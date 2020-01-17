Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 67, Leyden 55
Brimfield 71, West Prairie 49
Chicago (Back of the Yards) 44, Richards 42
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 79, Chicago Washington 40
Chicago (Goode) 69, Air Force Academy 34
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 64, Chicago ( SSICP) 53
Chicago CICS-Longwood 68, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 57
Chicago King 77, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 68
Christopher 51, Zeigler-Royalton 36
Dakota 60, Freeport (Aquin) 56
Dunbar 66, DuSable 36
Dyett 70, Hirsch 40
East Dubuque 46, West Carroll 28
Englewood Excel 72, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 65
Evanston (Beacon Academy) 68, Waldorf 28
Gage Park 61, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 50
Galena 58, River Ridge 35
Grayslake Central 53, Wauconda 43
Gurnee Warren 51, Lake Zurich 49
Harlan 65, Fenger 63
Hyde Park 71, Kenwood 61
Indian Creek 68, Stillman Valley 51
Julian 56, Chicago (Carver Military) 39
Lakes Community 47, Round Lake 43
Lanark Eastland 80, Amboy 46
Lemont 57, Thornton Fractional North 41
Lena-Winslow 60, Pearl City 11
Lisle (Benet Academy) 55, St. Charles East 44
Metro-East Lutheran 49, Piasa Southwestern 29
Milledgeville 51, Polo 37
Mooseheart 58, Westminster Christian 47
Morgan Park 102, Brooks Academy 61
Orangeville 50, South Beloit 37
Oswego 54, Naperville Neuqua Valley 47
Oswego East 50, Plainfield East 41
Pecatonica 79, Durand 36
Peoria Christian 73, Putnam County 37
Pittsfield 62, Rushville-Industry 58
Richmond-Burton 70, Williams Bay Faith Christian, Wis. 39
River Ridge/Scales Mound 63, Cassville, Mo. 26
Rochelle 66, Oregon 55
Rockford Christian 63, Byron 56
Rockford Christian Life 77, Christian Liberty Academy 44
Rockford Lutheran 83, Winnebago 69
Scales Mound 63, Cassville, Wis. 26
Schaumburg Christian 68, Alden-Hebron 35
Simeon 88, Corliss 43
Steinmetz 59, Rickover Naval 24
Wheaton Academy 60, Elmwood Park 35
Winchester (West Central) 59, Calhoun 52
York 65, Oak Park River Forest 40
Burlington Central MLK Tournament=
Burlington Central 64, Johnsburg 32
Woodstock North 56, Belvidere North 49, OT
Chester Tournament=
Chester 62, Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 47
Valmeyer 61, Shawnee 27
Morrisonville Tournament=
Carlinville 56, Edinburg (Coop) BK 31
Raymond Lincolnwood 58, Mulberry Grove 44
Sangamon County Tournament=
Athens 42, Williamsville 40
Buffalo Tri-City 63, New Berlin 45
Pleasant Plains 58, Auburn 37
Winchester Tournament=
Biggsville West Central 59, Calhoun 52
Concord (Triopia) 40, Camp Point Central 33
North Greene 66, Griggsville-Perry 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 53, Blue Ridge 31
Alden-Hebron 58, Schaumburg Christian 35
Altamont 60, Brownstown – St. Elmo 50
Alton Marquette 60, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 30
Amundsen 60, Kelvyn Park 7
Auburn 39, Pawnee 13
Aurora Central Catholic 62, Kankakee (McNamara) 47
Bartlett 77, West Chicago 37
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 61, Arthur-Okaw Christian 52
Belleville East 51, Granite City 33
Belvidere North 78, Rockford Jefferson 41
Bethalto Civic Memorial 37, Highland 34
Bloomington Central Catholic 63, Rantoul 35
Bolingbrook 63, Lockport 40
Bradley-Bourbonnais 49, Andrew 35
Breese Central 44, Columbia 24
Brimfield 72, Illinois Valley Central 36
Cairo 56, Century 45
Carlinville 39, Roxana 20
Carterville 72, Vienna 34
Centralia 52, Cahokia 43
Champaign St. Thomas More 49, Champaign Centennial 32
Chicago (Clark) 51, Prosser 9
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 35, Schurz 25
Chicago (Jones) 56, Taft 22
Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 34, Farragut 32
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 37, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 7
Chicago Resurrection 58, St. Laurence 49
Clemente 63, Wells 35
Clifton Central 44, Momence 28
Cobden 47, Elverado 41
Colfax Ridgeview 62, Downs Tri-Valley 36
Collins Academy 58, Chicago Sullivan 5
Collinsville 53, Belleville West 51, OT
Crete-Monee 68, Rich East 33
Cullom Tri-Point 53, Grant Park 19
Danville 70, Champaign Central 52
De La Salle 60, St. Francis de Sales 17
