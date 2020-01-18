BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 57, Springfield Montco 31
Albert Gallatin 63, Greensburg Salem 62
Aliquippa 79, Ellwood City 43
Allderdice 65, Brashear 52
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 60, Moniteau 53
Allentown Allen 92, Pleasant Valley 50
Allentown Central Catholic 66, Bethlehem Freedom 60
Altoona 55, Harrisburg 48
Ambridge 64, Beaver Area 37
Annville-Cleona 58, Pequea Valley 35
Archbishop Ryan 57, Lansdale Catholic 45
Archbishop Wood 69, Devon Prep 53
Athens 53, Wyalusing 31
Beaver Falls 75, New Brighton 36
Bedford 60, Bishop McCort 58
Berlin-Brothersvalley 103, Turkeyfoot Valley 59
Bishop Canevin 59, West Greene 40
Bishop Carroll 72, Forest Hills 41
Bishop Guilfoyle 58, Westmont Hilltop 49
Blackhawk 78, Central Valley 59
Blue Ridge 48, Carbondale 41
Boiling Springs 85, Greencastle Antrim 64
Bonner-Prendergast 81, Archbishop Carroll 62
Bradford 42, Punxsutawney 33
California 72, Carmichaels 65
Calvary Christian 64, Lower Moreland 53
Cambridge Springs 78, Cochranton 50
Camp Hill Trinity 61, Camp Hill 50
Canon-McMillan 66, Seneca Valley 57
Carlynton 75, Burgettstown 50
Carlynton 75, Burgettstown Ms/hs 50
Cedar Cliff 71, Hershey 51
Cedar Crest 58, Manheim Township 49
Central Bucks East 52, Central Bucks West 48
Central Bucks South 59, Quakertown 55
Central Dauphin 67, Carlisle 48
Central Martinsburg 47, Penns Valley 26
Central York 72, York 56
Chambersburg 55, State College 42
Charleroi 55, Washington 51
Chartiers Valley 60, Trinity 59
Church Farm School 63, Collegium Charter School 56
Clairton 90, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 70
Clarion 64, North Clarion 36
Clarion-Limestone 82, Cranberry 56
Clearfield 59, Bald Eagle Area 42
Cocalico 41, Manheim Central 39
Conneaut, Ohio 62, Iroquois 38
Dallas 55, Nanticoke Area 45
Danville 78, Lewisburg 61
Dayspring Christian 55, West Shore 45
Delone 50, York County Tech 39
Derry 57, Penns Manor 52
East Pennsboro 61, Middletown 59
East Stroudsburg South 56, Northampton 52
Eastern York 55, Kennard-Dale 50
Elizabethtown 64, Ephrata 50
Elk County Catholic 42, Ridgway 32
Episcopal Academy 65, Penn Charter 51
Erie 50, North Allegheny 44
Erie East 49, Unionville 39
Farrell 58, West Middlesex 39
Fort Cherry 68, Keystone Oaks 61
Fox Chapel 57, Baldwin 49
Franklin 62, Greenville 52
Franklin Regional 45, Hampton 42
Frazier 52, Bethlehem Center 48
Friends Central 83, Abington Friends 53
Garnet Valley 65, West Chester Rustin 61
Geibel Catholic 86, Avella 50
General McLane 65, Mentor Christian, Ohio 20
Greater Johnstown 52, Cambria Heights 47
Greensburg Central Catholic 79, St. Joseph 55
Hanover 59, York Catholic 55, OT
Harbor Creek 52, Oil City 44
Hempfield Area 57, Peters Township 52
Hickory 77, Conneaut Area 45
High Point 72, Conestoga Christian 59
Hill Freedman 53, Sayre 50
Holy Redeemer 66, MMI Prep 30
Homer-Center 63, Saltsburg 61
Hyde, Maine 76, Berwick 66
Imani Christian Academy 75, Propel Montour High School 26
Jamestown 77, Tidioute Charter 40
Jeannette 43, Brentwood 40
Jefferson-Morgan 62, Mapletown 50
Jenkintown 38, Faith Christian Academy 32
