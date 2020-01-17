Rockies to honor Larry Walker by retiring his jersey number

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies will retire the jersey number of outfielder Larry Walker in a ceremony during the upcoming season.

The Rockies announced Friday they will honor Walker on April 19 when they play another one of Walker’s former teams, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Walker’s No. 33 will be displayed next to Todd Helton’s No. 17 in the right-field area inside Coors Field, alongside the initials “KSM” for the Rockies’ late president Keli McGregor.

“There is no bigger honor an organization can give a player than retiring his number,” Walker said. “I can’t tell you how taken aback I am by this gesture. I am both thrilled and honored and I look forward to seeing my number hanging next to the greatest Rockie of all time, #17!”

There may be another upcoming honor for Walker, who’s on the Hall of Fame ballot for the 10th and final time this year. The results of the vote will be announced Tuesday.

In parts of 10 seasons with Colorado, Walker hit .334 with 258 homers and 848 RBIs. He ranks first in team history in batting average, on-base percentage (.426) and slugging percentage (.618). He also won the 1997 NL MVP during a season in which he hit .366 with 49 homers.

“Number 33 hanging in Coors Field will be a constant reminder of the vast talent of Larry Walker that we were all so lucky to witness here in Colorado,” Rockies owner Dick Monfort said.

Walker played a total of 17 seasons with Montreal (1989-94), Colorado (1995-2004) and St. Louis (2004-05). He hit .313 for his carer with 383 homers.

