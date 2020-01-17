Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 67, Leyden 55

Brimfield 71, West Prairie 49

Chicago (Back of the Yards) 44, Richards 42

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 79, Chicago Washington 40

Chicago (Goode) 69, Air Force Academy 34

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 64, Chicago ( SSICP) 53

Chicago CICS-Longwood 68, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 57

Chicago King 77, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 68

Christopher 51, Zeigler-Royalton 36

Dakota 60, Freeport (Aquin) 56

Dunbar 66, DuSable 36

Dyett 70, Hirsch 40

East Dubuque 46, West Carroll 28

Englewood Excel 72, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 65

Evanston (Beacon Academy) 68, Waldorf 28

Gage Park 61, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 50

Galena 58, River Ridge 35

Grayslake Central 53, Wauconda 43

Gurnee Warren 51, Lake Zurich 49

Harlan 65, Fenger 63

Hyde Park 71, Kenwood 61

Indian Creek 68, Stillman Valley 51

Julian 56, Chicago (Carver Military) 39

Lakes Community 47, Round Lake 43

Lanark Eastland 80, Amboy 46

Lemont 57, Thornton Fractional North 41

Lena-Winslow 60, Pearl City 11

Lisle (Benet Academy) 55, St. Charles East 44

Metro-East Lutheran 49, Piasa Southwestern 29

Milledgeville 51, Polo 37

Mooseheart 58, Westminster Christian 47

Morgan Park 102, Brooks Academy 61

Orangeville 50, South Beloit 37

Oswego 54, Naperville Neuqua Valley 47

Oswego East 50, Plainfield East 41

Pecatonica 79, Durand 36

Peoria Christian 73, Putnam County 37

Pittsfield 62, Rushville-Industry 58

Richmond-Burton 70, Williams Bay Faith Christian, Wis. 39

River Ridge/Scales Mound 63, Cassville, Mo. 26

Rochelle 66, Oregon 55

Rockford Christian 63, Byron 56

Rockford Christian Life 77, Christian Liberty Academy 44

Rockford Lutheran 83, Winnebago 69

Scales Mound 63, Cassville, Wis. 26

Schaumburg Christian 68, Alden-Hebron 35

Simeon 88, Corliss 43

Steinmetz 59, Rickover Naval 24

Wheaton Academy 60, Elmwood Park 35

Winchester (West Central) 59, Calhoun 52

York 65, Oak Park River Forest 40

Burlington Central MLK Tournament=

Burlington Central 64, Johnsburg 32

Woodstock North 56, Belvidere North 49, OT

Chester Tournament=

Chester 62, Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 47

Valmeyer 61, Shawnee 27

Morrisonville Tournament=

Carlinville 56, Edinburg (Coop) BK 31

Raymond Lincolnwood 58, Mulberry Grove 44

Sangamon County Tournament=

Athens 42, Williamsville 40

Buffalo Tri-City 63, New Berlin 45

Pleasant Plains 58, Auburn 37

Winchester Tournament=

Biggsville West Central 59, Calhoun 52

Concord (Triopia) 40, Camp Point Central 33

North Greene 66, Griggsville-Perry 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 53, Blue Ridge 31

Alden-Hebron 58, Schaumburg Christian 35

Altamont 60, Brownstown – St. Elmo 50

Alton Marquette 60, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 30

Amundsen 60, Kelvyn Park 7

Auburn 39, Pawnee 13

Aurora Central Catholic 62, Kankakee (McNamara) 47

Bartlett 77, West Chicago 37

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 61, Arthur-Okaw Christian 52

Belleville East 51, Granite City 33

Belvidere North 78, Rockford Jefferson 41

Bethalto Civic Memorial 37, Highland 34

Bloomington Central Catholic 63, Rantoul 35

Bolingbrook 63, Lockport 40

Bradley-Bourbonnais 49, Andrew 35

Breese Central 44, Columbia 24

Brimfield 72, Illinois Valley Central 36

Cairo 56, Century 45

Carlinville 39, Roxana 20

Carterville 72, Vienna 34

Centralia 52, Cahokia 43

Champaign St. Thomas More 49, Champaign Centennial 32

Chicago (Clark) 51, Prosser 9

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 35, Schurz 25

Chicago (Jones) 56, Taft 22

Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 34, Farragut 32

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 37, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 7

