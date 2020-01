THORNVILLE, Ohio- Cauy Sprankle, Sammy Coconis, and Owen Gorgon are the team managers of the Sheridan boys basketball team.

The three of them are always supporting the team during its games. While also helping out at practice, by sweeping the floor and running the clock.

Having such a strong love for basketball, is what drives them during each practice and game.

All three, hope to make a return to the Schottenstein Center, for the state final four.