Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 42, Western Wayne 39

Academy Park 62, Interboro 29

Academy of the New Church 66, Friends Central 49

Allderdice 54, Pittsburgh Obama 48

Allentown Allen 59, Emmaus 45

Allentown Central Catholic 69, Allentown Dieruff 66

Ambridge 50, Quaker Valley 47

Apollo-Ridge 63, Propel Braddock Hills 52

Armstrong 44, Indiana 42

Bangor 67, Notre Dame-Green Pond 65

Beaver Falls 57, Aliquippa 36

Belle Vernon 76, Elizabeth Forward 62

Bensalem 63, Central Bucks East 59

Bethel Park 83, Baldwin 57

Bethlehem Catholic 51, Whitehall 41

Bethlehem Liberty 48, East Stroudsburg South 46, OT

Bishop Canevin 73, Avella 60

Bishop Shanahan 58, West Chester Henderson 53

Blackhawk 51, Beaver Area 42

Boyertown 70, Pottsgrove 45

Brashear 71, Westinghouse 64

Brownsville 55, Bethlehem Center 42

Butler 80, Seneca Valley 66

California 75, Bentworth 67

Cambridge Springs 59, Eisenhower 35

Cameron County 74, Galeton 28

Camp Hill Trinity 65, East Pennsboro 58

Carlynton 59, Fort Cherry 31

Carrick 49, Perry Traditional Academy 40

Cedar Cliff 51, Palmyra 44

Central Bucks West 47, Central Bucks South 40

Central Valley 65, Hopewell 43

Chartiers Valley 74, West Allegheny 57

Chartiers-Houston 62, Carmichaels 58

Cheltenham 71, Abington 65

Chester 74, Chichester 60

Christopher Dock 58, Holy Ghost Prep 43

Church Farm School 60, MAST Charter 29

Clemente, Ill. 77, Coventry Christian 73

Coatesville 71, Avon Grove 54

Cochranton 54, Union City 49

Collegium Charter School 57, Bristol 49

Columbia 56, Garden Spot 49

Conestoga 59, Springfield Delco 36

Conestoga Valley 71, Ephrata 57

Conneaut Area 66, Slippery Rock 54

Constitution 61, Sankofa Freedom 60

Coudersport 57, Otto-Eldred 41

Council Rock South 46, Council Rock North 40

Crestwood 41, Wilkes-Barre Area 40, OT

Cristo Rey 82, Girard College 62

Deer Lakes 62, Shady Side Academy 52

Delco Christian 53, Lower Moreland 46

Downingtown East 60, Downingtown West 55

Dunmore 73, Forest City 45

Easton 93, Stroudsburg 52

Elk County Catholic 64, Curwensville 4

Ellwood City 57, Elwood City Riverside 50

Episcopal Academy 46, Haverford School 34

Erie McDowell 67, Meadville 42

Fairview 76, Erie First Christian Academy 51

Farrell 45, Lakeview 38

Fels 65, Freire Charter 61

First Love Christian 57, Youngs. East, Ohio 38

Fox Chapel 49, Connellsville 28

Frankford 73, Imhotep Charter 34

Franklin Regional 71, Kiski Area 54

Franklin Towne Charter 73, Rush 50

GAMP 68, Parkway West 42

Garnet Valley 68, Marple Newtown 49

General McLane 44, Oil City 30

George School 58, Friends Select 45

Germantown Academy 70, Penn Charter 58

Girard 53, Rocky Grove 50

Grace Academy, Md. 75, Northumberland Christian 68, OT

Gratz 80, Mastery Charter North 52

Great Valley 40, Oxford 33

Greater Johnstown 82, Tyrone 73

Grove City 56, Franklin 42

Hampton 42, Mars 37

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 77, Lower Dauphin 60

Harriton 54, Haverford 51

Hazleton Area 56, Dallas 55

Hempfield Area 68, Greater Latrobe 66

Hershey 50, Mechanicsburg 44

Highlands 81, Derry 59

Hill Freedman 77, Motivation 56

Holy Redeemer 70, Lake-Lehman 64

Imani Christian Academy 95, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 82

