Zanesville Man to Receive Award at MLK Jr. Event

A Zanesville man is one of six individuals and one organization that will be honored by Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

It will take place during the 35th annual Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative celebration, in Columbus, Thursday at Noon.

Billy Joe White will receive the commission’s Cultural Awareness Award, which recognizes an appreciation for diversity, skill building and maintaining harmonious cross-cultural relationships.

Officials said White makes a difference by offering to cover up tattoos of hate speech and imagery free of charge at his Red Rose Tattoo Studio in Zanesville.