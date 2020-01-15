Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 65, Argenta-Oreana 30
Annawan 79, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 73
Antioch 42, Badger, Wis. 37
Arcola 46, Cumberland 40
Aurora (East) 57, West Chicago 45
Barrington 56, Grant 28
Beardstown 69, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 38
Belleville East 75, Granite City 36
Bensenville (Fenton) 52, Larkin 46
Bloomington 68, Richwoods 65
Bloomington Central Catholic 84, Champaign St. Thomas More 76
Bogan 71, Kenwood 68
Bolingbrook 92, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 87
Bowen 56, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 45
Breese Central 45, Bethalto Civic Memorial 35
Brooks Academy 54, Lindblom 51
Brother Rice 85, Oak Lawn Richards 83, 3OT
Brownstown – St. Elmo 56, Ramsey 52
Brussels 56, Jacksonville ISD 20
Carterville 67, Hamilton County 59
Centralia 60, Triad 43
Century 75, Anna-Jonesboro 72
Cerro Gordo 49, Blue Ridge 43
Champaign Central 61, Normal West 46
Charleston 58, Mt. Zion 42
Chicago ( SSICP) 53, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 51
Chicago ( SSICP) 78, Air Force Academy 70
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 91, Chicago Little Village 88
Chicago Ag Science 67, Fenger 53
Chicago CICS-Longwood 68, Julian 39
Chicago Christian 71, Kankakee (McNamara) 35
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 79, Rich Central 41
Chicago King 54, Hubbard 44
Christopher 51, Zeigler-Royalton 36
Cisne 60, Centralia Christ Our Rock 34
Cissna Park 60, S. Newton, Ind. 46
Clemente 77, Coventry Christian, Pa. 73
Colfax Ridgeview 43, Heyworth 38
Cullom Tri-Point 61, Illinois Lutheran 41
Curie 74, Hyde Park 53
Danville Schlarman 75, Chrisman 72
De La Salle 73, Providence-St. Mel 36
DePaul College Prep 75, St. Francis de Sales 36
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 48, Sangamon Valley 40
Decatur MacArthur 63, Eisenhower 58
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 75, Fisher 44
Dixon 56, North Boone 40
Downers North 62, Lyons 57, OT
Downers South 56, Addison Trail 31
Downs Tri-Valley 51, Flanagan 45
Dunbar 86, Tilden 22
East Dubuque 50, River Ridge/Scales Mound 44
East St. Louis 78, Alton 57
Edwardsville 63, Highland 23
Effingham 69, Taylorville 53
Effingham St. Anthony 62, Neoga 34
El Paso-Gridley 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 52, St. Edward 42
Elmwood Park 72, Westmont 61
Elverado 58, Agape Christian 51
Eureka 79, Putnam County 50
Evergreen Park 84, Stagg 81
Fairbury Prairie Central 56, Gilman Iroquois West 28
Fenwick 80, Montini 50
Fithian Oakwood 50, Catlin (Salt Fork) 45
Freeburg 45, Salem 28
Freeport (Aquin) 52, Durand 48
Galena 47, Gurnee Warren 45
Galesburg 51, Morton 43
Geneva 58, Hersey 49
Goreville 56, Sesser-Valier 48
Grant Park 57, Beecher 35
Hardin County 67, Galatia 45
Harper 66, Englewood Excel 63
Harvey Thornton 55, Homewood-Flossmoor 43
Havana 61, Hartsburg-Emden 41
Hinsdale South 51, Willowbrook 50
Hirsch 55, Chicago Washington 51
IC Catholic 57, Aurora Christian 46
Illinois Valley Central 57, Brimfield 48
Jerseyville Jersey 60, Piasa Southwestern 31
Johnston City 51, Bluford Webber 29
Joliet Central 67, Minooka 40
Joliet West 52, Yorkville 37
Kankakee 66, Crete-Monee 41
Kelly 61, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 26
Kewanee 66, Orion 41
Knoxville 55, Rock Island Alleman 42
Lake Forest 46, Lakes Community 37
Lake Park 52, Conant 39
Lanark Eastland 71, Forreston 37
Latin 56, Elgin Academy 54
Lincoln Way Central 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 59
Lisle 54, Coal City 41
Litchfield 51, East Alton-Wood River 26
Loyola 47, Mt. Carmel 31
Madison 62, Teutopolis 55
Manteno 78, Peotone 58
Marengo 54, Richmond-Burton 34
Massac County 75, Cobden 58
