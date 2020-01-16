Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Firestone 45, Akr. Ellet 34

Anna 44, Russia 28

Archbold 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 52

Arlington 53, Arcadia 47, OT

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 58, Tiffin Columbian 36

Beallsville 48, Paden City, W.Va. 16

Bellaire 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28

Belpre 55, Wahama, W.Va. 28

Berlin Center Western Reserve 88, Sebring McKinley 20

Bethel-Tate 74, Georgetown 50

Beverly Ft. Frye 66, Hannibal River 12

Bidwell River Valley 45, Wellston 29

Bloomdale Elmwood 44, Oak Harbor 36

Bluffton 55, Van Wert Lincolnview 38

Bristol 64, Kinsman Badger 28

Caledonia River Valley 66, Bellville Clear Fork 41

Cameron, W.Va. 51, New Matamoras Frontier 36

Canfield S. Range 51, Cortland Lakeview 22

Carlisle 45, Milton-Union 31

Cedarville 45, Spring. NE 24

Chillicothe Unioto 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 26

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 55, Akr. Hoban 52

Cle. Max Hayes def. Cle. NE Ohio Prep, forfeit

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59, Ironton Rock Hill 40

Coldwater 45, Ashtabula St. John 42

Columbiana 77, Wellsville 28

Columbus Grove 46, Spencerville 38

Cortland Maplewood 64, Warren Lordstown 14

Creston Norwayne 58, Rittman 40

Dalton 69, Jeromesville Hillsdale 25

Day. Christian 40, New Lebanon Dixie 28

DeGraff Riverside 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 43

Delphos Jefferson 54, Convoy Crestview 50

Delta 53, Liberty Center 45

E. Palestine 58, Leetonia 38

Elida 42, Defiance 36

Elmore Woodmore 66, Gibsonburg 10

Felicity-Franklin 62, Blanchester 41

Findlay Liberty-Benton 71, Vanlue 10

Ft. Loramie 87, Houston 15

Ft. Recovery 50, New Knoxville 28

Genoa Area 49, Lakeside Danbury 39

Girard 41, Jefferson Area 32

Hanoverton United 57, Racine Southern 25

Kidron Cent. Christian 45, E. Can. 43

Lawrence School 52, Christian Community School 37

Legacy Christian 89, Day. Jefferson 26

Lima Bath 63, Celina 16

Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Ada 33

Lima Perry 51, Dola Hardin Northern 48

Lima Sr. 52, Oregon Clay 29

Lisbon Beaver 66, Richmond Edison 31

Mansfield Madison 46, Millersburg W. Holmes 35

Maria Stein Marion Local 33, Minster 32

Marion Elgin 48, Morral Ridgedale 47

McComb 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 29

McDermott Scioto NW 51, Lucasville Valley 35

McDonald 67, Atwater Waterloo 32

Milford Center Fairbanks 40, S. Charleston SE 34

Mineral Ridge 33, Lowellville 22

Mt. Orab Western Brown 40, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 36

N. Baltimore 50, Cory-Rawson 40

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, New Middletown Spring. 38

Napoleon 65, Bowling Green 18

New Bremen 45, Rockford Parkway 28

New Richmond 50, Goshen 37

Niles McKinley 47, Hubbard 37

Notre Dame Academy 70, Tol. St. Ursula 35

Ontario 65, Norwalk 39

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Van Wert 29

Paulding 45, Harrod Allen E. 28

Peebles 72, W. Union 30

Piketon 36, Frankfort Adena 35

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 61, Arcanum 31

Poland Seminary 59, Struthers 39

Portsmouth Clay 57, Latham Western 37

Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Ironton St. Joseph 27

Reedsville Eastern 48, Corning Miller 35

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 55, Manchester 48, OT

S. Point 60, Gallipolis Gallia 54

Sandusky St. Mary 56, Huron 49

Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Barnesville 50

Seaman N. Adams 64, Leesburg Fairfield 31

Shelby 45, Marion Pleasant 27

Sidney Lehman 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 34

Southeastern 65, Williamsport Westfall 46

St. Henry 57, Versailles 56

St. Henry, Ky. 67, Cin. St. Ursula 66, OT

Stewart Federal Hocking 62, Glouster Trimble 57

Swanton 46, Metamora Evergreen 45

Tipp City Bethel 64, Covington 47

Tol. Cent. Cath. 55, Findlay 39

Vincent Warren 56, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 49

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 52, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37

W. Jefferson 50, London Madison Plains 30

Wapakoneta 53, Kenton 30

Wauseon 60, Bryan 49, OT

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 69, Portsmouth Sciotoville 41

Wilmington 46, Batavia 31

Wintersville Indian Creek 71, Rayland Buckeye 16

Wood County Christian, W.Va. 54, Bellaire St. John 30

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 69, Linsly, W.Va. 64, OT

Wooster 59, Lexington 54, OT

Tip Off Classic=

Loudonville 75, Mansfield St. Peter’s 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Logan, ccd.

