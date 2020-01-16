Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 56, Hopewell 43

Altoona 57, Carlisle 49

Annville-Cleona 55, Palmyra 46

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 82, Cheswick Christian 48

Archbishop Wood 88, Lansdale Catholic 48

Athens 71, Wellsboro 51

Avonworth 63, New Brighton 61

Belle Vernon 67, Carrick 53

Berlin-Brothersvalley 66, Shade 61

Bishop Carroll 59, Central Cambria 39

Boiling Springs 62, West Perry 36

California 63, Bethlehem Center 47

Central Columbia 60, Montoursville 51

Central York 69, Northeastern 67, OT

Chambersburg 58, Mifflin County 33

Chartiers-Houston 66, Jefferson-Morgan 53

Chestnut Ridge 59, Cambria Heights 46

Clarion 57, Union 34

Clarion-Limestone 79, Redbank Valley 56

Clearfield 58, Bellefonte 51

Corry 65, Iroquois 19

Cranberry 58, Venango 39

Cumberland Valley 66, Harrisburg 60

Danville 63, Central Mountain 47

Dubois 50, Bradford 38

ELCO 49, Wyomissing 44

Executive Charter 61, Philadelphia West Catholic 53

Fairfield 49, Biglerville 44

George Jr. Republic 64, Cochranton 62

Germantown Friends 59, Palumbo 54

Gettysburg 73, Dover 47

Glendale 66, Curwensville 52

Greater Johnstown 61, Somerset 37

Hanover 65, York County Tech 36

Hazleton Area 84, Berwick 49

Homer-Center 56, Marion Center 51

Hughesville 46, Warrior Run 39

Huntingdon 78, Bald Eagle Area 43

Jersey Shore 70, Shikellamy 57

Karns City 80, Forest Area 59

Keystone 59, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 46

Ligonier Valley 89, Purchase Line 57

Littlestown 51, Delone 39

Loyalsock 63, Lewisburg 57

Mercersburg Academy 88, Saint James, Md. 64

Milton 54, Midd-West 48

Milton Hershey 81, Elizabethtown 70

Mohawk 61, Beaver County Christian 41

Mount Carmel 64, Bloomsburg 50

New Castle 88, Freeport 40

New Oxford 81, Spring Grove 48

North Clarion 48, Moniteau 35

North Penn/Liberty 61, Canton 58

Northern Cambria 50, Saltsburg 45

Penns Manor 55, United 53

Penns Valley 67, Philipsburg-Osceola 29

Pocono Mountain West 56, Pleasant Valley 46

Red Lion 49, South Western 35

Richland 58, Bishop McCort 43

Ringgold 75, Frazier 39

Riverview 72, Brentwood 61

Saegertown 44, Commodore Perry 28

Sayre Area 57, Cowanesque Valley 55

Shippensburg 55, Mechanicsburg 42

Southern Columbia 62, South Williamsport 45

St. Joseph’s Catholic 51, Southern Huntingdon 49

Steel Valley 77, Clairton 61

Susquehannock 79, West York 78

Troy 46, Towanda 34

Tunkhannock 45, MMI Prep 40

Turkeyfoot Valley 102, Rockwood 41

Tyrone 57, Central Martinsburg 41

West Branch 72, Harmony 25

West Scranton 62, Valley View 53, OT

West Shamokin 67, Blairsville 54

Western Beaver 58, Northgate 48

Westmont Hilltop 49, Bedford 44

Williamsport 70, Hollidaysburg 47

Wyalusing 51, North Penn-Mansfield 49

York 50, Dallastown Area 49

York Catholic 52, Bermudian Springs 41

York Suburban 68, Eastern York 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 42, Kensington 34

Altoona 72, Carlisle 24

Apollo-Ridge 51, Winchester Thurston 28

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 40, Cheswick Christian 31

Barrack Hebrew 46, Girard College 40

Bellefonte 60, Clearfield 38

Bermudian Springs 38, York Catholic 34

Biglerville 51, Fairfield 25

Bishop Guilfoyle 50, Penn Cambria 48

Bishop McCort 69, Richland 68, OT

Boiling Springs 36, West Perry 24

Brockway 44, Johnsonburg 20

Bucktail 24, Columbia-Montour 19

Cambria Heights 78, Chestnut Ridge 28

Cameron County 48, Northern Potter 28

Carmichaels 55, Mapletown 27

Central Cambria 47, Bishop Carroll 42

Charleroi 47, Brownsville 26

Constitution 39, Philadelphia Central 36

Coudersport 56, Smethport 7

Cranberry 54, Venango 25

Dallastown Area 42, York 33

Delone 66, Littlestown 22

Dubois 50, Bradford 38

Dunmore 59, Lakeland 17

Edison 63, Swenson 46

Elk Lake 54, Forest City 25

Ellwood City 53, Union Area 25

Fleetwood 39, Muhlenberg 38

Frankford 44, Rush 42

Franklin Towne Charter 41, Philadelphia Academy Charter 36

Friends Central 57, George School 31

Galeton 38, Austin 22

Germantown Friends 54, Solebury 9

Gettysburg 59, Dover 21

Glendale 68, Harmony 17

Hempfield 67, Donegal 36

Imhotep Charter 60, Freire Charter 25

James Buchanan 57, Hanover 39

Karns City 49, Forest Area 14

Kennard-Dale 53, Northeastern 31

Keystone 47, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 27

Lackawanna Trail 58, Blue Ridge 34

Lincoln Park Charter 53, Central Valley 50

Mahanoy Area 41, Marian Catholic 25

Mastery Charter North 74, Audenried 45

Mid Valley 51, Carbondale 40

Mifflin County 38, Chambersburg 21

Muncy 46, Montgomery 38

North Clarion 57, Moniteau 41

North Pocono 67, Wallenpaupack 39

Northampton 49, Pocono Mountain East 27

Old Forge 67, Montrose 35

Otto-Eldred 57, Oswayo 21

Pocono Mountain West 59, Pleasant Valley 56

Punxsutawney 50, St. Marys 31

Red Lion 48, South Western 30

Redbank Valley 70, Clarion-Limestone 31

Ringgold 52, Steel Valley 50

Riverside 52, Scranton Holy Cross 42

Sankofa Freedom 37, Bodine 9

Schuylkill Valley 57, Brandywine Heights 30

Scranton 70, Delaware Valley 54

Scranton Prep 61, Abington Heights 53

Somerset 46, Greater Johnstown 34

Spring Grove 83, New Oxford 36

String Theory Schools 53, Fels 46

Sullivan County 53, Millville 36

Susquehanna 59, Mountain View 35

The Hill School 56, Academy of the New Church 13

The Hill School 81, Wilmington 70

Union 51, Clarion 46

Warrior Run 67, Juniata 44

West Scranton 62, Valley View 53, OT

West York 45, Susquehannock 35

Western Wayne 56, Honesdale 41

Westmont Hilltop 49, Bedford 44

York Suburban 50, Eastern York 47, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annville-Cleona vs. Oley Valley, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/