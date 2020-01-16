Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 56, Hopewell 43
Altoona 57, Carlisle 49
Annville-Cleona 55, Palmyra 46
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 82, Cheswick Christian 48
Archbishop Wood 88, Lansdale Catholic 48
Athens 71, Wellsboro 51
Avonworth 63, New Brighton 61
Belle Vernon 67, Carrick 53
Berlin-Brothersvalley 66, Shade 61
Bishop Carroll 59, Central Cambria 39
Boiling Springs 62, West Perry 36
California 63, Bethlehem Center 47
Central Columbia 60, Montoursville 51
Central York 69, Northeastern 67, OT
Chambersburg 58, Mifflin County 33
Chartiers-Houston 66, Jefferson-Morgan 53
Chestnut Ridge 59, Cambria Heights 46
Clarion 57, Union 34
Clarion-Limestone 79, Redbank Valley 56
Clearfield 58, Bellefonte 51
Corry 65, Iroquois 19
Cranberry 58, Venango 39
Cumberland Valley 66, Harrisburg 60
Danville 63, Central Mountain 47
Dubois 50, Bradford 38
ELCO 49, Wyomissing 44
Executive Charter 61, Philadelphia West Catholic 53
Fairfield 49, Biglerville 44
George Jr. Republic 64, Cochranton 62
Germantown Friends 59, Palumbo 54
Gettysburg 73, Dover 47
Glendale 66, Curwensville 52
Greater Johnstown 61, Somerset 37
Hanover 65, York County Tech 36
Hazleton Area 84, Berwick 49
Homer-Center 56, Marion Center 51
Hughesville 46, Warrior Run 39
Huntingdon 78, Bald Eagle Area 43
Jersey Shore 70, Shikellamy 57
Karns City 80, Forest Area 59
Keystone 59, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 46
Ligonier Valley 89, Purchase Line 57
Littlestown 51, Delone 39
Loyalsock 63, Lewisburg 57
Mercersburg Academy 88, Saint James, Md. 64
Milton 54, Midd-West 48
Milton Hershey 81, Elizabethtown 70
Mohawk 61, Beaver County Christian 41
Mount Carmel 64, Bloomsburg 50
New Castle 88, Freeport 40
New Oxford 81, Spring Grove 48
North Clarion 48, Moniteau 35
North Penn/Liberty 61, Canton 58
Northern Cambria 50, Saltsburg 45
Penns Manor 55, United 53
Penns Valley 67, Philipsburg-Osceola 29
Pocono Mountain West 56, Pleasant Valley 46
Red Lion 49, South Western 35
Richland 58, Bishop McCort 43
Ringgold 75, Frazier 39
Riverview 72, Brentwood 61
Saegertown 44, Commodore Perry 28
Sayre Area 57, Cowanesque Valley 55
Shippensburg 55, Mechanicsburg 42
Southern Columbia 62, South Williamsport 45
St. Joseph’s Catholic 51, Southern Huntingdon 49
Steel Valley 77, Clairton 61
Susquehannock 79, West York 78
Troy 46, Towanda 34
Tunkhannock 45, MMI Prep 40
Turkeyfoot Valley 102, Rockwood 41
Tyrone 57, Central Martinsburg 41
West Branch 72, Harmony 25
West Scranton 62, Valley View 53, OT
West Shamokin 67, Blairsville 54
Western Beaver 58, Northgate 48
Westmont Hilltop 49, Bedford 44
Williamsport 70, Hollidaysburg 47
Wyalusing 51, North Penn-Mansfield 49
York 50, Dallastown Area 49
York Catholic 52, Bermudian Springs 41
York Suburban 68, Eastern York 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 42, Kensington 34
Altoona 72, Carlisle 24
Apollo-Ridge 51, Winchester Thurston 28
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 40, Cheswick Christian 31
Barrack Hebrew 46, Girard College 40
Bellefonte 60, Clearfield 38
Bermudian Springs 38, York Catholic 34
Biglerville 51, Fairfield 25
Bishop Guilfoyle 50, Penn Cambria 48
Bishop McCort 69, Richland 68, OT
Boiling Springs 36, West Perry 24
Brockway 44, Johnsonburg 20
Bucktail 24, Columbia-Montour 19
Cambria Heights 78, Chestnut Ridge 28
Cameron County 48, Northern Potter 28
Carmichaels 55, Mapletown 27
Central Cambria 47, Bishop Carroll 42
Charleroi 47, Brownsville 26
Constitution 39, Philadelphia Central 36
Coudersport 56, Smethport 7
Cranberry 54, Venango 25
Dallastown Area 42, York 33
Delone 66, Littlestown 22
Dubois 50, Bradford 38
Dunmore 59, Lakeland 17
Edison 63, Swenson 46
Elk Lake 54, Forest City 25
Ellwood City 53, Union Area 25
Fleetwood 39, Muhlenberg 38
Frankford 44, Rush 42
Franklin Towne Charter 41, Philadelphia Academy Charter 36
Friends Central 57, George School 31
Galeton 38, Austin 22
Germantown Friends 54, Solebury 9
Gettysburg 59, Dover 21
Glendale 68, Harmony 17
Hempfield 67, Donegal 36
Imhotep Charter 60, Freire Charter 25
James Buchanan 57, Hanover 39
Karns City 49, Forest Area 14
Kennard-Dale 53, Northeastern 31
Keystone 47, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 27
Lackawanna Trail 58, Blue Ridge 34
Lincoln Park Charter 53, Central Valley 50
Mahanoy Area 41, Marian Catholic 25
Mastery Charter North 74, Audenried 45
Mid Valley 51, Carbondale 40
Mifflin County 38, Chambersburg 21
Muncy 46, Montgomery 38
North Clarion 57, Moniteau 41
North Pocono 67, Wallenpaupack 39
Northampton 49, Pocono Mountain East 27
Old Forge 67, Montrose 35
Otto-Eldred 57, Oswayo 21
Pocono Mountain West 59, Pleasant Valley 56
Punxsutawney 50, St. Marys 31
Red Lion 48, South Western 30
Redbank Valley 70, Clarion-Limestone 31
Ringgold 52, Steel Valley 50
Riverside 52, Scranton Holy Cross 42
Sankofa Freedom 37, Bodine 9
Schuylkill Valley 57, Brandywine Heights 30
Scranton 70, Delaware Valley 54
Scranton Prep 61, Abington Heights 53
Somerset 46, Greater Johnstown 34
Spring Grove 83, New Oxford 36
String Theory Schools 53, Fels 46
Sullivan County 53, Millville 36
Susquehanna 59, Mountain View 35
The Hill School 56, Academy of the New Church 13
The Hill School 81, Wilmington 70
Union 51, Clarion 46
Warrior Run 67, Juniata 44
West Scranton 62, Valley View 53, OT
West York 45, Susquehannock 35
Western Wayne 56, Honesdale 41
Westmont Hilltop 49, Bedford 44
York Suburban 50, Eastern York 47, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annville-Cleona vs. Oley Valley, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/