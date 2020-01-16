Updated on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 at 5:14 PM EST:

THURSDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the early morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late morning and afternoon. Areas of patchy fog possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 38°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible, especially during the afternoon, and then decreasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lingering snow showers possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the overnight. Lows around 17°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the early afternoon, and then mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 37°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated snow showers possible during the late evening, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the overnight, and then scattered rain showers and snow showers possible towards sunrise. Lows around 26° during the late evening, rising to 33° towards sunrise. East winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers and snow showers possible towards sunrise, and then widespread rain showers likely during the early morning, and then rain likely during the late morning and early afternoon, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 51°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers possible. Lows around 22°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 34°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 16°.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 28°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 14°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 32°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 20°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

DISCUSSION:

The forecast for last night and this morning was holding out pretty nicely, at 9:40 AM EST, the fog began to lift and the cloud heights rose up to about 500 feet…and then the fog came right back at 10:46 PM EST. Because of this very thick fog, temperatures leveled off in the mid-40s for much of the day, and only now have they started to rise..but only a few degrees. At this time, KZZV is reporting an overcast with a cloud height of 800 to 1000 feet. Visibility is up to 9 miles. The warm front that I had expected to barely pass over our area is was still stuck down around the Ohio River and extreme Southeast Ohio at around 2:00 PM EST, but recent surface observations have hinted that the warm front may now actually be just south of Columbus, OH. Regardless of the position of the warm front, overcast skies still appear to those areas south of the warm front, all the way back into Kentucky, with some minor breaks here and there around Lexington, KY, however temperatures there are much warmer with Cincinnati, OH reporting 57° and an overcast sky at 4,500 feet.

On the latest weather map, our second low pressure (L2) of the week was last positioned in central Indiana, but as of latest surface observations, it appears that it is now somewhere in northeastern Indiana and slowly making progress eastwards towards Toledo, OH. This is not a very strong low pressure, only around 1015 mb – but it is enough to get the job done. L2 will move into northern Ohio this evening and in doing so will drag an occluded front through our area. When this happens, our fog should begin to diminish a little bit, but cloud heights may still be fairly low during the overnight, especially this evening. Some scattered rain showers are looking likely with the passage of this system, especially during the early evening, however most of the rain showers are appearing to be very light on the radar imagery. A surface trough of low pressure will be located across the central and northern Great Lakes Region tonight, and given the breezy conditions from the northwest that I am expecting behind this cold front, combined with some lake enhanced precipitation I am expecting given the mid level atmospheric conditions, I am keeping isolated rain showers and snow showers in the forecast for our area after midnight and through the early morning hours Thursday, at which point it will likely snow showers. Most of this activity after midnight will be located to our north and northeast, but cloud cover is still looking fairly likely for our region. Temperatures behind the occluded front will be a little bit delayed, it appears as though the cooler air will not arrive in our area until closer towards sunrise. For that reason I am only going with a low of 33° for this evening.

As we head into Thursday, temperatures will likely drop a little bit more during the mid and late-morning hours before rising back up into the upper-30s during the afternoon. I do expect mostly cloudy skies to be with us through the morning and early afternoon, but then we should start to see partly cloudy skies in our area by late Thursday Afternoon as an area of high pressure moves into Minnesota. This high pressure will be very strong, with an expected maximum central pressure of around 1045 mb. As for precipitation; I am expecting isolated snow showers to be possible during the early morning hours on Thursday, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late morning and throughout the afternoon. Given the wind direction and the fact that some Lake Effect Snow is looking likely in the usual Snowbelt region of NE Ohio, some of that instability may make it into our area. I think that the best chances for seeing a stray snow shower on Thursday Afternoon will be up towards New Philadelphia, OH.

Partly cloudy skies appear to be the theme into Thursday Night as the strong high pressure moves into western Wisconsin. This will likely shift the winds from the northwest to a more northerly direction, which may try to keep some clouds in our area. As for precipitation, I am not sure if the moisture connections from Lake Erie would be enough to give us a few flurries on Thursday Night, so for now I am just going to keep it as partly cloudy, though depending on how things look tomorrow when I remake the forecast, it may not be out of the question for a flurry or two early Thursday Evening (which is why for now, I have gone with a 10% precipitation coverage probability for our area for the first part of Thursday Evening).

On Friday, the high pressure will move into Lake Huron, and will still be pretty strong around 1045 mb. Strong southerly advection on the western edge of this high pressure will start to usher in ample moisture into the Plains and also help to create enough of a temperature difference (ultimately leading to a pressure gradient) that will likely spark a surface low pressure, our third one of the week – L3 – somewhere around the eastern Colorado/Wyoming border.

L3 may very well start as two centers of low pressure; one in Nebraska, and the other in South Dakota. It looks as though the South Dakota center will win out late Friday Afternoon. Given the intensity of the high pressure, which will likely be near Ottawa, ON with a secondary center possibly around the Washington, DC area, this will likely be a very interesting low pressure system (all low pressures are interesting to me at least).

Isolated snow showers may move into our area as early as late Friday Evening, and then scattered snow showers will be possible towards the sunrise hours on Saturday. As for accumulations of snow fall, there is the possibility of a little bit (and by little, I mean less than a half inch), but given how the snow will switch over to rain by early Saturday Morning, I did not feel the need to put that into the forecast given the fact that it will melt away with a few hours of actually starting – that and, most of the snow appears as though it will be focused back into Northwest Ohio and all points northwards.

A steady rain is looking likely for much of the day Saturday, or at least occasional rain showers. For now, I have gone with a 90% precipitation coverage probability, but likely I will be raising it to 100% when I remake the forecast on Thursday Afternoon. For now, I have held back on issuing rain fall totals for Saturday, but likely I will be putting those in on Thursday. For now, things appear to be around a half inch or so of new rainfall, just during the day Saturday itself.

The warm front from L3 will push into our area during the afternoon hours on Saturday, and this should help to get our temperatures up to around 51° for the high. If there is enough space between the warm front and the cold front, we may see a little bit of a break in the rain showers during the early afternoon, but by “break” I mean it becoming scattered rather than steady. However, the cold front is going to push on Saturday Evening, and when it does you will feel it’s presence.

Cool air will be rushing in behind this cold front all night Saturday Night and into the day on Sunday. Given how strong the next high pressure is looking, and combined with the intensity of L3, I went ahead and lowered Sunday’s high by 4° all the way down to 34°. However, it is very possible that this may not be low enough. High temperatures on Sunday appear likely to occur before 7:00 AM EST, which means by the afternoon the temperatures may very well be in the 20s. Since it is Day 4.0, I do not have the ability to look as closely at this temperature trend, but likely I will have to lower Sunday’s high down even further when redoing the forecast for Sunday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com