Cleveland takes on Chicago on 3-game slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-30, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against Chicago.

The Bulls are 4-6 against the rest of their division. Chicago is second in the Eastern Conference with 15.5 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.4.

The Cavaliers are 3-6 against Central Division teams. Cleveland is 3-14 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers won the last meeting between these two squads 117-111 on Oct. 30. Tristan Thompson scored 23 points to help lead Cleveland to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine is scoring 24.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulls. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 15 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers scoring 19 points and grabbing 3.2 rebounds. Darius Garland has averaged 15.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 104 points, 39.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 50.1 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 106.2 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Daniel Gafford: out (finger), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Cavaliers: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Ante Zizic: day to day (illness), Brandon Knight: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.