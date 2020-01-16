Morgan wins on a buzzer beater; Rosecrans stays perfect

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A full slate of high school girls basketball games on Wednesday night. Morgan wins on a buzzer beater by, Sophia Smith, to beat New Lexington 54-53.

The top three teams in the MVL win convincingly. Tri-Valley over West Muskingum, 68-12. Sheridan took down Philo, 42-23. Maysville defeats John Glenn, 59-30.

The Bishop Rosecrans boys basketball team was also in action, walking away with a 68-54 win. Weston Nern led all scorers with 27 points.

Next up for the Bishops, is a game with top seed, Harvest Prep, on Friday.