Jeannette 75, Serra Catholic 47

Johnsonburg 48, Brockway 45

KIPP Dubois 87, Edison 72

Kennard-Dale 52, Pequea Valley 43

Kennedy Catholic 51, Erie Cathedral Prep 45

Kensington 78, Dobbins 43

Knoch 83, Freeport 59

Lackawanna Trail 61, Montrose 48

Lakeland 46, Riverside 43

Lampeter-Strasburg 57, Cocalico 41

Lancaster Catholic 60, Donegal 40

Lancaster Christian 70, High Point 49

Lancaster Country Day 66, Lebanon Catholic 50

Lancaster McCaskey 62, Cedar Crest 48

Laurel 62, Shenango 38

Laurel Highlands 70, Albert Gallatin 61

Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 57

Life Center Academy, N.J. 69, Solebury 59

Lincoln Park Charter 46, Neshannock 39

Linville Hill 82, Conestoga Christian 72

Lower Merion 64, Penncrest 40

Malvern Prep 77, Springside Chestnut Hill 59

Manheim Central 62, Solanco 46

Manheim Township 66, Penn Manor 36

Maplewood 70, Jamestown 48

Mastery Charter South 57, Julia R Masterman 55

McKeesport 65, Gateway 52

Mercyhurst Prep 86, Northwestern 39

Methacton 64, Phoenixville 20

Mid Valley 50, Old Forge 31

Monessen 82, Mapletown 42

Montour 60, Moon 50

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 60, Shipley 51

Moravian Academy 67, Palisades 63

Morrisville 47, Jenkintown 42

Mount Calvary 56, York Country Day 36

Mount Lebanon 63, Upper St. Clair 56

Mount Pleasant 51, Yough 46

Mountain View 71, Elk Lake 56

Muncy 51, Montgomery 40

Nanticoke Area 62, Wyoming Valley West 52

Neumann 85, Benton 35

New Brighton 70, Freedom Area 67

New Hope-Solebury 72, Calvary Christian 66

Norristown 67, Upper Perkiomen 38

North Allegheny 52, North Hills 29

North East 50, Conneaut, Ohio 48

North Pocono 66, Delaware Valley 59

Northern Lebanon 59, Octorara 52

Oley Valley 56, Tulpehocken 42

Oswayo 57, Austin 55

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 56, Sewickley Academy Panthers 38

