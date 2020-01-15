Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 42, Western Wayne 39
Academy Park 62, Interboro 29
Academy of the New Church 66, Friends Central 49
Allderdice 54, Pittsburgh Obama 48
Allentown Allen 59, Emmaus 45
Allentown Central Catholic 69, Allentown Dieruff 66
Ambridge 50, Quaker Valley 47
Apollo-Ridge 63, Propel Braddock Hills 52
Armstrong 44, Indiana 42
Bangor 67, Notre Dame-Green Pond 65
Beaver Falls 57, Aliquippa 36
Belle Vernon 76, Elizabeth Forward 62
Bensalem 63, Central Bucks East 59
Bethel Park 83, Baldwin 57
Bethlehem Catholic 51, Whitehall 41
Bethlehem Liberty 48, East Stroudsburg South 46, OT
Bishop Canevin 73, Avella 60
Bishop Shanahan 58, West Chester Henderson 53
Blackhawk 51, Beaver Area 42
Boyertown 70, Pottsgrove 45
Brashear 71, Westinghouse 64
Brownsville 55, Bethlehem Center 42
Butler 80, Seneca Valley 66
California 75, Bentworth 67
Cambridge Springs 59, Eisenhower 35
Cameron County 74, Galeton 28
Camp Hill Trinity 65, East Pennsboro 58
Carlynton 59, Fort Cherry 31
Carrick 49, Perry Traditional Academy 40
Cedar Cliff 51, Palmyra 44
Central Bucks West 47, Central Bucks South 40
Central Valley 65, Hopewell 43
Chartiers Valley 74, West Allegheny 57
Chartiers-Houston 62, Carmichaels 58
Cheltenham 71, Abington 65
Chester 74, Chichester 60
Christopher Dock 58, Holy Ghost Prep 43
Church Farm School 60, MAST Charter 29
Clemente, Ill. 77, Coventry Christian 73
Coatesville 71, Avon Grove 54
Cochranton 54, Union City 49
Collegium Charter School 57, Bristol 49
Columbia 56, Garden Spot 49
Conestoga 59, Springfield Delco 36
Conestoga Valley 71, Ephrata 57
Conneaut Area 66, Slippery Rock 54
Constitution 61, Sankofa Freedom 60
Coudersport 57, Otto-Eldred 41
Council Rock South 46, Council Rock North 40
Crestwood 41, Wilkes-Barre Area 40, OT
Cristo Rey 82, Girard College 62
Deer Lakes 62, Shady Side Academy 52
Delco Christian 53, Lower Moreland 46
Downingtown East 60, Downingtown West 55
Dunmore 73, Forest City 45
Easton 93, Stroudsburg 52
Elk County Catholic 64, Curwensville 4
Ellwood City 57, Elwood City Riverside 50
Episcopal Academy 46, Haverford School 34
Erie McDowell 67, Meadville 42
Fairview 76, Erie First Christian Academy 51
Farrell 45, Lakeview 38
Fels 65, Freire Charter 61
First Love Christian 57, Youngs. East, Ohio 38
Fox Chapel 49, Connellsville 28
Frankford 73, Imhotep Charter 34
Franklin Regional 71, Kiski Area 54
Franklin Towne Charter 73, Rush 50
GAMP 68, Parkway West 42
Garnet Valley 68, Marple Newtown 49
General McLane 44, Oil City 30
George School 58, Friends Select 45
Germantown Academy 70, Penn Charter 58
Girard 53, Rocky Grove 50
Grace Academy, Md. 75, Northumberland Christian 68, OT
Gratz 80, Mastery Charter North 52
Great Valley 40, Oxford 33
Greater Johnstown 82, Tyrone 73
Grove City 56, Franklin 42
Hampton 42, Mars 37
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 77, Lower Dauphin 60
Harriton 54, Haverford 51
Hazleton Area 56, Dallas 55
Hempfield Area 68, Greater Latrobe 66
Hershey 50, Mechanicsburg 44
