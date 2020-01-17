Updated on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 4:40 PM EST:

FRIDAY: A stray snow shower possible around sunrise, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 37°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the early evening, and then scattered snow showers likely during the late evening, and then widespread snow showers and sleet showers likely during the overnight, mixing with rain and giving way to widespread rain showers likely towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 26° during the evening, rising to 33° towards sunrise. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New snowfall accumulations less than a half inch possible. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: Widespread rain showers likely around sunrise, and then rain during the morning, and then scattered rain showers likely during the early afternoon, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 49°. Breezy, with southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers possible during the early evening, and then widely scattered rain showers and snow showers possible during the late evening, and then isolated snow showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 22°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New snowfall accumulations less than a half inch possible. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the early morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 29°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 16°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 30°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 16°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 32°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 18°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 24°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a strong area of high pressure – with a maximum central pressure of 1050 mb! – was located over Iowa with a secondary center over central Minnesota at 1047 mb. A secondary cold front is pushing its way through the central Great Lakes Region at this time. A strong northwesterly flow is occurring over the Great Lakes, resulting in a little Lake Effect Snow event in the usual areas. However, some moisture connections are occurring which has brought some of those snow showers into parts of our region, mainly around New Philadelphia, OH.

As we head through the overnight hours, the winds will begin to subside a little bit, allowing the Lake Effect Snow to start to taper down. The wind will also begin a little bit of a shift from the northwest to the north later on tonight, and this may be enough to keep some of the clouds in our area overnight tonight. Drier air in the mid-levels continues to rush in and will likely mix downwards overnight tonight. Still, a stray snow shower or snow flurry could be possible overnight tonight throughout our area. One of the guidance models is suggesting that a little band of snow may pop up and move southwards into our area around 3 AM EST or so. This is entirely possible, but at that point the snow band would be fairly light. Regardless, the snow activity will likely be done before sunrise Friday Morning. As for tonight’s low temperatures, I went ahead and bumped us down to 15°. If the clouds remain fairly overcast to mostly cloudy, we may not get that low, and if the winds stay up as well it will prevent us from reaching that value. I do expect that we will see partly cloudy skies overnight tonight, especially towards sunrise, and I do think the winds should calm down enough to help our temperatures reach around 15°.

Starting off Friday, we will be partly cloudy as the strong area of high pressure rolls over the Great Lakes Region and centers itself around Traverse City, MI. In the meantime, this high pressure will create a very tight pressure gradient in the upper Plains, and in doing so it will also usher in a lot of moisture from Texas. An upper level trough of low pressure will move in from the West Coast and should be positioned just west of the pressure gradient early Friday Morning. In doing so, a few vorticity maximums appear to be present, and this will likely be enough to spin up two centers of low pressure; one in Kansas and the other in South Dakota. The Kansas one appears as though it will be the dominant one – yesterday it looked like the South Dakota one would be. With the Kansas pressure being the stronger of the two, it does alter the forecast a little bit, but not much. The South Dakota one will still be around, it just appears to be a little bit weaker than the Kansas one and may even get absorbed into the Kansas one.

By Friday Night, the system will begin closing in on our region. Snow showers are going to be the initial precipitation for Ohio, with the heaviest of it being focused more to the northwest. Either way, we could end up going through the second half of Friday Night with a bit of snow in our area. For now, I am keeping snowfall totals at or less than a half inch for our area. No matter the snow, however, the precipitation will switch over to rain during the early morning on Saturday. Steady rain is looking likely for our area for much of Saturday Morning, and then it will gradually become more scattered in nature. Because of the adjusted course I have in the low pressure centers, I think that we may not reach the lower-50s on Saturday, though it is still a possibility. I have lowered my high temperature for Saturday because I think the rain may be enough during the morning on Saturday to hinder the temperature from rising much. It will likely not be until the late afternoon hours on Saturday that we see the high temperature reaching it’s value. Temperatures may very well be steady in the lower-40s for much of the morning.

The cold front from the low pressure system will plow through during the early evening hours. This means that our temperatures will likely be warmer at 12:01 AM EST on Sunday than they will be during the afternoon. In fact, I think once we get to the morning temperature of 22°, the cool air advection may be so strong that it will overcome the daytime heating, and could very well keep us in the mid to upper-20s for much of the day on Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers will also be possible, especially seeing as how another Lake Effect Snow event appears likely in the forecast for Sunday.

I am keeping the slight chance for snow showers in the forecast on Monday (albeit, only a 10% precipitation coverage probability) as the upper level trough will still be swinging through our region on Monday. With this comes the potential for some added instability and, of course, the cloud cover which could result in a snow shower or two.

There is a little bit of disagreement in the long-range guidance models this afternoon. Both of them have their own theories on what will happen, and both have been fairly consistent in their views. One of them has a vorticity maximum swinging through our area on Tuesday, which would result in the possibility of a few snow showers. Thus, I have went ahead and put a slight chance for snow showers into the forecast for Tuesday, but I may end up removing it. The main disagreement comes over the temperatures and how quickly they will begin to warm back up. One has the temperatures on Thursday and Friday in the 30s and has been very consistent with that the past few runs, whilst the other has been consistent with showing 50s. Unfortunately for forecast purposes, both outcomes seem very probable, so unfortunately I had no other option but to “blend” the two together – which is something I generally try to avoid in all cases – for next Wednesday and Thursday.

In the meantime, I am going to continue to focus most of my attention during the forecast period of Friday Afternoon through Sunday Morning. I will try to put something up later this evening elaborating more on the timeline of how things are looking to shape up.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com