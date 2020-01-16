Yale looks for home win vs Brown

Brown (7-6, 0-0) vs. Yale (11-4, 0-0)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its eighth straight win over Brown at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The last victory for the Bears at Yale was a 75-66 win on Jan. 15, 2010.

LEADING THE WAY: Yale’s Paul Atkinson has averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while Eric Monroe has put up 5.6 points and 4.9 assists. For the Bears, Tamenang Choh has averaged 12.9 points and eight rebounds while Zach Hunsaker has put up 10.8 points.TERRIFIC TAMENANG: Choh has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 53.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Brown is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 8-0 when they record six or more steals and 3-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bears are 6-0 when they score at least 73 points and 1-6 on the year when falling short of 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35.7 percent, ranking the Bears 17th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Yale stands at just 24.7 percent (ranked 286th).

