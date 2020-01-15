Union appeals Cleveland firing officer who killed Tamir Rice

CLEVELAND (AP) — A union representing the white Cleveland police officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black child playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center, will ask an appeals court to overturn the officer’s firing

A Cuyahoga County judge last month upheld an arbitrator’s decision that Timothy Loehmann should be fired for failing to disclose on his Cleveland job application that he had been previously dismissed from a suburban police department.

Loehmann and his training officer were cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the death of Tamir in November 2014. The child was shot by Loehmann within seconds of a cruiser driven by Patrolman Frank Garmback skidding to a stop near him.

“We think our appeal has merit and look forward to having a review by the Court of Appeals,” union attorney Henry Hilow told cleveland.com.

The union previously argued that Cleveland had violated Loehmann’s due-process rights because the city waited so long to begin the disciplinary process against him.