Kane Area 69, Curwensville 39
Karns City 69, Venango 39
Kennedy Catholic 64, Meadville 60
Keystone 85, Forest Area 48
La Salle 59, Father Judge 49
Lake-Lehman 65, Tunkhannock 53
Lakeview 40, Wilmington 37
Lakeview 40, Wilmington, Ohio 37
Lampeter-Strasburg 41, Garden Spot 40
Lancaster Catholic 69, ELCO 55
Lancaster McCaskey 72, Hempfield 55
Lancaster Mennonite 69, Lebanon Catholic 39
Lebanon Christian 65, Red Lion Christian 27
Leechburg 65, Propel Andrew Street 41
Ligonier Valley 69, North Star 58
Lincoln Park Charter 74, Elwood City Riverside 46
Line Mountain 59, Montgomery 29
Lititz Christian 58, Berks Christian 42
Littlestown 53, Fairfield 45
Malvern Prep 76, Haverford School 49
Maplewood 69, Saegertown 51
Mars 63, Indiana 37
McGuffey 56, Brownsville 33
McKeesport 81, Laurel Highlands 77
Meadowbrook Christian 48, Columbia County Christian 47
Mechanicsburg 68, Red Land 26
Mercyhurst Prep 50, Girard 35
Methacton 70, Perkiomen Valley 47
Montour 49, West Mifflin 34
Moon 46, West Allegheny 42
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 42, George School 26
Moravian Academy 77, Pen Argyl 22
Nazareth Area 44, Bethlehem Catholic 39
Neumann-Goretti 77, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 69
New Castle 56, Hopewell 39
New Oxford 68, Dallastown Area 58
North Penn-Mansfield 67, Towanda 54
North Penn/Liberty 86, Williamson 63
Northeast Bradford 63, Cowanesque Valley 35
Northeastern 57, South Western 43
Northern Lebanon 54, Donegal 53
Northumberland Christian 70, Belleville Mennonite 24
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 80, Marian Catholic 72
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 87, Shenango 52
Parkland 59, Easton 49
Penn Cambria 68, Central Cambria 57
Pennsbury 73, Harry S. Truman 50
Philadelphia Central 42, Engineering And Science 39
Philadelphia George Washington 68, New Foundations 63
Philadelphia Northeast def. Penn Treaty, forfeit
Philadelphia West Catholic 58, Cardinal O’Hara 55
Philipsburg-Osceola 80, Huntingdon 63
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 65, Cornell 48
Pittsburgh North Catholic 88, Freedom Area 43
Pittsburgh Obama 53, Perry Traditional Academy 30
Pittston Area 45, Crestwood 34
Plum 46, Armstrong 36
Portage Area 71, Conemaugh Valley 52
Purchase Line 62, Northern Cambria 56
Quaker Valley 88, George Jr. Republic 57
Red Lion 51, Spring Grove 36
Redbank Valley 53, Union 44
Richland 52, Hollidaysburg 45
Ringgold 71, Connellsville 68
Rocky Grove 66, Reynolds 48
Sayre Area 60, Canton 52
Seneca 52, Northwestern 37
Serra Catholic 86, Bentworth 45
Seton-LaSalle 74, Avonworth 46
Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, Mohawk 27
Shady Side Academy 57, Burrell 37
Shaler 73, Kiski Area 60
Sharon 68, Slippery Rock 53
Sheffield M/hs 67, Dubois Central Catholic 42
Shipley 69, Germantown Friends 53
Shippensburg 72, Big Spring 51
South Fayette 65, Thomas Jefferson 62
South Park 54, East Allegheny 50
South Side 53, Laurel 45
South Williamsport 44, Columbia-Montour 39
Southmoreland 53, Elizabeth Forward 52
Springdale 81, Northgate 60
Springside Chestnut Hill 61, Germantown Academy 56
St. Joseph’s Prep 82, Conwell Egan 54
Steel Valley 72, Valley 61
