Red Sox send LHP Hall to Tigers for minor league C Nuñez

Sports
Associated Press0

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have acquired left-hander Matt Hall from Detroit for minor league catcher Jhon Nuñez.

The 26-year-old Hall made 16 relief appearances for the Tigers last season and five the year before, posting an 0-1 record with a 9.48 ERA in all. A sixth-round draft pick in 2015, he is 33-15 with a 2.97 ERA in 122 appearances in the minors.

Nuñez, 25, batted .280 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 64 games in Double-A last year. In seven seasons, he’s hit .260 with 10 homers 199 RBIs while throwing out 33.4% baserunners attempting to steal.

