Atlanta United signs defender Castillo to bolster left back

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United announced the signing of defender Edgar Castillo on Friday.

The 33-year-old Castillo gives the MLS team a veteran left back to compete for playing time with teenager George Bello.

Castillo spent more than a decade in Mexico’s Liga MX before moving to MLS in 2018. He spent the last two seasons with Colorado and New England.

Castillo played on two championships teams in Liga MX. He also has played in 18 games for the U.S. national team after switching countries to play for the Americans in 2009.

Atlanta United opens play in the CONCACAF Champions League against Honduran club Motagua on Feb. 18.