Steelton-Highspire 79, West Perry 32
Sto-Rox 62, Apollo-Ridge 60
Stroudsburg 71, Emmaus 59
Sullivan County 59, Lourdes Regional 37
Summit Academy 61, Riverview 60
Tacony Academy 42, Olney Charter 39
The Hill School 63, Blair, N.J. 57
Titusville 61, Fort Leboeuf 47
Tyrone 80, Bellefonte 42
Union Area 55, Eden Christian 44
United 69, Blairsville 46
Upper Bucks Christian School 44, West-Mont Christian 15
Upper Dublin 44, Hatboro-Horsham 28
Upper St. Clair 94, North Hills 70
Vincentian Academy 91, Rochester 35
Warren 62, Corry 55
Warwick 63, Penn Manor 24
Waynesboro 20, Northern York 10
Wellsboro 67, Troy 60
West Shamokin 53, Marion Center 40
Western Beaver County 55, Quigley Catholic 50
Westinghouse 72, Carrick 53
Wilkes-Barre Area 73, Hazleton Area 63
Winchester Thurston 66, Propel Braddock Hills 50
Wissahickon 59, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53
Woodland Hills 48, Gateway 43
Wyoming Seminary 72, Northwest Area 24
Wyoming Valley West 56, Berwick 44
Youngsville 45, Eisenhower 30
Cathedral Prep Tournament=
Erie Cathedral Prep 54, Thurgood Marshall Academy, D.C. 34
Imhotep Charter 65, Andrews Osborne Academy, Ohio 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 74, Springfield Montco 40
Abington Friends 61, Friends Central 45
Abington Heights 65, Honesdale 41
Abraham Lincoln 48, Philadelphia MC&S 7
Allderdice 80, Brashear 18
Altoona 55, Harrisburg 48
Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 59, Springside Chestnut Hill 26
Beaver Area 56, West Allegheny 10
Bentworth 47, Jefferson-Morgan 28
Bermudian Springs 76, Biglerville 48
Bethlehem Catholic 44, Nazareth Area 26
Bethlehem Freedom 35, Allentown Central Catholic 30
Bishop Guilfoyle 60, Westmont Hilltop 25
Bishop McCort 50, Bedford 44
Boiling Springs 31, Greencastle Antrim 29
Brookville 63, Johnsonburg 20
California 43, Clairton 37
Cambria Heights 80, Greater Johnstown 42
Camp Hill Trinity 47, Camp Hill 28
Canton 39, Sayre Area 25
Cedar Cliff 44, Hershey 36
Central Bucks South 35, Quakertown 31
Central Bucks West 66, Central Bucks East 45
Central Cambria 53, Penn Cambria 38
Central Columbia 60, Lewisburg 24
Central Dauphin 64, Carlisle 24
Central Mountain 43, Milton 32
Clearfield 53, Bald Eagle Area 40
Conrad Weiser 40, Fleetwood 38
Cranberry 53, Clarion-Limestone 22
Cumberland Valley 38, Mifflin County 34
Downingtown West 45, Oxford 28
Dubois 59, Marion Center 46
Dunmore 50, Riverside 36
East Pennsboro 36, Middletown 31
East Stroudsburg South 56, Northampton 52
Edison 51, Masterman 21
Elwood City Riverside 54, Propel Andrew Street 21
Engineering And Science 58, Bodine 19
Ephrata 56, Elizabethtown 45
Faith Christian Academy 58, MAST Charter 30
Forest Hills 59, Bishop Carroll 37
Fox Chapel 41, Baldwin 38
Frankford 42, Swenson 16
General McLane 38, Mentor Christian, Ohio 13
Germantown Academy 75, Agnes Irwin 23
Gettysburg 58, Northeastern 28
Glendale 56, West Branch 27
Governor Mifflin 42, Exeter 29
Gratz 57, Science Leadership Center City 23
Greenwood 51, Susquenita 33
Hempfield 51, Lancaster McCaskey 24
Huntingdon 57, Philipsburg-Osceola 29
Jenkintown 53, Christopher Dock 13
Jim Thorpe 62, Pottsville 27
Kane Area 49, Curwensville 23
Karns City 60, Venango 27
