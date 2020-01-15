Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cary-Grove 68, Algonquin (Jacobs) 44
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 83, Clemente 71
Chicago Academy 94, Chicago Roosevelt 34
Chicago Little Village 50, Spry Community 9
Chicago North Grand 70, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 56
Chicago Phoenix Academy 82, Manley 55
Collins Academy 48, Chicago (Jones) 32
Evanston (Beacon Academy) 81, Cristo Rey 53
Farragut 65, Payton 63
Marist 57, St. Rita 46
Mather 61, Chicago Sullivan 57
Raby 57, Chicago (Ogden International) 46
Rickover Naval 42, Chicago (Alcott) 33
Senn 84, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 31
Taft 60, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 40
Von Steuben 64, Lake View 54
Westinghouse 47, Chicago (Lane) 45
Whitney Young 85, Chicago Uplift 63
Chester Tournament=
New Athens 65, Perryville, Mo. 55
Sangamon County Tournament=
Athens 54, Springfield Lutheran 37
Riverton 49, Calvary 41
Winchester Tournament=
Griggsville-Perry 48, Greenfield 42
Payson-Seymour, 38, Barry (Western) 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
British Intl School of Chicago 37, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 17
Carlyle 41, Metro-East Lutheran 37
Cobden 57, Pope County 53
Curie 52, Chicago Little Village 27
Elgin 60, Westminster Christian 32
Gage Park 39, Air Force Academy 11
Griggsville-Perry 48, Greenfield-Northwestern 42
Hancock 52, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 29
Hononegah 73, Freeport 19
Hyde Park def. Tilden, forfeit
Morgan Park 79, Chicago Vocational 16
Polo 60, Milledgeville 43
Riverton 49, Calvary 41
Seneca 49, Earlville 28
Watseka (coop) def. Donovan, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alton Marquette vs. Madison, ccd.
___
