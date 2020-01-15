Two Vehicle Crash Sends Man to Hospital

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A two vehicle crash in Downtown Zanesville this afternoon sent one person to the hospital. Officers with the Zanesville Police Department say the accident occurred just after 2 PM; when a Chevy Impala—traveling northbound on Sixth Street—went through a green light and was struck on the passenger side by a GMC Sierra truck—traveling down Shinnick Street. The driver of the GMC Sierra informed officers that brake failure was a contributing factor in the incident. One male passenger that had been riding in the Chevy Impala was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us: