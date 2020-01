Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. BYU, 10 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma State, Noon

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 11 Louisville, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Auburn at Florida, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Butler at DePaul, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Kansas at Texas, 2 p.m.

No. 7 San Diego State vs. Nevada, 8 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon at Washington, 3:45 p.m.

No. 9 Florida State at Miami, Noon

No. 10 Kentucky at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

No. 12 West Virginia at Kansas State, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Villanova vs. UConn at the Wells Fargo Center, Noon

No. 16 Wichita State vs. Houston, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland vs. Purdue, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, Noon

No. 20 Colorado at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

No. 21 Ohio State at Penn State, Noon

No. 23 Texas Tech vs. Iowa State, 4 p.m.

No. 24 Illinois vs. Northwestern, 5 p.m.

No. 25 Creighton vs. Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Women

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 17 West Virginia, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Gonzaga at San Francisco, 8 p.m.

No. 25 South Dakota vs. South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

NHL

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA, Adelaide (Australia) International

ATP Tour, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand

WTA, Hobart (Australia) International

Golf

PGA Tour, The American Express, La Quinta, Calif.

PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

European Tour, HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Sunday NFL PLAYOFFS Conference Championships

AFC: Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

NFC: Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Women

No. 3 Stanford at No. 8 Oregon State, 3 p.m.

No. 4 UConn vs. Tulsa, Noon

No. 5 Louisville at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Oregon vs. California, 5 p.m.

No. 9 N.C. State vs. Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Kentucky at LSU, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Texas A&M vs. Florida, 4 p.m.

No. 14 DePaul at Butler, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona State at Washington State, 3 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona at Washington, 3 p.m.

No. 22 Iowa at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

NBA

Miami at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 8 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Nassau.