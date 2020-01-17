GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Collins Western Reserve 65, Plymouth 10

Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Walnut Ridge 38

Cols. Beechcroft 44, Cols. Centennial 39

Cols. Briggs 74, Cols. West 31

Cols. Eastmoor 78, Cols. South 37

Cols. KIPP 37, Tree of Life 36

Cols. Marion-Franklin 75, Cols. Independence 60

Cols. Northland 68, Cols. International 12

Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29

Cols. Whetstone 52, Cols. East 46

Defiance Ayersville 38, Antwerp 34

Delaware Christian 56, Groveport Madison Christian 25

Delaware Hayes 67, Hilliard Darby 39

Dublin Coffman 63, Hilliard Davidson 38

Dublin Scioto 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 54, 2OT

General McLane, Pa. 38, Mentor Christian 13

Girard 53, Ashtabula Lakeside 33

Greenwich S. Cent. 50, Ashland Mapleton 44

Groveport-Madison 57, Cols. Franklin Hts. 37

Haviland Wayne Trace 59, Edgerton 27

Hicksville 34, Defiance Tinora 31

Hilliard Bradley 40, Thomas Worthington 30

Hundred, W.Va. 49, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 26

Lancaster 30, Grove City 22

Mantua Crestwood 77, Mogadore 74

Marysville 56, Galloway Westland 18

Monroeville 51, New London 27

Montpelier 53, Pioneer N. Central 33

Newark 71, New Albany 25

Pataskala Licking Hts. 48, Mt. Vernon 42

Perrysburg 53, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 39

Pickerington Cent. 44, Pickerington N. 29

Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29

Sherwood Fairview 51, Holgate 21

Stryker 46, Pettisville 34

Sunbury Big Walnut 43, Canal Winchester 36

Sylvania Northview 63, Maumee 22

Sylvania Southview 53, Holland Springfield 29

Westerville N. 60, Westerville Cent. 10

Westerville S. 52, Lewis Center Olentangy 34

Worthington Kilbourne 42, Dublin Jerome 40

Youngs. East 43, Youngs. Chaney High School 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cle. Lincoln W. vs. Cle. MLK, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/