Spiritual Ensemble, Ukranian Orchestra Performances Next Month at Secrest

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville Concert Association is planning two key concert events next month.

Planners are scheduling the “American Spiritual Ensemble”, made-up of some of the best classically trained singers in the country.

“These performers normally perform on the east and west coast in opera and the Broadway stage, but in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and their black history and their heritage, they take a month out of their lives each year and form this choir, so it only tours for one month,” says Jim McLaughlin, Booking Agent for Zanesville Concert Association.

Then, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, the concert association will feature the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine.

“Direct from Kiev. We hear about Ukraine all the time in the news, politically, but there are good people in every country. We had this orchestra here three years ago and our audience went wild. Ninety performers on stage and as people came out at the end of the concert we said we need to have them back, so we said ‘the next time you’re in the United States, we want you in Zanesville’, and they’re back,” McLaughlin adds.

Single tickets to each concert are $55 apiece for an adult. Season tickets are $65.