Frankford 42, Swenson 16

General McLane 38, Mentor Christian, Ohio 13

Germantown Academy 75, Agnes Irwin 23

Gettysburg 58, Northeastern 28

Glendale 56, West Branch 27

Governor Mifflin 42, Exeter 29

Gratz 57, Science Leadership Center City 23

Greenwood 51, Susquenita 33

Hempfield 51, Lancaster McCaskey 24

Huntingdon 57, Philipsburg-Osceola 29

Jenkintown 53, Christopher Dock 13

Jim Thorpe 62, Pottsville 27

Kane Area 49, Curwensville 23

Karns City 60, Venango 27

Keystone 54, Forest Area 12

Lampeter-Strasburg 36, Garden Spot 31

Lancaster Catholic 63, ELCO 28

Lansdale Catholic 77, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 17

Lebanon 66, Conestoga Valley 15

Lebanon Christian 36, Red Lion Christian 30

Lehighton 62, Panther Valley 32

Littlestown 45, Fairfield 18

Lower Dauphin 44, Susquehanna Township 43

Loyalsock 54, Hughesville 38

Mahanoy Area 78, Minersville 42

Manheim Central 40, Cocalico 33

Mars 63, Kiski Area 22

Mastery Charter North 60, Philadelphia Central 34

Mastery Charter South 37, South Philadelphia 27

McKeesport 51, Yough 12

Meadowbrook Christian 29, Columbia County Christian 16

Mechanicsburg 60, Red Land 20

Mercersburg Academy 62, Springdale Prep, Md. 26

Meyersdale 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 25

Midd-West 53, Warrior Run 27

Moniteau 48, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 44

Montrose 55, Elk Lake 25

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 42, George School 26

Mountain View 37, Forest City 15

Muncy 63, Neumann 22

Neumann-Goretti 54, Cardinal O’Hara 52

North Allegheny 42, Shaler 36

North Clarion 57, Clarion 34

North Pocono 34, Western Wayne 28

North Schuylkill 67, Blue Mountain 46

Northern Potter 48, Austin 22

Northern York 49, Waynesboro 29

Notre Dame 50, Episcopal Academy 30

Old Forge 77, Lakeland 51

Oley Valley 40, Brandywine Heights 37

Owen J Roberts 65, Norristown 21

Palmyra 45, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42

Paul Robeson 44, Philadelphia Northeast 25

Penn Treaty 46, Fels 40

Penns Manor 52, Derry 40

Pequea Valley 53, Annville-Cleona 31

Philadelphia Girls 40, Parkway Center City 20

Philadephia Academy Charter 40, Philadelphia George Washington 33

Pittsburgh Obama 67, Perry Traditional Academy 21

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 67, Wissahickon 23

Port Allegany 48, Cameron County 33

Prep Charter 53, Overbrook 13

Punxsutawney 46, Bradford 41

Red Lion 48, Spring Grove 40

Redbank Valley 55, Union 43

Rising Sun, Md. 46, Octorara 26

Riverview 54, Leechburg 19

Roxborough 51, Franklin Learning Center 33

Rush 52, High School of the Future 37

Salem Christian 45, Lincoln Leadership 19

Sankofa Freedom 42, Franklin Towne Charter 40

Schuylkill Valley 54, Daniel Boone 13

Scranton 52, Wallenpaupack 29

Scranton Prep 62, Valley View 33

Selinsgrove 42, Jersey Shore 31

Shippensburg 49, Big Spring 36

Smethport 30, Oswayo 24

South Williamsport 47, Bloomsburg 41

St. Marys 35, Coudersport 24

State College 39, Chambersburg 25

Steelton-Highspire 49, West Perry 43

String Theory Schools 55, Mastbaum 31

Stroudsburg 58, Emmaus 53

Sullivan County 58, Montgomery 30

Susquehanna 53, Lackawanna Trail 29

Tulpehocken 35, Kutztown 31

Twin Valley 34, Muhlenberg 26

Upper Dauphin 41, Newport 28

Warwick 35, Penn Manor 31

Weatherly 63, Lourdes Regional 49

West Chester Rustin 60, Academy Park 46

West Greene 58, Bishop Canevin 54

West Lawn Wilson 51, Reading 48

West Scranton 62, Delaware Valley 34

West York 46, York Suburban 42

Westinghouse 71, Carrick 27

Williams Valley 49, Shenandoah Valley 46

Wyoming Area 35, Tunkhannock 32

Wyomissing 72, Antietam 29

___

