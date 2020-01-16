Vaughn, Rider visit Niagara

Rider (9-6, 3-2) vs. Niagara (4-11, 2-2)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Dimencio Vaughn and Rider will take on Marcus Hammond and Niagara. The senior Vaughn is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games. Hammond, a sophomore, is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Rider has benefited heavily from its seniors. Vaughn, Tyere Marshall, Frederick Scott, Stevie Jordan and Willy Nunez Jr. have collectively accounted for 82 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 87 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Eagles have given up only 67.3 points per game to MAAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 79.5 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.DOMINANT DIMENCIO: Vaughn has connected on 42.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Broncs are 0-5 when they score 66 points or fewer and 9-1 when they exceed 66 points. The Purple Eagles are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 4-4 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Rider is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-6 when fewer than four Broncs players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted 24.2 free throws per game this season, the 11th-highest rate in the country. Niagara has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 12.4 foul shots per game (ranked 269th, nationally).