Keystone 54, Forest Area 12
Lampeter-Strasburg 36, Garden Spot 31
Lancaster Catholic 63, ELCO 28
Lansdale Catholic 77, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 17
Lansdale Catholic 77, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 17
Lebanon 66, Conestoga Valley 15
Lebanon Christian 36, Red Lion Christian 30
Lehighton 62, Panther Valley 32
Littlestown 45, Fairfield 18
Lower Dauphin 44, Susquehanna Township 43
Loyalsock 54, Hughesville 38
Mahanoy Area 78, Minersville 42
Manheim Central 40, Cocalico 33
Mars 63, Kiski Area 22
Mastery Charter North 60, Philadelphia Central 34
Mastery Charter South 37, South Philadelphia 27
McKeesport 51, Yough 12
Meadowbrook Christian 29, Columbia County Christian 16
Mechanicsburg 60, Red Land 20
Mercersburg Academy 62, Springdale Prep, Md. 26
Meyersdale 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 25
Midd-West 53, Warrior Run 27
Moniteau 48, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 44
Montrose 55, Elk Lake 25
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 42, George School 26
Mountain View 37, Forest City 15
Muncy 63, Neumann 22
Neumann-Goretti 54, Cardinal O’Hara 52
North Allegheny 42, Shaler 36
North Clarion 57, Clarion 34
North Pocono 34, Western Wayne 28
North Schuylkill 67, Blue Mountain 46
Northern Potter 48, Austin 22
Northern York 49, Waynesboro 29
Notre Dame 50, Episcopal Academy 30
Old Forge 77, Lakeland 51
Oley Valley 40, Brandywine Heights 37
Owen J Roberts 65, Norristown 21
Palmyra 45, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42
Paul Robeson 44, Philadelphia Northeast 25
Penn Treaty 46, Fels 40
Penns Manor 52, Derry 40
Pequea Valley 53, Annville-Cleona 31
Philadelphia Girls 40, Parkway Center City 20
Philadephia Academy Charter 40, Philadelphia George Washington 33
Pittsburgh Obama 67, Perry Traditional Academy 21
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 67, Wissahickon 23
Port Allegany 48, Cameron County 33
Prep Charter 53, Overbrook 13
Punxsutawney 46, Bradford 41
Red Lion 48, Spring Grove 40
Redbank Valley 55, Union 43
Rising Sun, Md. 46, Octorara 26
Riverview 54, Leechburg 19
Roxborough 51, Franklin Learning Center 33
Rush 52, High School of the Future 37
Salem Christian 45, Lincoln Leadership 19
Sankofa Freedom 42, Franklin Towne Charter 40
Schuylkill Valley 54, Daniel Boone 13
Scranton 52, Wallenpaupack 29
Scranton Prep 62, Valley View 33
Selinsgrove 42, Jersey Shore 31
Shippensburg 49, Big Spring 36
Smethport 30, Oswayo 24
South Williamsport 47, Bloomsburg 41
St. Marys 35, Coudersport 24
State College 39, Chambersburg 25
Steelton-Highspire 49, West Perry 43
String Theory Schools 55, Mastbaum 31
Stroudsburg 58, Emmaus 53
Sullivan County 58, Montgomery 30
Susquehanna 53, Lackawanna Trail 29
Tulpehocken 35, Kutztown 31
Twin Valley 34, Muhlenberg 26
Upper Dauphin 41, Newport 28
Warwick 35, Penn Manor 31
Weatherly 63, Lourdes Regional 49
West Chester Rustin 60, Academy Park 46
West Greene 58, Bishop Canevin 54
West Lawn Wilson 51, Reading 48
West Scranton 62, Delaware Valley 34
West York 46, York Suburban 42
Westinghouse 71, Carrick 27
Williams Valley 49, Shenandoah Valley 46
Wyoming Area 35, Tunkhannock 32
Wyomissing 72, Antietam 29
