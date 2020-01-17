BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew 57, Lincoln Way West 43

Aurora (West Aurora) 49, Plainfield Central 31

Beecher 66, Donovan 19

Blue Island Eisenhower 73, Shepard 55

Bolingbrook 79, Lincoln-Way East 66

Bradley-Bourbonnais 84, Southland 66

Brother Rice 57, Providence 53

Carbondale 70, Centralia 62

Chicago (Carver Military) 50, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 47

Chicago (Clark) 74, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 57

Chicago (Tech) 54, Chicago Little Village 38

Chicago Academy 56, Steinmetz 47

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 72, Rich South 55

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 69, Clemente 62

Chicago Phoenix Academy 71, Juarez 52

Chicago Uplift 46, Payton 43

Cissna Park 57, Clifton Central 52

Coal City 74, Reed-Custer 59

Collins Academy 64, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 55

Crab Orchard 64, Galatia 54

DePaul College Prep 78, Montini 49

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 57, Tremont 56

Dwight 70, Momence 49

Dyett 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 42

El Paso-Gridley 62, Fieldcrest 56

Evanston Township 57, Glenbrook North 44

Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Pontiac 50

Fairfield 67, Carmi White County 58

Foreman 59, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 40

Gardner-South Wilmington 82, Cullom Tri-Point 67

Geneva 46, Lake Park 41

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 65, Belvidere 42

Glenbard South 43, Bensenville (Fenton) 38, OT

Glenbrook South 45, New Trier 44

Goreville 65, Christopher 37

Harvey Thornton 74, Thornwood 50

Highland Park 38, Vernon Hills 35

Hinsdale Central 54, Glenbard West 28

Hinsdale South 77, Proviso East 70, OT

Homewood-Flossmoor 73, Lockport 46

Joliet West 66, Plainfield North 39

Kankakee (McNamara) 59, IC Catholic 56

Kewanee 69, Hall 40

Loyola 53, St. Francis de Sales 21

Maine West 63, Maine East 61, OT

Mather 53, Prosser 43

Morton 39, Bartonville (Limestone) 38

Mount Olive 67, South County 55

Mount Vernon 28, Marion 18

Mundelein 74, Libertyville 58

Norris City (NCOE) 63, Carrier Mills 52

Northridge Prep 61, North Shore Country Day 37

Oak Forest 60, Thornton Fractional South 43

Oak Lawn Community 60, Argo 37

Oak Lawn Richards 56, Reavis 42

Odin 61, Centralia Christ Our Rock 51

Okawville 47, Woodlawn 45

Olney (Richland County) 50, Flora 32

Orr 63, Chicago (Lane) 42

Oswego 73, Joliet Central 70

Palestine-Hutsonville 55, Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 50

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Monticello 50

Pekin 41, East Peoria 28

Peoria (H.S.) 72, Richwoods 63

Plano 54, Morris 27

Rich East 94, Crete-Monee 68

Robinson 67, Hoopeston Area High School 52

Rochelle 58, Sandwich 53

Romeoville 49, Minooka 45

Sandburg 63, Stagg 56

Schaumburg 51, Barrington 50

Schurz 76, Lake View 47

Senn 73, Amundsen 67

St. Patrick 61, St. Viator 42

St. Rita 73, De La Salle 60

Stevenson 51, Waukegan 29

Sycamore 53, Kaneland 47

Taft 75, Chicago Sullivan 54

Tinley Park 81, Bremen 56

Washington 40, Metamora 39

Westmont 53, St. Edward 46

Whitney Young 80, North Lawndale 41

Woodland 47, Seneca 33

Zion Benton 69, Lake Forest 45

Burlington Central MLK Tournament=

DeKalb 74, Woodstock Marian 39

Lyons 48, Waubonsie Valley 46

Chester Tournament=

Seventh=

Perryville, Mo. 79, Shawnee 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

ALAH vs. Arcola, ccd.

Belleville East vs. Alton Marquette, ppd.

Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Tolono Unity, ppd.