Highlands 81, Derry 59
Hill Freedman 77, Motivation 56
Holy Redeemer 70, Lake-Lehman 64
Imani Christian Academy 95, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 82
Jeannette 75, Serra Catholic 47
Johnsonburg 48, Brockway 45
KIPP Dubois 87, Edison 72
Kennard-Dale 52, Pequea Valley 43
Kennedy Catholic 51, Erie Cathedral Prep 45
Kensington 78, Dobbins 43
Knoch 83, Freeport 59
Lackawanna Trail 61, Montrose 48
Lakeland 46, Riverside 43
Lampeter-Strasburg 57, Cocalico 41
Lancaster Catholic 60, Donegal 40
Lancaster Christian 70, High Point 49
Lancaster Country Day 66, Lebanon Catholic 50
Lancaster McCaskey 62, Cedar Crest 48
Laurel 62, Shenango 38
Laurel Highlands 70, Albert Gallatin 61
Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 57
Life Center Academy, N.J. 69, Solebury 59
Lincoln Park Charter 46, Neshannock 39
Linville Hill 82, Conestoga Christian 72
Lower Merion 64, Penncrest 40
Malvern Prep 77, Springside Chestnut Hill 59
Manheim Central 62, Solanco 46
Manheim Township 66, Penn Manor 36
Maplewood 70, Jamestown 48
Mastery Charter South 57, Julia R Masterman 55
McKeesport 65, Gateway 52
Mercyhurst Prep 86, Northwestern 39
Methacton 64, Phoenixville 20
Mid Valley 50, Old Forge 31
Monessen 82, Mapletown 42
Montour 60, Moon 50
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 60, Shipley 51
Moravian Academy 67, Palisades 63
Morrisville 47, Jenkintown 42
Mount Calvary 56, York Country Day 36
Mount Lebanon 63, Upper St. Clair 56
Mount Pleasant 51, Yough 46
Mountain View 71, Elk Lake 56
Muncy 51, Montgomery 40
Nanticoke Area 62, Wyoming Valley West 52
Neumann 85, Benton 35
New Brighton 70, Freedom Area 67
New Hope-Solebury 72, Calvary Christian 66
Norristown 67, Upper Perkiomen 38
North Allegheny 52, North Hills 29
North East 50, Conneaut, Ohio 48
North Pocono 66, Delaware Valley 59
Northern Lebanon 59, Octorara 52
Oley Valley 56, Tulpehocken 42
Oswayo 57, Austin 55
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 56, Sewickley Academy Panthers 38
Overbrook 66, Philadelphia George Washington 57
Palmerton 63, Northwestern Lehigh 51
Parkway Center City 70, Parkway Northwest 58
Penn Hills 70, Woodland Hills 46
Penn Treaty 78, Sayre Area 67
Penn-Trafford 64, Norwin 38
Pennridge 52, North Penn 44
Pennsbury 72, Neshaminy 64
Peters Township 55, Canon-McMillan 46
Philadelphia Academy Charter 79, Maritime Academy 78
Philadelphia MC&S 81, Audenried 72
Philadelphia Northeast 65, Tacony Academy 56
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 87, Father Judge 31
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 78, Pine-Richland 69
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 75, Eden Christian 54
Pittsburgh North Catholic 95, Avonworth 47
Pittston Area 46, Berwick 40
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 65, Hatboro-Horsham 39
Pocono Mountain West 41, Northampton 40
Pope John Paul II 71, Owen J Roberts 47
Port Allegany 57, Northern Potter 47
Propel Andrew Street 59, Propel Montour High School 17
Quigley Catholic 78, Rochester 58
Ridgway 45, Dubois Central Catholic 26
Ringgold 58, South Park 48