Overbrook 66, Philadelphia George Washington 57

Palmerton 63, Northwestern Lehigh 51

Parkway Center City 70, Parkway Northwest 58

Penn Hills 70, Woodland Hills 46

Penn Treaty 78, Sayre Area 67

Penn-Trafford 64, Norwin 38

Pennridge 52, North Penn 44

Pennsbury 72, Neshaminy 64

Peters Township 55, Canon-McMillan 46

Philadelphia Academy Charter 79, Maritime Academy 78

Philadelphia MC&S 81, Audenried 72

Philadelphia Northeast 65, Tacony Academy 56

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 87, Father Judge 31

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 78, Pine-Richland 69

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 75, Eden Christian 54

Pittsburgh North Catholic 95, Avonworth 47

Pittston Area 46, Berwick 40

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 65, Hatboro-Horsham 39

Pocono Mountain West 41, Northampton 40

Pope John Paul II 71, Owen J Roberts 47

Port Allegany 57, Northern Potter 47

Propel Andrew Street 59, Propel Montour High School 17

Quigley Catholic 78, Rochester 58

Ridgway 45, Dubois Central Catholic 26

Ringgold 58, South Park 48

Roxborough 74, Strawberry Mansion 54

SLA Beeber 55, Mastery Charter North 39

Salisbury 52, Catasauqua 48

Science Leadership Center City 57, Mariana Bracetti 52

Scranton Holy Cross 67, Carbondale 32

Scranton Prep 54, West Scranton 44

Seneca 55, Iroquois 31

Seton-LaSalle 71, Keystone Oaks 34

Shaler 78, Plum 60

Sharon 58, Greenville 46

Sharpsville 74, George Jr. Republic 31

Sheffield M/hs 66, Tidioute Charter 22

Shenandoah Valley 46, Lourdes Regional 37

Shippensburg 56, Boiling Springs 42

Souderton 62, Quakertown 53

South Allegheny 57, East Allegheny 43

South Fayette 71, Trinity 60

South Philadelphia 63, West Philadelphia 50

South Side 49, Burgettstown 47

Southmoreland 56, Frazier 49

Spring-Ford 66, Pottstown 44

Springdale 60, Riverview 49

St. Marys 77, Punxsutawney 49

Sto-Rox 79, Northgate 55

Strath Haven 55, Ridley 50

String Theory Schools 51, Philadelphia Central 43

Summit Academy 74, Winchester Thurston 72

Susquehanna 43, Blue Ridge 34

Susquehanna Township 82, Red Land 20

Swenson 75, Randolph 54

The Christian Academy 74, Plumstead Christian 30

The Hill School 71, Perkiomen School 63

Thomas Jefferson 70, West Mifflin 36

Titusville 44, Harbor Creek 42

Tunkhannock 53, Hanover Area 49, OT

Union Area 53, Western Beaver County 33

Uniontown 90, Waynesburg Central 70

Unionville 40, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 22

Upper Darby 56, Radnor 51

Upper Dublin 52, Springfield Montco 36

Upper Merion 64, Perkiomen Valley 60

Valley 49, Burrell 43

Valley View 63, Scranton 53

Vincentian Academy 92, Cornell 61

Wallenpaupack 53, Honesdale 42

Warren 55, Fort Leboeuf 48

Warwick 69, Lebanon 50

Washington 59, McGuffey 51

West Greene 53, Jefferson-Morgan 46

West Middlesex 49, Reynolds 46

West Shore 59, Christian School of York 31

Westtown 87, Abington Friends 54

Wilmington 44, Mercer 36

Wissahickon 43, Upper Moreland 39

Wyoming Area 61, Northwest Area 56

Wyoming Seminary 66, MMI Prep 32

Youngsville 60, Saegertown 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 54, Cheltenham 29

