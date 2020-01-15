Rangers add to options at first, acquire Boston’s Travis

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis from Boston on Wednesday in a trade that sent left-hander Jeffrey Springs to the Red Sox.

The addition of Travis came on the same day the Rangers announced the signing of Todd Frazier, another right-handed hitter who can play first base. Texas plans to use Frazier primarily at third.

The 26-year-old Travis has spent all six years of his professional career with the Boston organization. He was a second-round pick in the 2014 amateur draft.

Travis made the opening day roster for the first time last year and appeared in a career-high 59 games over four stints with the Red Sox, hitting .215 with six home runs and 16 RBIs. He made 20 starts at first base and 11 in left field.

The 27-year-old Springs was designated for assignment when the Rangers signed Frazier and catcher Robinson Chirinos. He made his major league debut in 2018 before appearing in 25 games over three stints last season. Springs has a 4.90 ERA in 43 career outings.

To make room for Springs, the Red Sox designated left-hander Bobby Poyner for assignment. The 27-year-old made 13 relief appearances over three stints with Boston in 2019. Like Springs, Poyner made his big league debut in 2018.

