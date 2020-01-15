Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cary-Grove 68, Algonquin (Jacobs) 44

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 83, Clemente 71

Chicago Academy 94, Chicago Roosevelt 34

Chicago Little Village 50, Spry Community 9

Chicago North Grand 70, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 56

Chicago Phoenix Academy 82, Manley 55

Collins Academy 48, Chicago (Jones) 32

Evanston (Beacon Academy) 81, Cristo Rey 53

Farragut 65, Payton 63

Marist 57, St. Rita 46

Mather 61, Chicago Sullivan 57

Raby 57, Chicago (Ogden International) 46

Rickover Naval 42, Chicago (Alcott) 33

Senn 84, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 31

Taft 60, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 40

Von Steuben 64, Lake View 54

Westinghouse 47, Chicago (Lane) 45

Whitney Young 85, Chicago Uplift 63

Chester Tournament=

New Athens 65, Perryville, Mo. 55

Sangamon County Tournament=

Athens 54, Springfield Lutheran 37

Riverton 49, Calvary 41

Winchester Tournament=

Griggsville-Perry 48, Greenfield 42

Payson-Seymour, 38, Barry (Western) 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

British Intl School of Chicago 37, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 17

Carlyle 41, Metro-East Lutheran 37

Cobden 57, Pope County 53

Curie 52, Chicago Little Village 27

Elgin 60, Westminster Christian 32

Gage Park 39, Air Force Academy 11

Griggsville-Perry 48, Greenfield-Northwestern 42

Hancock 52, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 29

Hononegah 73, Freeport 19

Hyde Park def. Tilden, forfeit

Morgan Park 79, Chicago Vocational 16

Polo 60, Milledgeville 43

Riverton 49, Calvary 41

Seneca 49, Earlville 28

Watseka (coop) def. Donovan, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alton Marquette vs. Madison, ccd.