Chicago Resurrection 58, St. Laurence 49

Clemente 63, Wells 35

Clifton Central 44, Momence 28

Cobden 47, Elverado 41

Colfax Ridgeview 62, Downs Tri-Valley 36

Collins Academy 58, Chicago Sullivan 5

Collinsville 53, Belleville West 51, OT

Crete-Monee 68, Rich East 33

Cullom Tri-Point 53, Grant Park 19

Danville 70, Champaign Central 52

De La Salle 60, St. Francis de Sales 17

DePaul College Prep 50, Regina 44

Decatur MacArthur 61, Normal University 46

Decatur St. Teresa 48, Moweaqua Central A&M 40

Downers North 33, Naperville North 28

DuQuoin 55, Benton 45

East Moline United 63, Sterling 57

Effingham 54, Mahomet-Seymour 48

Eldorado 66, Carmi White County 46

Elmwood 41, Peoria Heights (Quest) 30

Eureka 57, Lexington 48

Fairfield 58, Edwards County 35

Fieldcrest 32, El Paso-Gridley 29

Fithian Oakwood 46, Catlin (Salt Fork) 31

Forreston 39, South Beloit 20

Freeburg 48, Salem 25

Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Illinois Lutheran 28

Glenbard East 45, Streamwood 42

Greenville 34, Gillespie 24

Hall 58, Sterling Newman 39

Hamilton County 48, Wayne City 36

Havana 57, Midwest Central 48

Heyworth 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 39

Hinsdale Central 56, Proviso West 45

Holy Trinity 54, Cristo Rey 34

Illini Bluffs 51, Rushville-Industry 18

Illini Central 73, Decatur Christian 13

Indian Creek 60, LaMoille 28

Jacksonville Routt 55, Beardstown 14

Juarez 29, Chicago Academy 25

Kaneland 26, Morris 23

Kankakee 100, Rich Central 23

Knoxville 63, Abingdon 49

Lincoln 42, Charleston 18

Lincoln Way Central 42, Lincoln-Way East 31

Lincoln Way West 67, Stagg 44

Lisle 43, Coal City 27

Marengo 54, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43

Marissa/Coulterville 38, Christopher 28

McGivney Catholic High School 53, Metro-East Lutheran 23

Monticello 61, Pontiac 39

Montini 40, Mother McAuley 31

Mount Vernon 55, Carbondale 33

Mt. Pulaski 54, Riverton 47

Mt. Zion 48, Taylorville 11

Nashville 55, Carlyle 13

Neoga 53, Effingham St. Anthony 45

Newark 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 30

Nokomis 42, Bunker Hill 37

Normal West 44, Washington 34

North-Mac 70, South Fork 53

O’Fallon 64, East St. Louis 61

Oak Forest 39, Thornton Fractional South 37

Oak Lawn Richards 49, Reavis 37

Okawville 63, Trenton Wesclin 43

Orr 64, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 10

Oswego East 50, Plainfield East 41

Pana 46, Litchfield 39

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Gilman Iroquois West 44

Payton 49, Lincoln Park 45

Peoria (H.S.) 62, Bloomington 29

Peoria Notre Dame 57, Pekin 50

Peotone 59, Manteno 23

Petersburg PORTA 56, Williamsville 19

Providence 66, Westchester St. Joseph 32

Proviso East 53, Leyden 40

Putnam County 27, Henry 25

Quincy 27, Rock Island Alleman 13

Reed-Custer 63, Wilmington 19

Rich South 69, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 68

Richwoods 58, Canton 22

Rickover Naval 41, Chicago (Alcott) 40

Riverside-Brookfield 56, St. Edward 36

Rock Island 67, Moline 51

Rockford Auburn 80, Rockford East 49

Rockford Boylan 49, Belvidere 20

Rockridge 33, Morrison 24

Serena 51, Kirkland Hiawatha 20

Shelbyville 63, Macon Meridian 43

Sherrard 49, Orion 18

Skokie (Ida Crown) 68, Willows 64

Somonauk 43, Earlville 32

South Elgin 57, Larkin 43

Springfield 65, Eisenhower 31

Springfield Lanphier 58, Chatham Glenwood 18

Springfield Lutheran 44, East Alton-Wood River 27

St. Anne 38, Donovan 34

St. Charles North 59, Rosary 32

St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Fairbury Prairie Central 44

Steinmetz 34, Chicago Phoenix Academy 21

Sullivan 49, Clinton 38

Tinley Park 45, Bremen 33

Tolono Unity 41, Stanford Olympia 39

Tremont 46, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 43

Tri-County 67, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 61

Triad 63, Mascoutah 47

Trico 47, Steeleville 34

Vandalia 61, Hillsboro 52

Warrensburg-Latham 43, Tuscola 42

Washington, Ind. 52, Mt. Carmel 32

Watseka (coop) 45, Cissna Park 22

Westinghouse 58, Northside Prep 30

Westminster Christian 32, Mooseheart 14

Wheaton Academy 51, Guerin 33

Whitney Young 75, Chicago (Lane) 38

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 57, Farina South Central 45

Woodlawn 57, Centralia Christ Our Rock 46

Central Southeastern Tournament=

Illini West (Carthage) 45, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 42

Pleasant Plains 46, Lewistown 39

Little Illini Conference Tournament=

Robinson 42, Red Hill 36

North Greene Tournament=

Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 39, Greenfield-Northwestern 32

South County 57, Brussels 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Staunton vs. Piasa Southwestern, ccd.

Waterloo vs. Madison, ccd.