Roxborough 74, Strawberry Mansion 54
SLA Beeber 55, Mastery Charter North 39
Salisbury 52, Catasauqua 48
Science Leadership Center City 57, Mariana Bracetti 52
Scranton Holy Cross 67, Carbondale 32
Scranton Prep 54, West Scranton 44
Seneca 55, Iroquois 31
Seton-LaSalle 71, Keystone Oaks 34
Shaler 78, Plum 60
Sharon 58, Greenville 46
Sharpsville 74, George Jr. Republic 31
Sheffield M/hs 66, Tidioute Charter 22
Shenandoah Valley 46, Lourdes Regional 37
Shippensburg 56, Boiling Springs 42
Souderton 62, Quakertown 53
South Allegheny 57, East Allegheny 43
South Fayette 71, Trinity 60
South Philadelphia 63, West Philadelphia 50
South Side 49, Burgettstown 47
Southmoreland 56, Frazier 49
Spring-Ford 66, Pottstown 44
Springdale 60, Riverview 49
St. Marys 77, Punxsutawney 49
Sto-Rox 79, Northgate 55
Strath Haven 55, Ridley 50
String Theory Schools 51, Philadelphia Central 43
Summit Academy 74, Winchester Thurston 72
Susquehanna 43, Blue Ridge 34
Susquehanna Township 82, Red Land 20
Swenson 75, Randolph 54
The Christian Academy 74, Plumstead Christian 30
The Hill School 71, Perkiomen School 63
Thomas Jefferson 70, West Mifflin 36
Titusville 44, Harbor Creek 42
Tunkhannock 53, Hanover Area 49, OT
Union Area 53, Western Beaver County 33
Uniontown 90, Waynesburg Central 70
Unionville 40, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 22
Upper Darby 56, Radnor 51
Upper Dublin 52, Springfield Montco 36
Upper Merion 64, Perkiomen Valley 60
Valley 49, Burrell 43
Valley View 63, Scranton 53
Vincentian Academy 92, Cornell 61
Wallenpaupack 53, Honesdale 42
Warren 55, Fort Leboeuf 48
Warwick 69, Lebanon 50
Washington 59, McGuffey 51
West Greene 53, Jefferson-Morgan 46
West Middlesex 49, Reynolds 46
West Shore 59, Christian School of York 31
Westtown 87, Abington Friends 54
Wilmington 44, Mercer 36
Wissahickon 43, Upper Moreland 39
Wyoming Area 61, Northwest Area 56
Wyoming Seminary 66, MMI Prep 32
Youngsville 60, Saegertown 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 54, Cheltenham 29
Academy Park 69, Interboro 50
Allderdice 76, Pittsburgh Obama 27
Antietam 53, Kutztown 31
Archbishop Wood 66, Cardinal O’Hara 43
Athens 60, Williamson 15
Avonworth 45, Keystone Oaks 34
Bellwood-Antis 76, Claysburg-Kimmel 44
Berks Catholic 46, Conrad Weiser 28
Bethlehem Catholic 73, Whitehall 38
Bethlehem Liberty 57, East Stroudsburg South 45
Blacklick Valley 51, North Star 43
Blue Mountain 35, Pine Grove 28
Camp Hill 60, Milton Hershey 38
Canton 52, North Penn/Liberty 32
Carrick 45, Perry Traditional Academy 37
Catasauqua 39, Salisbury 36
Cedar Cliff 41, Palmyra 34, OT
Central Bucks West 55, Central Bucks South 22
Chartiers-Houston 44, Waynesburg Central 24
Christian School of York 54, West Shore 27
Clairton 55, South Allegheny 38
Cocalico 49, Lampeter-Strasburg 47
Collegium Charter School 55, Phil-Montgomery Christian 20
Cowanesque Valley 51, Sayre Area 29
Cristo Rey 56, Little Flower 52
Danville 53, Central Mountain 31
Dubois 43, Clearfield 31
Dubois Central Catholic 42, Ridgway 40
Elk County Catholic 27, Curwensville 14
Emmaus 46, Allentown Allen 42
Ephrata 68, Conestoga Valley 38