Metea Valley 62, Waukegan 49
Metro-East Lutheran 61, Columbia 43
Milford 46, Hoopeston Area High School 41
Monmouth United 71, Galva 57
Monticello 55, Clinton 18
Morgan Park 61, Corliss 58
Morris 48, Pontiac 45
Moweaqua Central A&M 82, Altamont 59
Mt. Carmel 56, Princeton, Ind. 46
Mt. Pulaski 64, Stanford Olympia 56
Murphysboro/Elverado 44, West Frankfort 43
Nashville 46, Greenville 17
Newton 62, Hutsonville High School 31
Niles Notre Dame 49, Fremd 44
Niles West 54, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 28
Nokomis 56, Edinburg (Coop) BK 26
Normal Community 45, Champaign Centennial 41
Normal University 52, Chatham Glenwood 50
North-Mac 62, Hillsboro 48
Oak Forest 33, Sandburg 23
Oak Park River Forest 72, Proviso West 62
Okawville 65, Waltonville 32
Olney (Richland County) 52, Fairfield 51
Oswego East 67, Plainfield South 44
Ottawa 75, Princeton 51
Ottawa Marquette 55, Earlville 44, OT
Pana 78, Macon Meridian 65
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, St. Joseph-Ogden 42
Pecatonica 51, Lena-Winslow 42
Peoria Christian 69, Canton 58
Peoria Notre Dame 60, Peoria Manual 58
Phillips 81, Kennedy 43
Plainfield Central 76, Plainfield North 63
Plano 81, Hinckley-Big Rock 39
Pope County 49, Norris City (NCOE) 38
Prospect 48, Maine West 44
Quincy Notre Dame 49, Fremd 44
Red Hill 55, Oblong 42
Reed-Custer 66, Wilmington 62
Rich South 87, Thornridge 72
Riverside-Brookfield 67, Aurora Central Catholic 53
Roanoke-Benson 66, Fieldcrest 53
Rockridge 73, Bureau Valley 21
Romeoville 50, Aurora (West Aurora) 43
Roxana 54, Waterloo Gibault 27
Seneca 43, Newark 41
Serena 64, Henry 53
Shelbyville 69, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 48
Simeon 70, Chicago Vocational 40
South County 51, Gillespie 37
St. Anne 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 62
St. Bede 52, Erie/Prophetstown 49
St. Charles North 42, Batavia 36
St. Ignatius 65, Marmion 45
St. Rita 53, Westchester St. Joseph 47
Steeleville 50, Red Bud 34
Sterling 78, Byron 46
Sterling Newman 75, Kewanee 56
Stevenson 59, Libertyville 50
Streamwood 77, Bartlett 70
Streator 64, Herscher 53
Sycamore 73, Stillman Valley 37
Tremont 58, LeRoy 53
Trenton Wesclin 58, Carlyle 48
Trico 42, Vienna 26
Tuscola 67, Tolono Unity 58
Urbana 66, Danville 49
Villa Grove/Heritage 64, Tri-County 47
Waterloo 41, Staunton 31
Wayne City 75, Gallatin County 39
West Carroll 51, River Ridge 18
Winnebago 91, Oregon 67
Woodlawn 62, Flora 31
Woodstock 56, Harvard 46
York 53, Glenbard West 25
Chester Tournament=
Chester 85, Shawnee 24
Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 66, Valmeyer 45
Hancock County Tournament=
Keokuk, Iowa 51, Illini West (Carthage) 36
Warsaw West Hancock 58, Mendon Unity 20
Neuqua Valley High School Tournament=
Oswego 67, Plainfield East 44
Sangamon County Tournament=
Calvary 48, Athens 43
Pleasant Plains 51, Williamsville 42
Riverton 58, Buffalo Tri-City 38
Winchester Tournament=
Calhoun 51, Jacksonville Routt 45
Camp Point Central 59, Carrollton 43
North Greene 49, Pleasant Hill 20
Winchester (West Central) 68, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amboy 57, Forreston 39
Amundsen 59, Chicago (Alcott) 22
Argo 70, Shepard 35
Aurora (East) 57, West Chicago 45
Aurora (West Aurora) 42, Romeoville 36
Barrington 55, Schaumburg 41
Bartlett 72, Streamwood 55
Belleville West 65, Belleville East 45
Belvidere North 66, Rockford East 38
Benton 32, Herrin 23
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 59, Joliet Catholic 48
Blue Island Eisenhower 50, Oak Lawn Richards 48
Buffalo Grove 36, Rolling Meadows 22
Buffalo Tri-City 59, South Fork 16
Burlington Central 41, Prairie Ridge 30
Byron 54, Oregon 50
Carterville 57, DuQuoin 30
Cary-Grove 42, Algonquin (Jacobs) 25
Centralia 56, Columbia 45
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 48, Prosser 18
Chicago (Jones) 53, Northside Prep 15
