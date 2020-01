DRESDEN, Ohio – The Tri-Valley boys basketball team won their second game in a row Friday night knocking off West Muskingum 66-52.

After the game TV head coach Todd McLoughlin and sophomore Ty Smith (12 points) joined David Kinder and Greg Mitts on the MVL Radio Game of the Week post game show to break down the win.

The Scotties are right back in action Saturday when they take on Zanesville.