Blue Ridge vs. Tri-County, ppd.

Carlyle vs. Freeburg, ppd.

Carmel vs. Julian, ppd.

Champaign St. Thomas More vs. La Salette Notre Dame, ccd.

Charleston vs. Lincoln, ppd.

Cumberland vs. Decatur Lutheran (LSA), ppd.

Decatur MacArthur vs. Jacksonville, ppd.

Decatur St. Teresa vs. Macon Meridian, ppd.

Dunlap vs. Canton, ppd.

East Alton-Wood River vs. Dupo, ccd.

East Moline United vs. Rock Island Alleman, ppd.

Edwardsville vs. Alton, ppd.

Eisenhower vs. Normal University, ppd.

Farmington vs. Astoria (Table Grove VIT), ppd.

Galesburg vs. Rock Island, ppd.

Galva vs. Aledo (Mercer County), ppd.

Hartsburg-Emden vs. Lewistown, ppd.

Heyworth vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, ppd.

Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Newark, ppd.

Illini West (Carthage) vs. Mendon Unity, ppd.

Illinois Valley Central vs. Princeton, ppd.

Jerseyville Jersey vs. Mascoutah, ppd.

Kankakee vs. Rich Central, ppd.

Knoxville vs. Peoria Heights (Quest), ccd.

LaSalle-Peru vs. Ottawa, ppd.

Lebanon vs. Red Bud, ppd.

Martinsville vs. N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind., ppd.

Metro-East Lutheran vs. Greenville, ppd.

Morrison vs. Orion, ppd.

North-Mac vs. Litchfield, ppd.

Okaw Valley vs. Sangamon Valley, ppd.

Quincy Notre Dame vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield), ccd.

Quincy vs. Geneseo, ppd.

Roanoke-Benson vs. Midland, ppd.

Roxana vs. Bethalto Civic Memorial, ppd.

Somonauk vs. Earlville, ppd.

St. Bede vs. Mendota, ppd.

Stark County vs. Annawan, ppd.

Sterling vs. Moline, ppd.

Streamwood vs. Glenbard East, ppd.

Tuscola vs. Shelbyville, ppd.

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop vs. Argenta-Oreana, ppd.

Waterloo Gibault vs. McGivney Catholic High School, ppd.

West Chicago vs. Bartlett, ppd.

Woodstock North vs. Ridgewood, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 26, Francis Parker 24

Aurora (West Aurora) 49, Plainfield Central 33

Beecher 66, Donovan 19

Bowen def. Chicago (Amandla Charter), forfeit

Burlington Central 47, Woodstock 33

Calvary Christian Academy 44, Bloomington Christian 42

Curie 39, Corliss 37

Dixon 61, Oregon 43

Dundee-Crown 33, Hampshire 26

Fulton City, Ky. 43, Joppa 28

Gardner-South Wilmington 57, Cullom Tri-Point 39

Glenbard South 63, Bensenville (Fenton) 24

Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Sandburg 17

Johnsburg 47, Woodstock 33

Joliet West 73, Plainfield North 45

Lake Park 70, Geneva 63, OT

Lindblom 81, Richards 39

Maine South 67, Niles West 39

Maine West 68, Maine East 15

Massac County 56, West Frankfort 41

North Chicago 48, Round Lake 43

North Shore Country Day 43, Morgan Park Academy 34

Oswego 42, Joliet Central 41

Palatine 41, Mundelein 25

Phillips 60, Morgan Park 46

Plainfield South 47, Yorkville 26

Simeon 73, Brooks Academy 14

Wauconda 60, Antioch 38

Wheaton Warrenville South 37, Glenbard North 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dakota vs. Orangeville, ppd.

Edwardsville vs. Alton, ccd.

Geneseo vs. Kewanee, ppd.

Martinsville vs. N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind., ppd.

Peoria Manual vs. Bureau Valley, ppd.

Raymond Lincolnwood vs. Bunker Hill, ppd.

Warren vs. River Ridge/Scales Mound, ppd.