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 15
Chicago Academy 34, Raby 31
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 54, Rich Central 19
Chicago-University 26, Francis Parker 20
Christian Liberty Academy 51, Kirkland Hiawatha 18
Cissna Park 42, S. Newton, Ind. 31
Clifton Central 50, Manteno 19
Crystal Lake South 41, McHenry 33
Cullom Tri-Point 55, St. Anne 26
Danville 46, Rantoul 34
DeKalb 56, Naperville Neuqua Valley 44
Downers South 56, Addison Trail 31
Dundee-Crown 57, Crystal Lake Central 35
Edwardsville 58, Collinsville 27
Eldorado 51, Massac County 40
Elk Grove 45, Prospect 33
Elverado 53, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 39
Freeburg 48, Marissa/Coulterville 35
Freeport 51, Belvidere 31
Fremd 71, Hoffman Estates 15
Gallatin County 49, Century 22
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49, Rockford Christian 43
Glenbard East 57, Elgin 34
Grant 49, Lakes Community 35
Grayslake North 50, North Chicago 48
Hersey 53, Wheeling 36
Hillcrest 69, Thornton Fractional South 46
Hinsdale South 51, Willowbrook 50
Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Lincoln-Way East 34
Hononegah 62, Machesney Park Harlem 45
Hope Academy 64, Josephinum 29
Huntley 33, Hampshire 27
Illini Bluffs 58, Elmwood 38
Johnston City 55, Galatia 46
Joliet Central 67, Minooka 40
Joliet West 54, Yorkville 40
Juarez 41, Chicago (Austin) 15
Kankakee 84, Crete-Monee 62
Kankakee Trinity Academy 25, Kankakee Grace Christian 23
Larkin 53, Bensenville (Fenton) 44
Lemont 62, Reavis 55
Lincoln Way West 66, Lincoln Way Central 41
Lockport 55, Sandburg 52
Loyola 54, Regina 13
Lyons 40, Downers North 34
Marion 46, Carbondale 36
Metamora 59, Canton 28
Montini 79, De La Salle 44
Morgan Park Academy 48, Elgin Academy 19
Mother McAuley 48, St. Laurence 31
Mt. Carmel 66, Robinson 38
Mundelein 62, Lake Forest Academy 37
Murphysboro/Elverado 56, Trico 47
Naperville Central 46, Metea Valley 43
Naperville North 40, Waubonsie Valley 26
New Trier 56, Niles West 16
Oak Forest 55, Tinley Park 41
Oak Lawn Community 51, Evergreen Park 39
Oneida (ROWVA) 55, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 53
Orr 42, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 34
Oswego 65, Plainfield East 45
Ottawa 33, LaSalle-Peru 31
Palatine 46, Conant 37
Payton 55, North Lawndale 20
Peoria Notre Dame 49, Illinois Valley Central 34
Pinckneyville 61, Sparta 21
Plainfield North 57, Plainfield Central 41
Plainfield South 48, Oswego East 22
Plano 43, Morris 30
Pope County 72, Dongola 21
Putnam County 44, Indian Creek 33
Quad Cities 40, Tri-State Christian 29
Quincy Notre Dame 54, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 53
Rich South 68, Thornridge 33
Rickover Naval 41, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 35
Rock Falls 75, North Boone 26
Rockford Auburn 70, Rockford Guilford 51
Rockford Boylan 71, Rockford Jefferson 27
Rockford Lutheran 42, Stillman Valley 41
Sandwich 51, Rochelle 33
Skokie (Ida Crown) 38, CICS-Northtown 15
St. Ignatius 58, Providence 42
Stagg 55, Andrew 36
Steinmetz 45, Chicago (Disney II) 13
Sterling Newman 50, Princeton 24
Sycamore 59, Kaneland 27
Thornwood 66, Rich East 38
Urbana 54, Gilman Iroquois West 23
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 80, Chrisman 20
Wauconda 44, Round Lake 28
Westinghouse 64, Lincoln Park 49
Whitney Young 57, Chicago Marshall 54
Willows 35, Aurora Math-Science 23
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 44, Martinsville 38
Winnebago 53, Mendota 41
Woodlands Academy 31, North Shore Country Day 23
York 53, Glenbard West 25
Central Southeastern Tournament=
Illini West (Carthage) 50, Quincy 32
Lewistown 87, Liberty 56
North Greene Tournament=
Greenfield-Northwestern 57, Brussels 30
Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 50, South County 28
Winchester (West Central) 62, Barry (Western) 43
