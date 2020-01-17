India level ODI series after beating Australia by 36 runs

RAJKOT, India (AP) — India leveled the series with a match to go after beating Australia by 36 runs in the second one-day international on Friday.

Made to bat first, India totaled 340-6 with half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (96), Lokesh Rahul (80), and captain Virat Kohli (78).

Australia was well short long before the chase sputtered out with five balls left, on 304 all out. Steve Smith led with 98 and Marnus Labuschagne added 46. They shared 96 runs for the third wicket but were gone by the 38th over.

Mohammed Shami finished with 3-77, while Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

The series decider is on Sunday at Bengaluru.

