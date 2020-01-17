Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 85, Akr. North 9
Akr. Firestone 45, Akr. Ellet 34
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 91, Cle. E. Tech 36
Anna 44, Russia 28
Archbold 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 52
Arlington 53, Arcadia 47, OT
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 58, Tiffin Columbian 36
Batavia Clermont NE 41, Lees Creek E. Clinton 33
Beallsville 48, Paden City, W.Va. 16
Bellaire 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28
Bellbrook 46, Monroe 35
Belpre 55, Wahama, W.Va. 28
Berlin Center Western Reserve 88, Sebring McKinley 20
Bethel-Tate 74, Georgetown 50
Beverly Ft. Frye 66, Hannibal River 12
Bidwell River Valley 45, Wellston 29
Bloomdale Elmwood 44, Oak Harbor 36
Bluffton 55, Van Wert Lincolnview 38
Bristol 64, Kinsman Badger 28
Caledonia River Valley 66, Bellville Clear Fork 41
Canfield S. Range 51, Cortland Lakeview 22
Carlisle 45, Milton-Union 31
Casstown Miami E. 57, Ansonia 33
Cedarville 45, Spring. NE 24
Chillicothe Unioto 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 26
Cin. Oyler 43, Cin. SCPA 20
Cin. Riverview East 42, Cin. Finneytown 36
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 55, Akr. Hoban 52
Cle. Max Hayes def. Cle. NE Ohio Prep, forfeit
Clyde 43, Old Fort 40
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59, Ironton Rock Hill 40
Coldwater 45, Ashtabula St. John 42
Coldwater 45, Delphos St. John’s 42
Cols. Watterson 23, Cols. DeSales 18
Columbiana 77, Wellsville 28
Columbus Grove 46, Spencerville 38
Continental 62, Ft. Jennings 47
Cortland Maplewood 64, Warren Lordstown 14
Creston Norwayne 58, Rittman 40
Dalton 69, Jeromesville Hillsdale 25
Day. Christian 40, New Lebanon Dixie 28
Day. Oakwood 56, Franklin 41
Day. Stivers 54, Cin. Western Hills 49
DeGraff Riverside 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 43
Delphos Jefferson 54, Convoy Crestview 50
Delta 53, Liberty Center 45
Doylestown Chippewa 73, Spring. NW 30
Doylestown Chippewa 73, West Salem Northwestern 30
E. Palestine 58, Leetonia 38
Elida 42, Defiance 36
Elmore Woodmore 66, Gibsonburg 10
Fairfield Christian 60, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21
Felicity-Franklin 62, Blanchester 41
Findlay Liberty-Benton 71, Vanlue 10
Franklin Furnace Green 48, New Boston Glenwood 35
Ft. Loramie 87, Houston 15
Ft. Recovery 50, New Knoxville 28
Gahanna Lincoln 75, Reynoldsburg 56
Galloway Westland 35, Hilliard Davidson 33
Genoa Area 39, Cols. International 28
Genoa Area 49, Lakeside Danbury 39
Germantown Valley View 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 36
Girard 41, Jefferson Area 32
Girard, Pa. 48, Conneaut 18
Hanoverton United 57, Racine Southern 25
Ironton 62, Chesapeake 27
Kidron Cent. Christian 45, E. Can. 43
Lawrence School 52, Christian Community School 37
Legacy Christian 89, Day. Jefferson 26
Lima Bath 63, Celina 16
Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Ada 33
Lima Perry 51, Dola Hardin Northern 48
Lima Sr. 52, Oregon Clay 29
Lisbon Beaver 66, Richmond Edison 31
Mansfield Madison 46, Millersburg W. Holmes 35
Maria Stein Marion Local 33, Minster 32
Marion Elgin 48, Morral Ridgedale 47
Marion Harding 68, Galion 28
McArthur Vinton County 40, Albany Alexander 33
McComb 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 29
McDermott Scioto NW 51, Lucasville Valley 35
McDonald 67, Atwater Waterloo 32
Milford Center Fairbanks 40, S. Charleston SE 34
Mineral Ridge 33, Lowellville 22
Mt. Notre Dame 61, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 26
Mt. Orab Western Brown 40, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 36
N. Baltimore 50, Cory-Rawson 40
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, New Middletown Spring. 38
Napoleon 65, Bowling Green 18
New Bremen 45, Rockford Parkway 28
New Madison Tri-Village 66, New Paris National Trail 22
New Richmond 50, Goshen 37
Newark Cath. 63, Granville Christian 25
Newton Local 43, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 18
Niles McKinley 47, Hubbard 37
Notre Dame Academy 70, Tol. St. Ursula 35
Oak Hill 53, Beaver Eastern 29
Ontario 65, Norwalk 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Van Wert 29
Paulding 45, Harrod Allen E. 28
Peebles 72, W. Union 30
Piketon 36, Frankfort Adena 35
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 61, Arcanum 31
Poland Seminary 59, Struthers 39
Portsmouth Clay 57, Latham Western 37
Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Ironton St. Joseph 27
Proctorville Fairland 69, Portsmouth 41
Racine Southern 53, Crown City S. Gallia 24
Reedsville Eastern 48, Corning Miller 35
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 55, Manchester 48, OT
S. Point 60, Gallipolis Gallia 54
S. Webster 50, Minford 47
Sandusky St. Mary 56, Huron 49
Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Barnesville 50
Seaman N. Adams 64, Leesburg Fairfield 31
Shelby 45, Marion Pleasant 27
Sidney Lehman 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 34
Southeastern 65, Williamsport Westfall 46
St. Henry 57, Versailles 56
St. Henry, Ky. 67, Cin. St. Ursula 66, OT
Stewart Federal Hocking 62, Glouster Trimble 57
Sugar Grove Berne Union 44, Worthington Christian 37
Swanton 46, Metamora Evergreen 45
Tipp City Bethel 64, Covington 47
Tol. Cent. Cath. 55, Findlay 39
Tol. Christian 87, Oregon Stritch 35
Tol. Maumee Valley 36, Northwood 27
Tol. Whitmer 47, Fremont Ross 24
Ursuline Academy 34, Seton 31
Vincent Warren 56, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 49
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 52, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37
W. Jefferson 50, London Madison Plains 30
W. Liberty-Salem 47, N. Lewisburg Triad 14
W. Liberty-Salem 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 30
Wapakoneta 53, Kenton 30
Wauseon 60, Bryan 49, OT
Wheelersburg 55, Portsmouth W. 38
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 69, Portsmouth Sciotoville 41
Wilmington 46, Batavia 31
Wintersville Indian Creek 71, Rayland Buckeye 16
Wood County Christian, W.Va. 54, Bellaire St. John 30
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 69, Linsly, W.Va. 64, OT
Wooster 59, Lexington 54, OT
Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40
St. Mary’s Tournament=
Cameron, W.Va. 51, New Matamoras Frontier 36
Tip Off Classic=
Loudonville 75, Mansfield St. Peter’s 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Logan, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/