Fleetwood 33, Schuylkill Valley 27
Franklin Regional 45, Kiski Area 27
Garden Spot 49, Columbia 39
George School 45, Friends Select 18
Germantown Academy 48, Baldwin 26
Governor Mifflin 58, Reading 32
Great Valley 36, Oxford 28
Greater Latrobe 44, Penn-Trafford 41
Greenwood 56, Millersburg 10
Hanover Area 81, MMI Prep 44
Hazleton Area 64, Wyoming Valley West 41
Hun, N.J. 68, Freire Charter 37
Huntingdon 45, Bald Eagle Area 31
Indiana 45, Armstrong 42
James Buchanan 39, Big Spring 31
Jim Thorpe 60, North Schuylkill 39
Juniata 54, Line Mountain 37
Juniata Valley 80, Moshannon Valley 10
Kennard-Dale 56, Pequea Valley 47
Lancaster Catholic 75, Donegal 50
MAST Charter 35, Calvary Christian 34
Manheim Central 46, Solanco 41
Marian Catholic 41, Williams Valley 38
Mechanicsburg 45, Hershey 36
Mercersburg Academy 33, Holton Arms, Md. 32
Methacton 65, Phoenixville 26
Meyersdale 52, Johnstown Christian 24
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 60, Shipley 51
Moravian Academy 58, Palisades 45
Morrisville 35, Delco Christian 30
Nazareth Area 63, Pocono Mountain East 31
Neshaminy 44, Pennsbury 42
Northeast Bradford 60, North Penn-Mansfield 51
Northern Lebanon 54, Octorara 17
Northern York 40, Greencastle Antrim 25
Northwestern Lehigh 41, Palmerton 25
Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Bangor 35
Owen J Roberts 53, Pope John Paul II 26
Penn Charter 60, Notre Dame 30
Penncrest 55, Lower Merion 48
Pennridge 64, North Penn 61
Penns Valley 66, Philipsburg-Osceola 28
Perkiomen Valley 62, Upper Merion 13
Philadelphia High School for Girls 56, Fels 35
Philadelphia West Catholic 74, Archbishop Ryan 44
Pittston Area 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 48
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 76, Hatboro-Horsham 32
Portage Area 78, Ferndale 16
Pottsgrove 40, Boyertown 22
Prep Charter 59, Philadelphia George Washington 38
Purchase Line 54, Saltsburg 49
Ridley 50, Strath Haven 33
Saucon Valley 33, Pen Argyl 29
Shade 57, Berlin-Brothersvalley 43
Shamokin 51, Mifflinburg 43
Shenandoah Valley 38, Lourdes Regional 22
Shikellamy 41, Jersey Shore 34
Shippensburg 56, Boiling Springs 28
Souderton 41, Quakertown 25
Southern Lehigh 36, Northern Lehigh 32
Spring-Ford 87, Pottstown 15
Springfield Delco 43, Conestoga 31
St. Marys 58, Kane Area 38
Stroudsburg 44, Easton 31
Susquehanna Township 61, Red Land 31
Tamaqua 72, Panther Valley 40
Towanda 59, Wellsboro 50
Tri-Valley 48, Weatherly 33
Twin Valley 66, Exeter 34
Tyrone 56, Central Martinsburg 44
Unionville 45, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 40
Upper Darby 56, Radnor 51
Upper Dublin 67, Springfield Montco 12
Vincentian Academy 74, Brentwood 49
Warwick 50, Lebanon 19
West Chester Rustin 56, Kennett 41
Westinghouse 54, Brashear 22
Westtown 48, Abington Friends 46
William Tennent 42, Harry S. Truman 39
Williamsburg 68, West Branch 31
Williamsport 59, Lewisburg 44
Windber 54, Conemaugh Valley 23
Woodland Hills 46, Penn Hills 45
Wyalusing 44, Troy 28
Wyomissing 54, Brandywine Heights 33___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/