Academy Park 69, Interboro 50

Allderdice 76, Pittsburgh Obama 27

Antietam 53, Kutztown 31

Archbishop Wood 66, Cardinal O’Hara 43

Athens 60, Williamson 15

Avonworth 45, Keystone Oaks 34

Bellwood-Antis 76, Claysburg-Kimmel 44

Berks Catholic 46, Conrad Weiser 28

Bethlehem Catholic 73, Whitehall 38

Bethlehem Liberty 57, East Stroudsburg South 45

Blacklick Valley 51, North Star 43

Blue Mountain 35, Pine Grove 28

Camp Hill 60, Milton Hershey 38

Canton 52, North Penn/Liberty 32

Carrick 45, Perry Traditional Academy 37

Catasauqua 39, Salisbury 36

Cedar Cliff 41, Palmyra 34, OT

Central Bucks West 55, Central Bucks South 22

Chartiers-Houston 44, Waynesburg Central 24

Christian School of York 54, West Shore 27

Clairton 55, South Allegheny 38

Cocalico 49, Lampeter-Strasburg 47

Collegium Charter School 55, Phil-Montgomery Christian 20

Cowanesque Valley 51, Sayre Area 29

Cristo Rey 56, Little Flower 52

Danville 53, Central Mountain 31

Dubois 43, Clearfield 31

Dubois Central Catholic 42, Ridgway 40

Elk County Catholic 27, Curwensville 14

Emmaus 46, Allentown Allen 42

Ephrata 68, Conestoga Valley 38

Fleetwood 33, Schuylkill Valley 27

Franklin Regional 45, Kiski Area 27

Garden Spot 49, Columbia 39

George School 45, Friends Select 18

Germantown Academy 48, Baldwin 26

Governor Mifflin 58, Reading 32

Great Valley 36, Oxford 28

Greater Latrobe 44, Penn-Trafford 41

Greenwood 56, Millersburg 10

Hanover Area 81, MMI Prep 44

Hazleton Area 64, Wyoming Valley West 41

Hun, N.J. 68, Freire Charter 37

Huntingdon 45, Bald Eagle Area 31

Indiana 45, Armstrong 42

James Buchanan 39, Big Spring 31

Jim Thorpe 60, North Schuylkill 39

Juniata 54, Line Mountain 37

Juniata Valley 80, Moshannon Valley 10

Kennard-Dale 56, Pequea Valley 47

Lancaster Catholic 75, Donegal 50

MAST Charter 35, Calvary Christian 34

Manheim Central 46, Solanco 41

Marian Catholic 41, Williams Valley 38

Mechanicsburg 45, Hershey 36

Mercersburg Academy 33, Holton Arms, Md. 32

Methacton 65, Phoenixville 26

Meyersdale 52, Johnstown Christian 24

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 60, Shipley 51

Moravian Academy 58, Palisades 45

Morrisville 35, Delco Christian 30

Nazareth Area 63, Pocono Mountain East 31

Neshaminy 44, Pennsbury 42

Northeast Bradford 60, North Penn-Mansfield 51

Northern Lebanon 54, Octorara 17

Northern York 40, Greencastle Antrim 25

Northwestern Lehigh 41, Palmerton 25

Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Bangor 35

Owen J Roberts 53, Pope John Paul II 26

Penn Charter 60, Notre Dame 30

Penncrest 55, Lower Merion 48

Pennridge 64, North Penn 61

Penns Valley 66, Philipsburg-Osceola 28

Perkiomen Valley 62, Upper Merion 13

Philadelphia High School for Girls 56, Fels 35

Philadelphia West Catholic 74, Archbishop Ryan 44

Pittston Area 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 48

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 76, Hatboro-Horsham 32

Portage Area 78, Ferndale 16

Pottsgrove 40, Boyertown 22

Prep Charter 59, Philadelphia George Washington 38

Purchase Line 54, Saltsburg 49

Ridley 50, Strath Haven 33

Saucon Valley 33, Pen Argyl 29

Shade 57, Berlin-Brothersvalley 43

Shamokin 51, Mifflinburg 43

Shenandoah Valley 38, Lourdes Regional 22

Shikellamy 41, Jersey Shore 34

Shippensburg 56, Boiling Springs 28

Souderton 41, Quakertown 25

Southern Lehigh 36, Northern Lehigh 32

Spring-Ford 87, Pottstown 15

Springfield Delco 43, Conestoga 31

St. Marys 58, Kane Area 38

Stroudsburg 44, Easton 31

Susquehanna Township 61, Red Land 31

Tamaqua 72, Panther Valley 40

Towanda 59, Wellsboro 50

Tri-Valley 48, Weatherly 33

Twin Valley 66, Exeter 34

Tyrone 56, Central Martinsburg 44

Unionville 45, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 40

Upper Darby 56, Radnor 51

Upper Dublin 67, Springfield Montco 12

Vincentian Academy 74, Brentwood 49

Warwick 50, Lebanon 19

West Chester Rustin 56, Kennett 41

Westinghouse 54, Brashear 22

Westtown 48, Abington Friends 46

William Tennent 42, Harry S. Truman 39

Williamsburg 68, West Branch 31

Williamsport 59, Lewisburg 44

Windber 54, Conemaugh Valley 23

Woodland Hills 46, Penn Hills 45

Wyalusing 44, Troy 28

Wyomissing 54, Brandywine Heights 33___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/