DePaul College Prep 50, Regina 44
Decatur MacArthur 61, Normal University 46
Decatur St. Teresa 48, Moweaqua Central A&M 40
Downers North 33, Naperville North 28
DuQuoin 55, Benton 45
East Moline United 63, Sterling 57
Effingham 54, Mahomet-Seymour 48
Eldorado 66, Carmi White County 46
Elmwood 41, Peoria Heights (Quest) 30
Eureka 57, Lexington 48
Fairfield 58, Edwards County 35
Fieldcrest 32, El Paso-Gridley 29
Fithian Oakwood 46, Catlin (Salt Fork) 31
Forreston 39, South Beloit 20
Freeburg 48, Salem 25
Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Illinois Lutheran 28
Glenbard East 45, Streamwood 42
Greenville 34, Gillespie 24
Hall 58, Sterling Newman 39
Hamilton County 48, Wayne City 36
Havana 57, Midwest Central 48
Heyworth 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 39
Hinsdale Central 56, Proviso West 45
Holy Trinity 54, Cristo Rey 34
Illini Bluffs 51, Rushville-Industry 18
Illini Central 73, Decatur Christian 13
Indian Creek 60, LaMoille 28
Jacksonville Routt 55, Beardstown 14
Juarez 29, Chicago Academy 25
Kaneland 26, Morris 23
Kankakee 100, Rich Central 23
Knoxville 63, Abingdon 49
Lincoln 42, Charleston 18
Lincoln Way Central 42, Lincoln-Way East 31
Lincoln Way West 67, Stagg 44
Lisle 43, Coal City 27
Marengo 54, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43
Marissa/Coulterville 38, Christopher 28
McGivney Catholic High School 53, Metro-East Lutheran 23
Monticello 61, Pontiac 39
Montini 40, Mother McAuley 31
Mount Vernon 55, Carbondale 33
Mt. Pulaski 54, Riverton 47
Mt. Zion 48, Taylorville 11
Nashville 55, Carlyle 13
Neoga 53, Effingham St. Anthony 45
Newark 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 30
Nokomis 42, Bunker Hill 37
Normal West 44, Washington 34
North-Mac 70, South Fork 53
O’Fallon 64, East St. Louis 61
Oak Forest 39, Thornton Fractional South 37
Oak Lawn Richards 49, Reavis 37
Okawville 63, Trenton Wesclin 43
Orr 64, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 10
Oswego East 50, Plainfield East 41
Pana 46, Litchfield 39
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Gilman Iroquois West 44
Payton 49, Lincoln Park 45
Peoria (H.S.) 62, Bloomington 29
Peoria Notre Dame 57, Pekin 50
Peotone 59, Manteno 23
Petersburg PORTA 56, Williamsville 19
Providence 66, Westchester St. Joseph 32
Proviso East 53, Leyden 40
Putnam County 27, Henry 25
Quincy 27, Rock Island Alleman 13
Reed-Custer 63, Wilmington 19
Rich South 69, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 68
Richwoods 58, Canton 22
Rickover Naval 41, Chicago (Alcott) 40
Riverside-Brookfield 56, St. Edward 36
Rock Island 67, Moline 51
Rockford Auburn 80, Rockford East 49
Rockford Boylan 49, Belvidere 20
Rockridge 33, Morrison 24
Serena 51, Kirkland Hiawatha 20
Shelbyville 63, Macon Meridian 43
Sherrard 49, Orion 18
Skokie (Ida Crown) 68, Willows 64
Somonauk 43, Earlville 32
South Elgin 57, Larkin 43
Springfield 65, Eisenhower 31
Springfield Lanphier 58, Chatham Glenwood 18
Springfield Lutheran 44, East Alton-Wood River 27
St. Anne 38, Donovan 34
St. Charles North 59, Rosary 32
St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Fairbury Prairie Central 44
Steinmetz 34, Chicago Phoenix Academy 21
Sullivan 49, Clinton 38
Tinley Park 45, Bremen 33
Tolono Unity 41, Stanford Olympia 39
Tremont 46, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 43
Tri-County 67, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 61
Triad 63, Mascoutah 47
Trico 47, Steeleville 34
Vandalia 61, Hillsboro 52
Warrensburg-Latham 43, Tuscola 42
Washington, Ind. 52, Mt. Carmel 32
Watseka (coop) 45, Cissna Park 22
Westinghouse 58, Northside Prep 30
Westminster Christian 32, Mooseheart 14
Wheaton Academy 51, Guerin 33
Whitney Young 75, Chicago (Lane) 38
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 57, Farina South Central 45
Woodlawn 57, Centralia Christ Our Rock 46
Central Southeastern Tournament=
Illini West (Carthage) 45, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 42
Pleasant Plains 46, Lewistown 39
Little Illini Conference Tournament=
Robinson 42, Red Hill 36
North Greene Tournament=
Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 39, Greenfield-Northwestern 32
South County 57, Brussels 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Staunton vs. Piasa Southwestern, ccd.
Waterloo vs. Madison, ccd.

