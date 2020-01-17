Los Angeles takes on Philadelphia on 3-game skid

Los Angeles Kings (18-26-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (25-17-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into the matchup against Philadelphia as losers of three in a row.

The Flyers are 15-4-4 at home. Philadelphia has allowed 27 power-play goals, stopping 81.6% of opponent chances.

The Kings are 7-16-4 in road games. Los Angeles has allowed 36 power-play goals, killing 74.5% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 31, Los Angeles won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with 41 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 28 assists. Jakub Voracek has totaled one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-two in 49 games played this season. Alex Iafallo has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Carter Hart: out (abdominal), Justin Braun: out (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (knee).

Kings: Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.